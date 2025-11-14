Forward Industries Announces NASDAQ Ticker Symbol Change to 'FWDI' Effective November 17, 2025

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) (NASDAQ: FORD) (the "Company" or "Forward Industries"), the leading Solana treasury company, today announced it has changed its ticker from "FORD" to "FWDI" on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, effective at the open of trading on Monday, November 17, 2025.

The ticker change reflects Forward Industries' strategic focus on its Solana treasury strategy, dedicated to acquiring SOL and increasing SOL-per-share through active management and ongoing ecosystem participation. The change follows a series of recent milestones for the Company, including the formation of its Crypto Advisory Board, which comprises 25 inaugural members from across the Solana ecosystem, digital assets, capital markets, and financial services.

As of November 17, 2025, all trading activity, regulatory filings, and market-related information will be reported under the symbol "FWDI." No action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the ticker symbol change.

To learn more about Forward Industries' Solana treasury strategy, please visit sol.forwardindustries.com .

About Forward Industries, Inc.
Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) is a global design company serving top tier medical and technology companies. For over 60 years the company has been successful in developing and producing a portfolio of outstanding products for some of the world's leading companies and brands. In September 2025, Forward Industries initiated a Solana treasury strategy dedicated to acquiring SOL and increasing SOL-per-share through bespoke strategies and active management of the company's treasury. The Company's Solana treasury strategy is supported by industry leading investors and operating partners, including Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. For more information on the Company's Solana treasury strategy, visit sol.forwardindustries.com.

Media
Carissa Felger / Sam Cohen
Gasthalter & Co.
(212) 257-4170
Forward@gasthalter.com

Investor Relations
Sean Mansouri, CFA / Aaron D'Souza
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
ir@forwardindustries.com

