Forward Industries Announces $4 Billion At-The-Market Equity Offering Program

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) (the "Company" or "Forward Industries"), the leading Solana treasury company, today announced that it has filed an automatic shelf registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") which included an at-the-market equity offering prospectus covering the offer and sale of shares of its common stock (the "ATM Shares"), having an aggregate sales price of up to $4 billion (the "ATM Program").

Forward Industries intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM Program, if any, for general corporate purposes, including, among other things: working capital; pursuit of its Solana token ("SOL") strategy; the purchase of income generating assets to grow its business and/or other capital expenditures.

"Through this offering, Forward Industries gains a flexible and efficient mechanism to raise and methodically deploy capital in support of our Solana treasury strategy," said Kyle Samani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Forward Industries. "Having recently completed the largest Solana-focused digital asset treasury raise to date and initial purchases of more than 6.8 million SOL, the ATM Program enhances our ability to continue scaling that position, strengthen our balance sheet, and pursue growth initiatives in alignment with our long-term vision."

Pursuant to the terms of the Sales Agreement, dated September 16, 2025 (the "Sales Agreement"), among Forward Industries and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. ("Cantor" or the "Agent"), sales of the ATM Shares, if any, under the ATM Program may be made in transactions deemed to be "at the market offerings" as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Subject to the terms of the Sales Agreement, Cantor is not required to sell any specific number or dollar amounts of ATM Shares but will use commercially reasonable efforts consistent with its normal trading and sales practices, on mutually agreed terms between Cantor and Forward Industries. There is no current arrangement for funds to be received in any escrow, trust or similar arrangement.

The ATM Shares to be sold under the Sales Agreement, if any, will be issued and sold pursuant to the Company's automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-290312) filed with the SEC on September 17, 2025, which automatically became effective upon filing and included an "at the market offering" prospectus covering the offer and sale of the ATM Shares pursuant to the Sales Agreement. Before making an investment in the ATM Shares, potential investors should read the registration statement and the accompanying prospectus for more information about Forward Industries and the ATM Program. Copies of the registration statement, the accompanying prospectus and the Sales Agreement are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Potential investors may request a copy of any or all documents referred to above that have been or may be incorporated by reference into this prospectus (excluding certain exhibits to the documents) at no cost, by writing or calling the Company at the following address or telephone number: Forward Industries, Inc., 700 Veterans Memorial Highway, Suite 100, Hauppauge, New York 11788, (631) 547-3055.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Forward Industries, Inc.

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) is a global design company serving top tier medical and technology companies. For over 60 years the company has been successful in developing and producing a portfolio of outstanding products for some of the world's leading companies and brands. In September 2025, Forward Industries initiated a Solana treasury strategy dedicated to acquiring SOL and increasing SOL-per-share through bespoke strategies and active management of the company's treasury. The Company's Solana treasury strategy is supported by industry leading investors and operating partners, including Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. For more information on the Company's Solana treasury strategy, visit sol.forwardindustries.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements address various matters including statements relating to the Company's plan for value creation and strategic advantages, market size and growth opportunities. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transactions and the proposed digital asset treasury strategy; changes in business, market, financial, political and regulatory conditions; risks relating to the Company's operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price of Solana and other cryptocurrencies; the risk that the price of the Company's common stock may be highly correlated to the price of the digital assets that it holds; risks related to increased competition in the industries and markets in which the Company does and will operate (including the applicable digital assets market); risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally; risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements.

Media Contact

Carissa Felger / Sam Cohen
Gasthalter & Co.
(212) 257-4170
Forward@gasthalter.com

Company Contact

Michael Pruitt
(704) 578-2238
mp@avenelfinancial.com

Kathleen Weisberg
(631) 547-3055
kweisberg@forwardindustries.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

OUTCROP SILVER ANNOUNCES PARTNER FUNDED MAIDEN DRILL PROGRAM AT THE PEARL COPPER PROJECT, ARIZONA

OUTCROP SILVER ANNOUNCES PARTNER FUNDED MAIDEN DRILL PROGRAM AT THE PEARL COPPER PROJECT, ARIZONA

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (TSXV:OCG, OTCQX:OCGSF, DE:MRG) ("Outcrop Silver") is pleased to announce the commencement of the maiden drill program at the Pearl Copper Project located in Arizona United States . The drilling campaign will be fully funded by Golden Mile Resources Limited (ASX: G88), whereby Golden Mile is currently earning a 51% interest through funding this A$2 million maiden drill program. Outcrop Silver retained a 1% net smelter return (NSR) royalty.

Highlights

  • Outcrop Silver advances the Pearl Copper project through an earn-in agreement with Golden Mile Resources (ASX:G88). Program fully funded by Golden Mile .
  • The Pearl project is located in the prolific Laramide porphyry copper district, which is responsible for 70% of the United States of America's copper production.
  • All drilling permits secured from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the Arizona State Land Department (ASLD).
  • The maiden drill program to test high-grade copper-silver-gold targets at the Odyssey and Ford prospects has commenced.

" Golden Mile's fully funded drill program moves Pearl forward at no cost to Outcrop Silver and exemplifies our strategy of unlocking value from non-core assets while we focus capital on expanding the high-grade Santa Ana silver project in Colombia ," stated Ian Harris , President & CEO of Outcrop Silver.

The Pearl Copper project is located in the Laramide porphyry copper district, one of the most prolific copper-producing regions globally, accounting for approximately 70% of U.S. copper production. The project sits immediately north of BHP's past-producing San Manuel-Kalamazoo Mine and along the trend with Capstone Copper's active Pinto Valley Mine, benefiting from exceptional infrastructure and a skilled local workforce.

Following the receipt of all required exploration permits, including the Notice of Intent (NOI) from the BLM and the Special Land Use Permit (SLUP) and Geologic Field Operation Plan (GFOP) from the ASLD, drilling has commenced. This maiden drill program consists of 14 to 16 reverse circulation (RC) holes totaling up to 1,800 metres, and will test two priority targets.

Transaction

On September 12, 2024 Golden Mile purchased an option on Pearl for A$100,000 (Australian Dollars) with Outcrop Silver retaining a 1% NSR royalty. Golden Mile has the option to earn-in to 51% by funding A$2,000,000 in exploration expenditures by September 12, 2027 . Golden Mile may also earn an additional 34% by funding an additional A$10,000,000 in exploration expenditures within 5 years. Upon completing the earn-in a joint venture will be formed with both parties funding proportionally. If either party dilutes below 10%, their interest will convert to an additional 1% NSR royalty. At such time that a JORC compliant resource achieves 750,000 tonnes of contained copper at a minimum grade of 0.3%, Golden Mile will pay Outcrop Silver A$2,000,000 .

The Pearl Copper project was acquired through the amalgamation with Zacapa Resources. Zacapa's portfolio also included the Kramer Hills brownfield oxide gold project in San Bernardino, California and the South Bullfrog, gold project in Beatty, Nevada adjacent to Anglo Gold's Silicon project.

Qualified Person

Edwin Naranjo Sierra is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and verified the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds a MSc. in Earth Sciences, and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr. Naranjo Sierra is a consultant to the company and is therefore independent for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Outcrop Silver

Outcrop Silver is a leading explorer and developer focused on advancing its flagship Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia . Leveraging a disciplined and seasoned team of professionals with decades of experience in the region. Outcrop Silver is dedicated to expanding current mineral resources through strategic exploration initiatives.

At the core of our operations is a commitment to responsible mining practices and community engagement, underscoring our approach to sustainable development. Our expertise in navigating complex geological and market conditions enables us to consistently identify and capitalize on opportunities to enhance shareholder value. With a deep understanding of the Colombian mining landscape and a track record of successful exploration, Outcrop Silver is poised to transform the Santa Ana project into a significant silver producer, contributing positively to the local economy and setting new standards in the mining industry.

About Golden Mile

Golden Mile is a project development and mineral exploration company. The primary focus is on growing the Company with a multi-asset and multi-commodity strategy through advancing core projects, acquiring high-quality assets, and tactical alliances with joint venture partners.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "potential," "we believe," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Outcrop Silver to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, capital expenditures and other costs, financing and additional capital requirements, completion of due diligence, general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, political uncertainties, and the state of the securities markets generally. Although management of Outcrop Silver have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Outcrop Silver will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference.

SOURCE Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2025/08/c1166.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

