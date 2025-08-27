FPX Nickel Completes Successful Drilling Programs at Baptiste Nickel Project in Central British Columbia

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the completion of drilling programs at the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or " the Project ") in Central British Columbia . The previously announced programs (see FPX's July 7, 2025 news release) mark the most active campaign at Decar since 2021, with a focus on targeting the first phase completion of geomechanical, hydrogeological, and condemnation holes to complement the Project dataset for the feasibility study and the Company's planned entry into the environmental assessment (" EA ") process in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Highlights

  • Drilling completed pursuant to the receipt of multi-year area-based permit from the province of British Columbia which covers all anticipated Baptiste field activities required for the feasibility study (" FS ")
  • Approximately 1,935 m of geomechanical, hydrogeological, and condemnation drilling was completed around the Project site with most of the meterage focused within the open-pit footprint, tangibly achieving the objectives of the program with focus on long-lead data collection for the EA and FS
  • Over 75% of fieldwork expenditures was disbursed under the terms of contracts awarded to First Nations-owned or -affiliated businesses operating in central British Columbia

"The 2025 field program achieved all objectives in building a robust dataset for Baptiste to support both the feasibility study and the commencement of the environmental assessment process," said Martin Turenne , FPX's President and CEO. "We are particularly pleased with the deepening of our relationships with the multiple First Nations communities connected to the Project, in particular through helping to ensure that those communities maximize their current and future economic participation in the Company's work programs."

Feasibility Study Field Work Investigations

In connection with the environmental and cultural baseline study works ongoing at Baptiste since 2022, FPX has completed the first phase of FS engineering field work investigations. This year's program was focused on long-lead data collection that will tangibly support the EA process, as well as improved engineering definition within the open-pit footprint.

Approximately 1,935 m of geomechanical drilling, hydrogeological drilling, and condemnation drilling was completed around the Project site during this year's program, with most of the meterage focused within the open-pit footprint. This meterage strategically achieved the program objectives of initial FS engineering information gathering and will inform the next phase of the field investigation.

The next phase of the FS engineering field investigation program will include resource in-fill drilling, further geomechanical drilling, further hydrogeological drilling, and ex-pit geotechnical drilling. Following the completion of the second phase of engineering field investigations, the FS is expected to be completed in 2027.

Cultural and Environmental Baseline Studies

Cultural and environmental baseline studies have been ongoing for the Baptiste Nickel Project since early 2022 and include surface water hydrology and water quality, wildlife, vegetation, fisheries and aquatics, and archeology programs. Ongoing and expanded programs have been completed in 2024 and 2025 in preparation for the EA process, including ongoing wildlife, vegetation, geochemistry, climate, hydrology, water quality, and hydrogeology work.

The cultural and environmental studies for the Project are being conducted by local First Nations-owned and -affiliated businesses. This approach targets the integration of First Nations perspectives into the scoping and execution of these studies and provides a strong collaborative basis for the EA process, which the Company plans to initiate in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Daniel Apai , P.Eng., FPX's Vice President, Projects, FPX's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About the Baptiste Nickel Project

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  The absence of sulphur and our ability to connect to the BC Hydro grid means that Baptiste has the potential to be one of the lowest carbon-intensive nickel producers in the world and will produce a very high-grade product that does not require any intermediate smelting or complex refining.  The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 453 km 2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit.  Since 2010, approximately US$55 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders. In 2024, the Province of British Columbia identified the Baptiste Nickel Project as the first project to be included in the Province's new Critical Minerals Office ( "CMO" ) concierge service initiative, a provincial strategy action to enable the prioritization of critical minerals projects in B.C. The CMO initiative is providing an excellent structure to proactively identify and address issues and opportunities ahead of the Project's entry into the environmental assessment process.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FPX Nickel (TSXV:FPX)

FPX Nickel


Exploring and developing the high-margin Baptiste nickel project in Canada

FPX Nickel Joins Mining Association of Canada and Signs on to UN Global Compact, Demonstrating Industry Leadership in Sustainable and Responsible Project Development

FPX Nickel Joins Mining Association of Canada and Signs on to UN Global Compact, Demonstrating Industry Leadership in Sustainable and Responsible Project Development

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its participation in two leading sustainability initiatives in 2025, reinforcing our commitment to responsible mineral exploration and project development. These initiatives include the Company's new membership in the Mining Association of Canada (" MAC ") and associated commitment with MAC's Towards Sustainable Mining program for exploration-stage companies, and participation in the United Nations Global Compact.

"FPX's core values have long emphasized environmental stewardship, transparent engagement, and responsible resource development," commented Martin Turenne , FPX Nickel's President and CEO. "Our participation with these leading associations provides further validation of our commitment to best practices in our ongoing efforts to advance the Baptiste Nickel Project in the right way, and deliver value for stakeholders, Indigenous communities, and future generations."

FPX Nickel Provides Update on Normal Course Issuer Bid

FPX Nickel Provides Update on Normal Course Issuer Bid

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its Normal Course Issuer Bid (" NCIB ") that was announced on December 2, 2024 . Since December 5, 2024 the Company has repurchased a total of 720,000 common shares (" Common Shares ") of the Company at an average price of $0.24 per share under the NCIB.

The repurchased shares represent progress toward the Company's ability to acquire up to an aggregate of 5,000,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 2% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares, over the 12-month period ending December 5, 2025 . All shares repurchased under the NCIB have been cancelled.

Purchases under the NCIB continue to be executed through open market transactions on the TSX Venture Exchange, with the acquisition price determined by the prevailing market conditions at the time of each transaction. Cormark Securities Inc. is managing the NCIB on behalf of FPX.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2025/24/c8569.html

FPX Nickel Announces Share-Based Compensation Grant

FPX Nickel Announces Share-Based Compensation Grant

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of 5,305,000 stock options (the " Options ") to directors, officers and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's Share Compensation Plan. The Options have an exercise price of $0.30 per share, with a five-year term and are fully vested on the grant date, July 10, 2025 .

The Company also granted an aggregate 750,000 restricted share units (the " RSUs ") to certain officers of the Company. The RSUs vest in three equal installments on the annual anniversaries of the grant date and each vested RSU will entitle the holder to receive one common share of the Company or the equivalent cash value upon settlement.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2025/11/c5569.html

FPX Nickel Receives Multi-Year Area-Based Permit and Commences 2025 Drilling Activities at Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Receives Multi-Year Area-Based Permit and Commences 2025 Drilling Activities at Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that it has received a multi-year area-based (" MYAB ") permit from the government of British Columbia to support the renewal of drilling activities at the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or " the Project ") in 2025.  This year's drilling program has commenced successfully, targeting the completion of geomechanical, hydrogeological, and condemnation holes to complement the Project dataset for the feasibility study and the Company's planned entry into the environmental assessment (" EA ") process in the second half of 2025.

FPX Nickel Announces Results of 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting

FPX Nickel Announces Results of 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results of its 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 26 2025.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management. Shareholders elected eight directors to the Company's Board, namely, Kim Baird , Peter M.D. Bradshaw , Anne Currie , James S. Gilbert , Peter J. Marshall , Andrew Osterloh , Robert B. Pease and Martin E. Turenne . The shareholders approved all other matters as proposed, including the appointment of DeVisser Gray LLP as the auditor of the Company and approval of the Company's 10% rolling share compensation plan.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2025/27/c9286.html

