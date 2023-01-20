Los Andes Copper Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Cleantech Investing News

Logo for Forward Water Technologies (TSXV:FWTC)

Forward Water Technologies Grant of Stock Options

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to the CEO of the Company, Howie Honeyman, to acquire 425,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.1050(the "Options") in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring January 19, 2028. The Options granted vest as to one-third immediately, the second third on January 19th 2024 and the final third on January 19th, 2025.

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water is a publicly-traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by Green Centre Canada a leading technology innovation centre, supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.

Mr. Howie Honeyman, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer

Forward Water Technologies Corp.
howie.honeyman@forwardwater.com
Phone: (519) 333-5888

For further information please contact:

Kayla.ferderber@forwardwater.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, the ability to scale the technology and the adoption of the technology by potential customers.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: unanticipated operating events; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as outlined in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Source


Click here to connect with Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC), to receive an Investor Presentation

cleantech investingforward waterlithium investingtsxv stockstsxv:fwtcCleantech Investing
FWTC:CA
Logo for Forward Water Technologies (TSXV:FWTC)

Forward Water Technologies


Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Grant of Stock Options

Forward Water Technologies Grant of Stock Options

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain employees of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 620,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.085 (the "Options") in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring January 9, 2028. The Options granted vest as to one-third immediately, the second third on January 9th 2024 and the final third on January 9th, 2025

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Issues Shares for Payment of Services by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Issues Shares for Payment of Services by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has issued a total of 588,739 common shares in the capital of the Company in settlement of compensation to AGORA Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORA") for certain advertising services provided by AGORA to the Company over the last six months

The Company has received significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network and extensive search engine marketing over the last six months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships of invaluable digital properties such as AGORACOM TV, the AGORACOM home page and the AGORACOM Twitter account have served to significantly raise the brand awareness of the Company among small cap investors.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated un-audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended September 31, 2022 and 2021. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Q2 Financial Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Awarded CFIN Innovation Booster Grant in Partnership with Canadian Food Innovation Network

Forward Water Technologies Awarded CFIN Innovation Booster Grant in Partnership with Canadian Food Innovation Network

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded $97,773 in matching funds as part of The Canadian Food Innovation Network's Innovation ("CFIN") Booster Program

Forward Water is developing an entirely new, food-safe process for cold concentration of foodstuffs, resulting in up to 10x the concentration capability when compared to thermally based technologies. This technology which stems from the forward osmosis proprietary process already used by the Company, is expected to advance the competitiveness of Canada's food business ecosystem through the production of higher quality end products with reduced GHG emissions associated with conventional processing. President and CEO, Howie Honeyman comments, "The ability to cold concentrate liquid food and beverage streams preserves the high quality of the product while intensifying flavours and aromas, produces no secondary waste stream, and accomplishes the process using only a fraction of the energy that traditional thermal processes require. The net result is a superior product made at reduced costs that lowers GHG emissions. The support from CFIN will enable us to accelerate this development and get to market even faster".

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies to Exhibit at WEFTEC Water Quality Event 2022

Forward Water Technologies to Exhibit at WEFTEC Water Quality Event 2022

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces that Mr. Grant Thornley, Vice-President of Engineering Sales as well as Alessandra Rodriguez, Research Engineer will be exhibiting live at WEFTEC in New Orleans from October 8 to October 12, 2022

Date: October 8 - October 12, 2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
hand with leaf

Top 3 Canadian Cleantech Stocks of 2022

Click here to read the previous top Canadian cleantech stocks article.

Despite setbacks due to COVID-19, the global transition to a green economy has been a boon for the cleantech market, and investment in renewable energy and clean technology continues to grow.

Analysts see a few key trends dominating the cleantech sector worldwide, such as offshore wind energy, agricultural technology, electric vehicles (EVs), EV infrastructure and clean energy commercial long-haul transportation solutions.

With 2022 nearly over, here’s a look at the top Canadian cleantech stocks on the TSX and TSXV year-to-date. CSE-listed stocks were considered, but none made the cut. All companies listed had market caps of at least C$10 million as of December 8, 2022. Numbers and figures were current at that time, with data gathered using TradingView’s stock screener.

Keep reading...Show less
Wind Turbines And Solar Panels At Sunset

What Are the Advantages of Wind Energy and Solar Energy? (Updated 2022)

Wind power and solar power are considered the two primary choices for clean energy.

As clean technologies, both wind power and solar energy significantly decrease pollution and have minimal operational costs. These are attractive reasons to make the switch to clean energy solutions — but there's more to wind and solar energy than that.

Here the Investing News Network provides a brief introduction to wind and solar energy, from the advantages of renewable energy to the future outlook for these clean energy technologies.

Keep reading...Show less
hand holding earth against green background

Carbon Credit: A Booming Market for ETF Investors?

This syndicated article was originally published by the Canadian ETF Market. The Investing News Network (INN) believes it may be of interest to readers; however, INN does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported by external contributors. The opinions expressed by external contributors do not reflect the opinions of INN and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies:Innovative Technology Supporting the Quest for Clean Water

Forward Water Technologies:Innovative Technology Supporting the Quest for Clean Water


Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel (NEO:PWWR) CEO Frank Carnevale

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Banks on Innovative Clean Tech to Quickly "Bring Power to the People"

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power banks on innovative clean tech to quickly "bring power to the people"youtu.be

Keep reading...Show less

STEER Technologies Inc. Receives TSXV Approval to Finalize Corporate Name Change

Facedrive Inc. (" STEER " or " the Company ") (TSXV: FD) (OTCQX: FDVRF), an integrated ESG technology platform, is pleased to announce it has received TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") approval for its corporate name change from "Facedrive Inc." to "STEER Technologies Inc." and its related stock symbol change to "STER". This announcement follows on the Company's news release dated April 20, 2022, announcing its overall rebranding efforts to "STEER" and the approval of its shareholders to a corporate name change on July 12, 2022. Trading on the TSXV in the Company's common shares under the new ticker symbol "STER" will commence at market opening on October 11, 2022. Contemporaneously, it is anticipated that the Company's common shares on the OTCQX will begin trading under the new stock symbol "STEEF".

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

West Spargoville Exploration Update

Quarterly Activities Report, For The Period Ending 31 December 2022

Exceptional Assay Results Confirm Colina West Potential

GTI Activities Report, December Quarter 2022

Related News

Resource Investing

VRIC 2023 Preview — Jay Martin on Cutting Through Chaos for Investors

Tantalum Investing

How to Invest in Tantalum (Updated 2023)

Precious Metals Investing

FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 3.83 G/T AU OVER 190.8 METRES AND 1.71 G/T AU OVER 370.1 METRES AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

Precious Metals Investing

JZR Gold satisfies all obligations under a Joint Venture Royalty Agreement with ECO, and has acquired a 50% Net Profit Interest on the Vila Nova Gold Project in Amapa State, Brazil

×