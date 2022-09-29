Lithium Investing News

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces that Mr. Grant Thornley, Vice-President of Engineering Sales as well as Alessandra Rodriguez, Research Engineer will be exhibiting live at WEFTEC in New Orleans from October 8 to October 12, 2022

Date: October 8 - October 12, 2022

Location: New Orleans Morial Convention Center, Booth #4047 in Hall F in the Canadian Pavillion

Link: https://www.weftec.org

WEFTEC 2022 is an event where water professionals from around the world showcase the best in water quality education, the latest technologies, and trends. The Company is proud to present its patented forward osmosis solution that has the potential to significantly reduce water usage in many industrial use applications at this water quality event. Vice-President of Engineering Sales, Mr. Thornley comments "We are excited to be exhibiting at WEFTEC this year, as it provides us the opportunity not only to promote our technology and solution offerings but also to meet with our representatives and to network with industry experts".

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada, a leading technology innovation centre supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.

About the WEFTEC Water Quality Event 2022

The WEFTEC is celebrating its 95th annual Technical and Exhibition Conference this year in New Orleans. This is the largest water/wastewater conference in North America, providing access to the most cutting-edge technologies in the field. With thousands of water and wastewater professionals from around the world in attendance each year, sharing their experience with trends, water quality and proven solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.weftec.org.

Mr. Howie Honeyman, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer
Forward Water Technologies Corp.
howie.honeyman@forwardwater.com

For further information please contact:

Kayla.ferderber@forwardwater.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Forward Water Technologies Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718059/Forward-Water-Technologies-to-Exhibit-at-WEFTEC-Water-Quality-Event-2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Forward Water TechnologiesTSXV:FWTCBattery Metals Investing
FWTC:CA
Forward Water Technologies Announces Participation in a Study of Forward Osmosis

Forward Water Technologies Announces Participation in a Study of Forward Osmosis

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces their participation, in conjunction with Membracon UK, to support a study of Forward Osmosis with Cranfield University

Forward Osmosis is a water separation process which uses a semipermeable membrane and the natural energy of osmotic pressure to separate water from dissolved solutes. This solution technology process is, in most manners, used for product concentration, wastewater concentration and the extraction of clean water for reuse. With the ongoing world wide water crisis these emerging technologies will provide clean water alternatives to legacy solutions. As a leader in the global clean water initiatives, Forward Water is looking to expand their partnerships with leading educational institutions to assist in clean water recovery.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces an Early Development Testing Project

Forward Water Technologies Announces an Early Development Testing Project

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces that it has secured an early development testing project to support a globally positioned mining company to aid in the sustainable lithium isolation pathway

The supply of lithium carbonate is projected to be realized by sourcing lithium from naturally occurring water sources such as aquafers. Critical to this isolation process is the handling of high-strength brine solutions. Methods of brine concentration will be a needed part of the process train and those methods must be both economical and be of limited impact on the surrounding environment. As lithium extraction methods rely on water as a key material, the implementation of new water technologies that ensure water will be preserved becomes essential. The Company's patented technology solution has the ability to concentrate the lithium containing feeds by extracting clean water and facilitate the isolation process. Once completed, the clean water is then returned to the original source, used in replenishing the aquifer or re-used in the industrial process all while creating a more efficient procedure.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces an Early Development Contract

Forward Water Technologies Announces an Early Development Contract

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces that it has secured an early development contract to support a prominent western Canadian lithium company to further optimize lithium isolation

Ensuring proficient lithium capture is essential to minimize costs, limit the consumption of water, and provide the highest quality battery-grade lithium materials. Guaranteeing a steady supply of this mineral while minimalizing the carbon footprint associated with their production and trade is critical to building a sustainable future. Using Forward Waters low energy demand forward osmosis process to concentrate the brines will lead to new and more efficient processing methods for mineral recovery. Recent studies in the Company's labs using real-world brines have shown that highly effective concentration, using their forward osmosis process, can be readily achieved, especially in the lithium sector. In many cases, over 90% of the water can be removed from the brines leading to a >10x increase in lithium concentration. President and CEO, Mr. Honeyman comments, "FWTC's unique ability to concentrate challenging brines throughout the lithium processing path positions FWTC to be an exceptionally useful tool for lithium production. Working cooperatively with Canadian producers allows us to magnify both of our opportunities.".

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. TO ACQUIRE LITHIUM ENERGY METAL CORPORATION

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. TO ACQUIRE LITHIUM ENERGY METAL CORPORATION

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the " Agreement ") to acquire all of the shares of Lithium Energy Metal Corporation (" LEM "), which owns the following four (4) projects in the James Bay Region of Quebec:

  • The 454 Block Project - consists of 10 contiguous claims (513 hectares). The claims occur within the Archean Langelier Complex, which are the oldest rocks in the Le Grand sub-province of the regional Superior Province, and comprise foliated tonalite with hornlende-biotite magnetite.

  • The West Lac Corvette Project - consists of 10 contiguous claims (513 hectares). The claims cover Mesoarchean rocks of the Rouget Formation, derived from basalts as well as Neoarchean Marbot Formation wackes (with injections of granite), and southern margin of the Mesoarchean tonalite pluton (post de Le Moyne).

  • The Trieste Project - consists of two separate contiguous blocks totaling 50 claims and covering 2,575 hectares (618 hectares north, and 1,957 hectares south), with mylonite and amphibolite rocks of the Mesoarchean Trieste Formation that were derived from basalts.

  • Salomon Project – 100 claims in two separate continuous blocks, covering 5,155 hectares. The project includes Mesoarchean mylonites and amphibolites, as well as younger Neoarchean metamorphic wackes and arkoses.

On and subject to the conditions set forth in the Agreement, in consideration for the Acquisition, the Company will issue an aggregate of 8,900,000 common shares to the shareholders of LEM (collectively).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avalon Enters into Off-take Agreement for Petalite Concentrates from Major International Glass-Ceramics Manufacturer

Avalon Enters into Off-take Agreement for Petalite Concentrates from Major International Glass-Ceramics Manufacturer

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured a firm commitment to purchase petalite concentrates produced at the Company's Separation Rapids Lithium Project north of Kenora, Ontario. The off-take agreement is for a multiple number of years with a major non-Chinese international glass ceramic manufacturer. The agreement is subject to a number of conditions precedent, including the delivery and acceptance of a larger commercial sample of the petalite product. The customer has agreed to initially pay the current market price for the petalite product for at least the first year after commercial shipment commences. There is now considerable interest from other major glass ceramic manufacturers in Europe and Asia as there is presently a global shortage of petalite supply after China took control of the traditional petalite supply sources in Zimbabwe.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Investor Increases Stake to 15.4% as Positive Cash Flow Comes into Sight

Electric Royalties Investor Increases Stake to 15.4% as Positive Cash Flow Comes into Sight

Stefan Gleason (the "Acquiror"), a private investor, today announced that he is filing another early warning report in connection with his acquisition of an additional 2% in outstanding shares of Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company"), taking his stake in the Company to approximately 15.4

"I am thrilled to continue snatching up steeply undervalued shares of this first-mover battery metals company, especially as its royalty portfolio appears poised to spin off several million dollars in annual cash flow within the next three years," said Gleason. "Management has demonstrated it can ink accretive deals while carefully guarding shareholder interests. Well positioned for today's inflationary environment, Electric Royalties' efficient business model has a bright future."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Provides Exploration Update At Its Hope Brook Project Contiguous To Benton-Sokoman JV, NFLD.

Marvel Provides Exploration Update At Its Hope Brook Project Contiguous To Benton-Sokoman JV, NFLD.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE /September 23, 2022 / Marvel Discovery Corp.(TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF), ("Marvel");and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG: TSX-V), (3FA: GR), (FGLDF: OTCQB), ("Falcon");and together (the "Alliance") are pleased to provide an update on their combined exploration focus for their Hope Brook Projects which are strategically located contiguous to Benton-Sokoman's Joint Venture, and First Mining's ground which was recently optioned to Big Ridge Exploration. The Alliance had originally planned to complete high resolution magnetic gradiometer surveys over the project area, a proven method to distinguish structural complexities in geological terranes. Start of the survey work has been delayed due to helicopter availability from forest fires in Central Newfoundland, a state of emergency was issued. Providing the Alliance an opportunity to conduct a geophysical review and structural interpretation over the Hope Brook project area in advance of the survey and surface work. The Alliance is pleased to announce that the geophysical review has identified kilometer-scale shear zone corridors, and a major fold closure, interpreted from the magnetic patterns, within the Hope Brook Property area. These will be the focus of prospecting and till sampling projects employed to verify the structures and determine their mineralization potential. With recent success in identifying anomalous gold, tungsten, silver, and copper reported by Falcon at their Gander North Property (September 15, 2022), the Alliance has shifted their exploration focus to the Gander district.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avalon and LG Energy Solution Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Accelerate Ontario's Lithium Battery Materials Supply Chain

Avalon and LG Energy Solution Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Accelerate Ontario's Lithium Battery Materials Supply Chain

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") ") is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with LG Energy Solution (LGES) (KRX: 373220) to supply LGES with a battery-grade lithium hydroxide starting in 2025.

Avalon plans to establish a regional lithium battery materials supply chain in Ontario to serve the needs of future electric vehicle and lithium-ion battery manufacturers in southern Ontario and elsewhere.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LithiumBank Commences Hydrogeological Study and Renames Fox Creek to Park Place Lithium Brine Project

LithiumBank Commences Hydrogeological Study and Renames Fox Creek to Park Place Lithium Brine Project

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the commencement of a hydrogeological study at the Park Place Lithium Brine Project, formally known as Fox Creek, located in west-central Alberta, approximately 180 km east of Edmonton along the Trans-Canada Highway.

LithiumBank has engaged Matrix Solutions Inc. ("Matrix") to conduct a hydrogeological study of LithiumBank's Park Place mineral permit area (Figure 1). Geologically, the area is underlain by the prospective Leduc Carbonate Reef complex and Beaverhill Lake Group. Matrix will utilize pre-existing data to determine porosity, permeability, transmissivity, and volume estimates of lithium-bearing brine. These estimates are expected to be used to complete a NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×