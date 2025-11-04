Forward Industries Announces Resale Prospectus Supplement; Board Authorizes New $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program

Newly Implemented Share Repurchase Program Underscores Conviction in Company's Strategy and Long-Term Vision

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) (the "Company" or "Forward Industries"), the leading Solana treasury company, today announced the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") of the Company's resale prospectus supplement (the "Resale Prospectus Supplement") pursuant to the Company's effective registration statement on Form S-3 filed earlier this year. The Resale Prospectus Supplement registers for resale certain shares of common stock previously issued in the Company's September 2025 private placement (the "PIPE") and became automatically effective upon filing.

In connection with this milestone, Forward Industries' Board of Directors (the "Board") has also authorized, on November 3, 2025, a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $1 billion of its outstanding common stock. The authorization will expire on September 30, 2027.

Resale Prospectus Supplement Filing and Market Context

The Resale Prospectus Supplement registers certain shares of common stock (and certain shares issuable upon exercise of warrants) previously issued in the PIPE. The filing allows the selling stockholders named therein to resell such securities from time to time as described therein. Forward Industries will not receive any proceeds from any potential resale of shares by selling stockholders.

Authorization of New $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program

Separately, the Company's Board authorized, on November 3, 2025, a share repurchase program permitting Forward Industries to repurchase up to $1 billion of its common stock. Repurchases may be made from time to time through open-market purchases, block trades, and/or privately negotiated transactions (including accelerated share repurchases (ASRs)), and may include Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. Any repurchase will be executed in compliance with Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Company may determine the timing, amount, and method of repurchases based on market conditions, share price, legal and regulatory requirements, and other considerations in its sole discretion. The program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares and may be modified, suspended, or terminated at any time.

"Today's announcement reflects our confidence in both Forward Industries' differentiated strategy and the underlying strength of Solana's ecosystem," said Kyle Samani, Chairman of the Board. "While the resale registration is a normal post-PIPE process, launching a buyback program alongside it sends a clear message — we are committed to building long-term shareholder value and believe in the potential of Solana technology for capital market applications. The authorization gives us flexibility to return capital to shareholders when we believe our stock trades below intrinsic value, all while continuing to execute our Solana treasury and operational initiatives."

About Forward Industries, Inc.

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) is a global design company serving top tier medical and technology companies. For over 60 years the company has been successful in developing and producing a portfolio of outstanding products for some of the world's leading companies and brands. In September 2025, Forward Industries initiated a Solana treasury strategy dedicated to acquiring SOL and increasing SOL-per-share through bespoke strategies and active management of the company's treasury. The Company's Solana treasury strategy is supported by industry leading investors and operating partners, including Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. For more information on the Company's Solana treasury strategy, visit sol.forwardindustries.com .

Media Contact

Carissa Felger / Sam Cohen
Gasthalter & Co.
(212) 257-4170
Forward@gasthalter.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA / Aaron D'Souza
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
ir@forwardindustries.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Forward IndustriesFORDNASDAQ:FORDFintech Investing
FORD
The Conversation (0)
European Geen Transition

Option Agreement to Sell Pajala Copper Project

European Green Transition (AIM: EGT), a company seeking to acquire and transform revenue stage businesses supporting the green energy transition in Europe, announces that it has entered into an exclusive option agreement (the "Option") with Recovery Metals Cyprus Limited ("RMC") to sell its... Keep Reading...
Group Eleven Resources Corp. to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Group Eleven Resources Corp. to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG,OTC:GRLVF) (OTCQB: GRLVF) announced today that it will be participating in the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside November 2 - 5, 2025. Bart Jaworski, CEO, will be presenting on Monday, November 3rd, and is... Keep Reading...
1911 Gold to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

1911 Gold to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

1911 Gold Corporation (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (OTCQB: AUMF) (FSE: 2KY) ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside November 2 - 5, 2025. Shaun Heinrichs, President &... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Provides Update at Burchell Gold Copper Project and Ring of Fire News

Bold Ventures Provides Update at Burchell Gold Copper Project and Ring of Fire News

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to provide an update of activities at its Burchell Gold Copper project, 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, and Koper Lake in the Ring of Fire, Ontario. Burchell Gold Copper Project Mechanical stripping at the 111... Keep Reading...
OUTCROP SILVER ANNOUNCES PARTNER FUNDED MAIDEN DRILL PROGRAM AT THE PEARL COPPER PROJECT, ARIZONA

OUTCROP SILVER ANNOUNCES PARTNER FUNDED MAIDEN DRILL PROGRAM AT THE PEARL COPPER PROJECT, ARIZONA

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (TSXV:OCG, OTCQX:OCGSF, DE:MRG) ("Outcrop Silver") is pleased to announce the commencement of the maiden drill program at the Pearl Copper Project located in Arizona United States . The drilling campaign will be fully funded by Golden Mile Resources Limited... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Quimbaya Gold Closes C$14.4 Million Bought Deal Financing

Forte Minerals Closes a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment and Additional Participation from Existing Strategic Investor

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on Confirmation Drilling for PEA at Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Gold Mill, Val-d'Or, Québec

Cartier Cuts 111.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m at Contact ; Confirms Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones; Extends Drilling at Surface

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Closes C$14.4 Million Bought Deal Financing

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Closes a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment and Additional Participation from Existing Strategic Investor

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on Confirmation Drilling for PEA at Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Gold Mill, Val-d'Or, Québec

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Cuts 111.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m at Contact ; Confirms Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones; Extends Drilling at Surface

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2025 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Gold Investing

LAURION Starts defining Gold Mineralization North and Northeast of the Brenbar Shaft, Highlighting 2.68 g/t Au over 1.05 m from 117.6 m to 118.65 m

gold investing

Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation