Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

10 Generative AI Stocks to Watch as ChatGPT Soars (Updated 2023)

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Trending Press Releases

AVL and TMT Agree A$217 Million Merger

Alpha Lithium Files Improved Preliminary Economic Assessment and Provides Update on Strategic Review Process

FPX Nickel Announces Battery Supply Chain MOU with JOGMEC and Prime Planet Energy & Solutions

Max Resource Discovers New Copper & Silver Target at CESAR

Nano One Announces Collaboration Agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining and a C$16.9 Million Strategic Investment

Merger With Technology Metals Australia & Equity Raising

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC

Australian Vanadium

ATVVF

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU

Ocumetics Technology

OTC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Updated!)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Forum Extends Uranium Mineralization for 200 Metres at Tatiggaq, Thelon Basin Project

Forum Extends Uranium Mineralization for 200 Metres at Tatiggaq, Thelon Basin Project

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces assay results extending uranium mineralization for 200 metres to the southwest on the Tatiggaq zone at its Thelon Basin uranium project located 100 km west of the Hamlet of Baker Lake, Nunavut. Forum holds a 100% interest in 95,500 hectares of ground adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium project*. Forum has received assay results from a second drill hole on the Tatiggaq zone, located five kilometres west of Orano's 93 million pound Andrew Lake and End uranium deposits (Figure1).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • TAT23-003 intersects high-grade uranium mineralization in a 200 m step out from TAT23-001/002 (see news release dated September 12, 2023)
  • TAT23-003 (West Zone) intersects 0.40% U3O8 over 12.8 m (136.0 - 148.8 m)

including1.10% U3O8 over 0.8 m (136.0 - 136.8 m)
including1.08% U3O8over 1.3 m (143.8 - 145.1 m)

  • Entire mineralized zone is 0.28% U3O8 over 24.6 m (129.5 - 154.1 m) in what is interpreted as multiple uranium lenses within a wide fault zone.

Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Forum's VP, Exploration stated, "Forum's latest Tatiggaq drill result 200 metres southwest of our first hole of the program shows the significant strike length and uranium mineralization potential of the Tatiggaq deposit. The main takeaway from this hole is the widths and grades intersected at the West zone demonstrate continuity along strike. The mineralization is open along strike to both the southwest and northeast towards Tatiggaq Main. Our drilling continues to demonstrate that the Tatiggaq area could host a major basement-hosted unconformity deposit."

Tatiggaq

Figure 1 shows the main east-northeast structures (Thelon and Judge Sissons faults) as well as the numerous, sub-parallel subsidiary east-northeast structures interpreted to control uranium mineralization on Orano's and Forum's property. Figure 2 is a plan map of the Tatiggaq gravity anomaly and drill area.

TAT23-003 was designed to target the Tatiggaq West zone to infill and extend the mineralization identified from the widely spaced historical drill holes. This hole confirmed the presence of steep-dipping, high-grade sub-parallel uranium lenses present over 200 m along trend of the Tatiggaq Main mineralization. The full intercept has a significant thickness of 24.6 metres. This single test hole requires additional drilling to the northwest and southeast to fully determine the full extent of the uranium mineralization.

TAT23-003 (West Zone) intersected 0.40% U3O8 over 12.8 m (136.0 - 148.8 m) including:

1.10% U3O8 over 0.8 m (136.0 - 136.8 m), and
1.08% U3O8over 1.3 m (143.8 - 145.1 m)

Figure 3 shows drill core from the TAT23-003 mineralized section. The uranium mineralization is present along steep-dipping fracture and breccia zones in distinct high-grade lenses and is hosted within alternating reduced gray sulphide-altered zones and oxidized hematite-altered zones.

Tatiggaq Interpretation

Mineralization within the Tatiggaq deposit consists of two zones - the Main and West Zones and is located at depths between 80 and 180 m. The mineralization is hosted in a series of high-grade subparallel, steep, south-dipping fault zones that sit within a 50 m wide area. Individual high-grade mineralized structures are up to 10 m in width. The strike extent of the Main Zone is at least 60 m but is open to the northeast and the West Zone is now 150 m in strike length and is open to the southwest. Further delineation is required between the two zones to determine if they are connected. In addition, the entire 0.7 km wide by 1.5 km long Tatiggaq gravity anomaly remains open for additional uranium mineralization both along strike of the known zones but also along numerous sub-parallel fault zones to the north and south of the main Tatiggaq trend. Table 1 and Table 2 show the drill and assay data respectively.

Table 1 2023 Drill Hole Data. UTM collar coordinates are in datum WGS84 Zn 14N.

Hole IDTargetEastingNorthingDepthDip/Azimuth
TAT23-001Tattigaq5489197135454234-75° / 310°
TAT23-002Tattigaq5489197135454176-72° / 325°
TAT23-003Tattigaq West5487577135335206-64° / 310°
TAT23-004Tattigaq West5488177135349210-64° / 310°
NED23-001Ned5554807146319165-80° / 310°

 

Table 2 - U3O8 assay results for TUR23-003 using a 0.01% cutoff.

Hole IDU3O8_%Interval_mFrom_mTo_m
Entire Interval
TAT23-0030.2824.6129.5154.1
Subdivided Into Lenses

0.362.3129.5131.8
waste interval2.0131.8133.8

0.111.2133.8135.0
waste interval1.0135.0136.0

0.4012.8136.0148.8
including1.100.8136.0136.8
including1.081.3143.8145.1
waste interval1.4148.8150.2

0.163.9150.2154.1
including1.040.1152.9153.0

 

*Source: Areva Resources Canada Inc., The Kiggavik Project, Project Proposal, November 2008 and Kiggavik Popular Summary, April, 2012 submission to the Nunavut Impact Review Board.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Geochemical analysis was conducted at the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratory in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Systematic 10 cm split (basement) and 10 m chip composite samples (sandstone) were analysed using ICP-MS Exploration Package for sandstone and basement rocks (ICP-MS1 and 2). Assay samples were analysed using the ICP-OES package (ICP1) with the addition of the U3O8 wt% assay analysis. Mineralized samples were split into half core samples ranging from 10 to 50 cm in thickness except shoulder regions were locally up to 90 cm and all samples were grouped based on similar radioactivity using a hand-held scintillometer. Duplicates were taken every 20 m and were within acceptable limits for field rock samples.

Rebecca Hunter, PhD., P.Geo., Forum's Vice President of Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/181870_136b331ee4133838_003.jpg
 
Figure 1 The Thelon Basin is a geologic analogue to the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. Orano's uranium deposits are along the same controlling structures as Forum's Tatiggaq deposit and over 20 other targets are present within the project, which could host additional uranium deposits similar to the Athabasca Basin.
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/181870_136b331ee4133838_003full.jpg
 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/181870_136b331ee4133838_004.jpg
 
Figure 2 The Tatiggaq gravity anomaly showing the location of the Tatiggaq West and Main zones, historical drilling and the 2023 drill holes. Several of the historical drill holes have anomalous uranium values that require follow-up drilling. Inset Map: close-up of 2023 drilling.
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/181870_136b331ee4133838_004full.jpg
 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/181870_136b331ee4133838_005.jpg
 
Figure 3 TAT23-003 drill core from the mineralized section (135.3 to 155.9 m). Scintillometer readings are written on the core boxes in counts per second and were measured using a digital, hand-held CT-007M scintillometer by Environmental Instruments Canada Inc.
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/181870_136b331ee4133838_005full.jpg

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on uranium exploration in Canada. Forum holds interests in 76,421 hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and 95,519 hectares in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut, a geologic analogue to the Athabasca for high grade, unconformity-related uranium deposits. In addition, Forum holds a strategic portfolio of energy metal projects - copper, nickel, PGM, zinc and cobalt in Saskatchewan and Idaho.

For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Forum's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the historical data, the work expenditure commitments; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund future exploration or development programs; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; changes commodity prices, litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or an inability to obtain permits required in connection with maintaining or advancing its exploration projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181870

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forum Energy MetalsFMC:CATSXV:FMCCopper Investing
FMC:CA
Forum Energy Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Forum Energy Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Forum Intersects 2.25% U3O8 over 11.1 Metres on the Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Forum Intersects 2.25% U3O8 over 11.1 Metres on the Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces assay results from its inaugural 2023 summer drill program on the Thelon Basin uranium project located 100 km west of the Hamlet of Baker Lake, Nunavut. Forum holds a 100% interest in 95,500 hectares of ground adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium project*. Forum has received results from the first two drill holes on the Tatiggaq zone, located five kilometres west of Orano's 93 million pound Andrew Lake and End uranium deposits (Figure1).

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals to Present at the 2023 Beaver Creek Precious Metal Summit - Energy Transition Session, September 12-15, 2023

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the 2023 Beaver Creek Precious Metal Summit - Energy Transition Session, September 12-15, 2023

Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) will be presenting at the Energy Transition Session of the Beaver Creek Precious Metal Summit, September 12-15, 2023. Participation is by invite only and delegates must register at https:www.precioussummit.comevent2023-precious-metals-summit-beaver-creek.

The Energy Transition Session opens on Tuesday September 12 at 8am for a Panel discussion with David Talbot, Mining Analyst, Red Cloud Securities, John Feneck, Feneck Consulting and Michael Konnert, Inventa Capital Corp. The session will have presentations from twelve companies with energy metal projects - uranium, copper, nickel and tin.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Completes Drilling on Its Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Forum Completes Drilling on Its Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces that it has completed its inaugural drill program on its Thelon Basin uranium project located 100 km west of the Hamlet of Baker Lake, Nunavut. Forum holds a 100% interest in 95,500 hectares of ground adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium project (Figure1). Five holes were completed on two uranium targets, Tatiggaq and Ned for a total of 991 metres. Assay results are expected in SeptemberOctober.

Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Forum's VP, Exploration, stated, "Forum's drill program successfully infilled and extended uranium mineralization at the near surface Tatiggaq deposit located five kilometres west of Orano's Andrew Lake and End deposits, which together contain a total of 93 million pounds of uranium at its Kiggavik uranium project. This drill program was successful in confirming our understanding of the controls of mineralization, which will focus our targeting in Forum's next drill program to extend the deposit at depth and along strike. Only 200 metres of this 1.5 kilometre long anomaly has been drill tested. The drilling at Ned shows that the area is fertile for unconformity-type uranium mineralization processes due to the intersection of clay alteration in the sandstone."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Uranium Energy Corp. Purchases 60% Interest in the Henday Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan; Forum Retains 40%

Uranium Energy Corp. Purchases 60% Interest in the Henday Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan; Forum Retains 40%

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces that Uranium Energy Corp. ("UEC") has acquired the 60% interest in the Henday uranium project with Forum as the 40% partner (see UEC news release dated August 22, 2023). Under terms of the initial option agreement, Uranium Energy Corp. has the right to earn an additional 10% interest in and to the property by sole funding $20,000,000 in expenditures or delivering a feasibility study on the property, whichever occurs first.

Rebecca Hunter, VP, Exploration commented, "The Henday property has tremendous potential as it is located in the highly sought after Wollaston-Mudjatik transition zone and northeast of several major uranium deposits including the Midwest and Roughrider deposits. The project hosts several favourable EM conductor trends that require additional follow-up. We look forward to working with UEC to progress this well-situated and prospective project.