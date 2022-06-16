Precious MetalsInvesting News

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial drill targets for its 100% owned Murmac Uranium Project ("Murmac" or the "Project") located in northern Saskatchewan (see Figures 1 and 2).

Highlights:

  • Nineteen (19) initial drill targets have been identified following completion of airborne electromagnetic ("EM") and ground gravity surveying (Figure 3).
  • The targets represent favorable geophysical and geological features typically associated with high-grade basement-hosted uranium deposits related to the Athabasca Basin. Targets include discrete gravity lows located along prominent EM conductors proximal to numerous radioactive and uranium surface showings and/or favorable structural features.
  • Drilling is expected to commence in the coming days with approximately 2,500 meters planned in eight to ten drill holes. The program is expected to be results-driven and may be modified based on results from drilling.

Dale Verran , CEO for Fortune Bay, commented, "We are pleased to announce an initial set of drill targets for Murmac which have the potential to yield a discovery of high-grade, basement-hosted uranium mineralization related to the Athabasca Basin. The maiden drilling program, scheduled to commence shortly, is planned to test an initial eight to ten targets along three prospective corridors. We look forward to reporting drill results for Murmac, in addition to results from the ongoing drilling at the Strike Uranium Project."

Murmac Drill Targeting

Background
The Project is located within the original uranium mining district of Canada , lying between the historical Gunnar and Lorado Uranium Mines. The Project was explored for Beaverlodge-style uranium mineralization predominantly during the period 1960 to 1980. Historical exploration work focused on ground prospecting and sampling, followed by trenching and/or drill testing. Numerous high-grade (> 1% U 3 O 8 ) uranium occurrences were discovered (see News Release dated September 28, 2021 ) demonstrating a significant endowment of uranium in the area. The numerous conductive units (graphite-bearing metasediments) were never systematically explored for high-grade, basement-hosted uranium mineralization typical of the Athabasca Basin and its margins. Due to their physical properties, the conductive units predominantly manifest as valleys and topographical lows, covered by overburden and small shallow lakes. These "blind" conductors have therefore not been amenable to historical surface prospecting and warrant drill testing where favorable targets have been identified. The Athabasca Basin margin is located approximately five kilometres to the south of the Project, indicating vertical proximity to the basal unconformity (now eroded) and good preservation potential for basement-hosted mineralization.

Drill Targeting

  • Targeting at Murmac has encompassed detailed review of historical data which have been integrated with newly acquired datasets, which include a VTEM™ (Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic) survey completed in April 2022 and a ground gravity survey completed in June 2022 . Targeting is currently focused exclusively in areas where gravity survey data have been acquired. The Company plans to carry out additional gravity surveying to continue coverage over the conductive units to the northeast and northwest.
  • Multiple linear conductor traces spanning the entire length of the project area (approximately 12 kilometres) have been identified from the VTEM TM survey, and three of these conductor packages (named the Pitchvein, Armbruster and Howland Corridors) have been prioritized. Targets along these conductors were selected based on the nature and amplitude of the electromagnetic anomaly, gravity features, topography and surface exposure, magnetic features, structural setting and historical scintillometer survey and geochemical sampling results. Target locations are shown in Figure 3.
  • The southern portions of the Armbruster and Howland Corridors have been subjected to historical surface prospecting and geophysics, but very little exploratory drilling. Only seven holes have been drilled on the southernmost seven kilometres of each of these two corridors. This area is characterised by more extensive overburden cover where historical surface prospecting efforts would have had limited value.
  • The Pitchvein Corridor was first explored in the 1950's by Pitchvein Mines, who carried out surface prospecting and diamond core drilling. Exploration continued in the period 1978 to 1982 by SMDC who carried out further ground geophysics and drilling, with assessment reports documenting intersections including 1.01% U 3 O 8 over 2.0 metres (56.0 to 58.0 metres in drill hole CKI-9) and 2.19% U 3 O 8 over 0.5 metres (68.0 to 68.5 metres in drill hole CKI-10) in quartzite horizons within graphitic sediments. All the historical exploration and drill data have been captured by Fortune Bay and have been used to support prioritization of three drill targets on the southern portion of this corridor.

Drilling Program and Operational Details
Drilling of the initial target areas is expected to commence in the coming days following completion of drilling at the Strike Uranium Project. The Company has the required permits for the planned exploration activities.

Qualified Person and Data Quality
The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dale Verran , M.Sc., P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Verran is an employee of Fortune Bay and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

Unless otherwise stated, the historical results (including drill results) contained within this news release have not been verified and there is a risk that any future confirmation work and exploration may produce results that substantially differ from the historical results. The Company considers these results relevant to assess the mineralization and economic potential of the property. The historical drill results obtained by SMDC in drill holes CKI-9 and CKI-10 can be found within the Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment Database (SMAD) references 74N07-0310 and 74N07-0311.

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, FWB: 5QN) is an exploration and development company with 100% ownership in two advanced gold exploration projects in Canada , Saskatchewan (Goldfields Project) and Mexico , Chiapas (Ixhuatán Project), both with exploration and development potential. The Company is also advancing the 100% owned Strike and Murmac uranium exploration projects, located near the Goldfields Project, which have high-grade potential typical of the Athabasca Basin. The Company has a goal of building a mid-tier exploration and development Company through the advancement of its existing projects and the strategic acquisition of new projects to create a pipeline of growth opportunities. The Company's corporate strategy is driven by a Board and Management team with a proven track record of discovery, project development and value creation.

On behalf of Fortune Bay Corp.

"Dale Verran"
Chief Executive Officer
902-334-1919

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Words such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "targets", "goals", "projects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "continues", "may", variations of such words, and similar expressions and references to future periods, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Fortune Bay Corp. ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Fortune Bay's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to metal prices, changes in planned work resulting from weather, COVID-19 restrictions, availability of contractors, logistical, technical or other factors, the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of Fortune Bay's mineral properties, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and other tests, the possibility that required permits may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all, risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in work programs, the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the exploration operations, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations and the lack of availability of necessary capital, which may not be available to Fortune Bay, acceptable to it or at all. Fortune Bay is subject to the specific risks inherent in the mining business as well as general economic and business conditions. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Fortune Bay undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. Fortune Bay does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable securities legislation. For more information on Fortune Bay, readers should refer to Fortune Bay's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figure 1: Location of the Goldfields, Strike and Murmac Projects relative to the Athabasca Basin. (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

Figure 2: Location of the Goldfields, Strike and Murmac Projects. (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

Figure 3. Initial drill target for the Murmac Uranium Project. (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

(CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

FORTUNE BAY COMMENCES MAIDEN EXPLORATION DRILLING AT THE STRIKE URANIUM PROJECT

FORTUNE BAY COMMENCES MAIDEN EXPLORATION DRILLING AT THE STRIKE URANIUM PROJECT

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR), (FWB: 5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of maiden exploration drilling on its 100% owned Strike Uranium Project ("Strike" or the "Project"), located in northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1 and 2). The Project has potential for high-grade, basement-hosted uranium deposits typical of the Athabasca Basin.

Strike Uranium Project Highlights:
  • Initial drill target areas were announced previously (see News Release dated April 26, 2022 ).
    • Drilling has commenced at the Tena target area, which includes the historical Tena prospect where over 1,000 tonnes of uranium ore was mined in the 1950's with reported grades of 0.6% to 3.5% U 3 O 8 . Drill targets have been developed down-dip and along strike of the historical adit.
    • Drilling is expected to follow at the Tena South target area which is located immediately south of the historical Tena prospect and associated with a coincident gravity low and electromagnetic ("EM") conductor.
    • Other drill target areas include discrete gravity lows located along prominent EM conductors proximal to favourable geochemistry results and structural features.
  • Approximately 2,500 meters of drilling in 8 to 10 drill holes is planned at Strike. The program is expected to be results-driven, based upon drilling results and additional gravity surveying which is currently ongoing.

Dale Verran , CEO for Fortune Bay, commented, " We are pleased to have commenced the inaugural exploration drilling program at Strike for high-grade uranium. The drill targets identified exhibit the hallmarks for basement-hosted uranium deposits associated with the prolific Athabasca Basin, and we are looking forward to the results."

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES INITIAL DRILL TARGET AREAS AND 2022 DRILLING PLANS FOR THE STRIKE URANIUM PROJECT

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES INITIAL DRILL TARGET AREAS AND 2022 DRILLING PLANS FOR THE STRIKE URANIUM PROJECT

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial drill target areas and 2022 drilling plans for its 100% owned Strike Uranium Project ("Strike" or the "Project"), located in northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1 and 2).

Fortune Bay Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

Highlights:

  • Nine (9) initial drill target areas have been identified following ground gravity surveying completed in March 2022 (Figure 3).
  • The initial target areas comprise favorable geological, geophysical and geochemical features typically associated with high-grade basement-hosted uranium deposits related to the Athabasca Basin.
  • The Tena target area (Figure 4) includes the historical Tena prospect where over 1,000 tonnes of uranium ore was mined in the 1950's with reported grades of 0.6% to 3.5% U 3 O 8 . Drill targets have been developed down-dip and along strike of the historical adit.
  • The Tena South target area (Figure 4) is located immediately south of the historical Tena prospect, associated with a coincident gravity low and electromagnetic ("EM") conductor.
  • The other seven (7) target areas include discrete gravity lows located along prominent EM conductors proximal to favourable geochemistry results and structural features.
  • Drilling is expected to commence in mid-May with approximately 2,500 meters planned in 8 to 10 drill holes. The program is expected to be results-driven, based upon drilling results and additional gravity survey results.

Dale Verran , CEO for Fortune Bay, commented, " We are pleased to have generated an initial set of drill target areas for Strike which meet the exploration criteria for high-grade basement-hosted uranium deposits related to the Athabasca Basin. The historical work completed between 2005 and 2008 identified favorable settings and positive signs for uranium mineralization, however target areas were not followed up with drill testing. A thorough review and analysis of the historical data, combined with results from winter 2022 ground gravity surveying, has revealed multiple target areas for drill testing. We are looking forward to our maiden exploration drilling campaign, expected to commence in May 2022 , which will aim to test a number of these target areas in addition to the historical Tena uranium prospect."

Strike Drill Targeting

Historical Background
The Project is endowed with a modern (mid-2000's), comprehensive historical exploration database from numerous uranium-focused surveys, including airborne and ground geophysical surveys, ground radiometric surveys and geochemical and reflectance spectrometry (clay) surveys. Despite positive results, and documented recommendations in historical assessment reports to advance the project, the targets generated were never drill tested. This previous exploration work identified prospective graphite- and sulphide-bearing EM conductors that due to their physical properties predominantly manifest as valleys and topographical lows, covered by overburden and small shallow lakes. These "blind" conductors have therefore not been explored by surface prospecting. Geochemical sampling from outcrop at valley edges along the conductor traces has confirmed elevated pathfinder elements, as well as favorable clay alteration including dravite, illite and kaolinite. Furthermore, the area is known to be endowed with historical uranium occurrences, including the Tena prospect. The known uranium occurrences were discovered along valley edges, immediately off the conductor traces, where outcrop is available and surface prospecting was possible, leaving the conductor targets at these localities untested.

Initial Drill Target Area Selection
Initial targeting at Strike has encompassed review and prioritization of target areas from integrated historical datasets. Three predominant conductor traces have been identified, and have been named the J, K and L conductors (Figure 3). Target areas along these conductor corridors were prioritized based on the nature and amplitude of the EM anomaly, topography and surface exposure, magnetic features, structural setting, historical geochemical data, historical reflectance spectrometry data, and historical scintillometer survey results. Target areas have been refined based on the results of winter ground gravity survey results. These data, collected to detect potential favorable clay alteration zones along the EM conductors, were integrated with existing datasets to refine drill target locations. Ground gravity survey over conductor traces will be ongoing in May.

The Tena target area (Figure 4) includes the historical Tena prospect where over 1,000 tonnes of uranium ore was mined in the 1950's with reported grades of 0.6% to 3.5% U 3 O 8 . In June 2021 , the Company verified the Tena prospect through geological investigation, gamma-ray spectrometer surveying, and confirmatory rock sampling. The results demonstrate high uranium grades on surface together with anomalous geochemical associations indicative of unconformity-related, basement-hosted uranium mineralization. Highlight uranium assay results of grab rock samples collected from the historical adit included 1.75% U 3 O 8, 0.94% U 3 O 8 and 0.55% U 3 O 8 (see News Release dated September 16, 2021 ). Three historical drill holes, on an approximate 65 metre spacing along strike, were completed by Amok Ltd. in 1968. Drill hole S4 intersected 1.6% eU over 4 feet (eU is equivalent uranium derived from a downhole gamma spectrometer) at a depth of approximately 160 metres below surface. Drill targets have been developed down-dip and along strike of the historical adit to provide additional tests of the mineralized structure.

Drilling Program and Operational Details
Drilling of the initial target areas is expected to commence in mid-May and will be helicopter-supported. Additional drill target area selection is expected to be carried out upon completion of additional ground gravity survey work scheduled ahead of drill testing. The Company has all the required permits for the planned exploration activities.

Murmac Uranium Project Update
  • Initial ground gravity surveying has been completed and surveying is expected to resume in Spring, following completion of the gravity surveying at Strike.
  • A VTEM™ (Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic) survey was completed in mid-April 2022 to obtain modern high-quality EM and magnetic data.
  • Newly acquired VTEM™ and gravity data will be integrated with extensive historical exploration and regional datasets to identify initial drill targets.
  • Maiden drilling is expected to commence following completion of drilling at Strike and continue into late Summer, with provision for up to 8 drill holes ( 2,000 m ). The drilling program will be results-driven, and will be adjusted based on gravity survey results and any drill results that warrant immediate follow-up.
Qualified Person and Data Quality

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dale Verran , M.Sc., P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Verran is an employee of Fortune Bay and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

Uranium assays reported herein were undertaken by the Saskatchewan Research Council ("SRC") Geoanalytical Laboratories. Sample preparation included drying, jaw crushing to 60% passing -2 millimetres, and pulverizing to 90% passing -106 microns. Uranium assays are obtained using SRC's ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited method for the determination of U 3 O 8 wt%.

Unless otherwise stated, the historical results (including drill results) contained within this news release have not been verified and there is a risk that any future confirmation work and exploration may produce results that substantially differ from the historical results. The Company considers these results relevant to assess the mineralization and economic potential of the property. Further details regarding the historical Tena prospect can be found within the Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (SMDA #1511). Historical work completed by Cameco Corp. between 2005 and 2008 is available within assessment reports filed on the Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment Database (SMAD File Number 74N-0102, 74N-0103 and 74N-0106).

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, FWB: 5QN) is an exploration and development company with 100% ownership in two advanced gold exploration projects in Canada , Saskatchewan (Goldfields Project) and Mexico , Chiapas (Ixhuatán Project), both with exploration and development potential. The Company is also advancing the 100% owned Strike and Murmac uranium exploration projects, located near the Goldfields Project, which have high-grade potential typical of the Athabasca Basin. The Company has a goal of building a mid-tier exploration and development Company through the advancement of its existing projects and the strategic acquisition of new projects to create a pipeline of growth opportunities. The Company's corporate strategy is driven by a Board and Management team with a proven track record of discovery, project development and value creation. Further information on Fortune Bay and its assets can be found on the Company's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com or by contacting us as info@fortunebaycorp.com or by telephone at 902-334-1919.

On behalf of Fortune Bay Corp.

"Dale Verran"
Chief Executive Officer
902-334-1919

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Words such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "targets", "goals", "projects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "continues", "may", variations of such words, and similar expressions and references to future periods, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Fortune Bay Corp. ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Fortune Bay's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to metal prices, changes in planned work resulting from weather, COVID-19 restrictions, availability of contractors, logistical, technical or other factors, the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of Fortune Bay's mineral properties, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and other tests, the possibility that required permits may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all, risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in work programs, the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the exploration operations, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations and the lack of availability of necessary capital, which may not be available to Fortune Bay, acceptable to it or at all. Fortune Bay is subject to the specific risks inherent in the mining business as well as general economic and business conditions. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Fortune Bay undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. Fortune Bay does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable securities legislation. For more information on Fortune Bay, readers should refer to Fortune Bay's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figure 1: Location of the Goldfields, Strike and Murmac Projects relative to the Athabasca Basin.

Figure 1: Location of the Goldfields, Strike and Murmac Projects relative to the Athabasca Basin. (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

Figure 2: Location of the Goldfields, Strike and Murmac Projects. (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

Figure 3. Initial drill target areas for the Strike Uranium Project (Tena, Tena South, L1-4, J2&3, K3). (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

Figure 4. Drill target areas at Tena and Tena South. (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

Fortune Bay

FORTUNE BAY COMMENCES PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT FOR GOLDFIELDS PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR) (FWB:5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA" or the "Study") for its 100% owned Goldfields Gold Project ("Goldfields" or the "Project") located in northern Saskatchewan . The Company has appointed Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. ("Ausenco") to lead the Study, with SRK Consulting ( Canada ) Inc. ("SRK") to complete an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") and Moose Mountain Technical Services ("MMTS") to undertake mine design and mine planning. The PEA is expected to be completed in early Q4 2022.

Fortune Bay Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

Dale Verran , CEO for Fortune Bay, commented, "The Board approved decision to complete a PEA for Goldfields aligns with our strategy to unlock the true potential of the Project, and represents a significant milestone toward a potential mine construction decision, given continued positive results. The PEA will aim to optimize mining and processing design aspects, building an important foundation for the future development of the Project. We believe Ausenco to be an ideal partner to work alongside our management team to deliver the PEA in accordance with industry-leading standards due to their engagement and successful completion of gold PEA studies in Canada such as Skeena Resources' Eskay Creek , Anaconda Mining's Goldboro , Probe Metals' Val d'Or East and O3 Mining's Marban projects."

Preliminary Economic Assessment

The scope of work to be undertaken by Ausenco, together with MMTS, comprises two Phases:

  • Phase 1: Mine to Mill Optimization incorporating mine scheduling, process plant engineering and financial modelling. The objectives of this Phase are to optimize mining and processing parameters by evaluating various business cases for the Project before proceeding to the PEA.
  • Phase 2: Preliminary Economic Assessment which will cover all aspects of such studies, including mining and recovery methods, project infrastructure, capital and operating costs and financial analysis. The results of the Study are expected in early Q4 2022 and will be compiled into an NI 43-101 Technical Report.

A previous Pre-Feasibility Study was completed for Goldfields in October 2011 , which is considered historical in accordance with NI 43-101. The planned PEA is expected to incorporate mining and processing scenarios for which Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") level data do not yet exist and will be based upon an updated Mineral Resource Estimate, inclusive of Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources. The PEA aims to define the optimal development path for the Project before initiating further resource delineation drilling and/or development work in support of a possible future PFS.

Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

The current MRE for Goldfields completed by SRK, effective date March 15, 2021 , includes Indicated Mineral Resources of 975,000 oz of gold (22.6 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.34 g/t) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 176,000 oz of gold (6.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.92 g/t). A Phase 1 drilling program was completed in 2021 to commence expansion of the mineral resources at the Box and Athona gold deposits, which included highlights of 13.22 g/t Au over 8.0 metres, 8.74 g/t Au over 5.0 metres, 8.00 g/t Au over 12.0 metres, and 8.00 g/t Au over 4.0 metres (see News Releases dated March 7, 2022 and September 14, 2021 ). As part of the PEA, SRK has been appointed to complete an updated MRE, in accordance with NI 43-101, based on the Phase 1 drilling results.

Goldfields Technical Disclosure

Details regarding the current 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate ("2021 MRE") are provided within the National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report titled "Technical Report: Resource Estimate for the Goldfields Project" with an effective date of May 4, 2021 . The Technical Report was authored by Mr. Cliff Revering , P. Eng., and Dr. Ron Uken , PhD, P. Geo. of SRK Consulting ( Canada ) Inc., both of whom are Independent Qualified Persons in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101. The Technical Report supports the 2021 MRE for Goldfields, which includes the Box and Athona gold deposits, and is available on SEDAR and the Company's website.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Dale Verran , MSc, P.Geo., Fortune Bay's Chief Executive Officer, who is also a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101.

About Goldfields

The 100% owned Goldfields Project ("Goldfields" or the "Project") is the Company's most advanced asset located in northern Saskatchewan , approximately 13 kilometres from Uranium City . The Project is host to the Box and Athona gold deposits which contain combined Indicated Mineral Resources of 975,000 oz of gold (22.6 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.34 g/t) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 176,000 oz of gold (6.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.92 g/t). Goldfields is endowed with established infrastructure including existing roads, a powerline to site, and nearby facilities and an airport at Uranium City . The Project has a history of gold production (64,000 oz Au produced between 1939 to 1942), numerous exploration drilling campaigns and various historical mining studies. The Box open-pit mine and mill development is permitted having received Ministerial approval under the Environmental Assessment Act in May 2008 . The ~5,000 hectare Goldfields property presents numerous exploration opportunities, including the potential to expand the Box and Athona deposits and discover additional resources at several other gold prospects and occurrences.

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, FWB: 5QN) is an exploration and development company with 100% ownership in two advanced gold exploration projects in Canada , Saskatchewan (Goldfields Project) and Mexico , Chiapas (Ixhuatán Project), both with exploration and development potential. The Company is also advancing the 100% owned Strike and Murmac uranium exploration projects, located near the Goldfields Project, which have high-grade potential typical of the Athabasca Basin. The Company has a goal of building a mid-tier exploration and development Company through the advancement of its existing projects and the strategic acquisition of new projects to create a pipeline of growth opportunities. The Company's corporate strategy is driven by a Board and Management team with a proven track record of discovery, project development and value creation. Further information on Fortune Bay and its assets can be found on the Company's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com or by contacting us as info@fortunebaycorp.com or by telephone at 902-334-1919.

On behalf of Fortune Bay Corp.

"Dale Verran"
Chief Executive Officer
902-334-1919

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Words such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "targets", "goals", "projects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "continues", "may", variations of such words, and similar expressions and references to future periods, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Fortune Bay Corp. ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Fortune Bay's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to metal prices, changes in planned work resulting from weather, COVID-19 restrictions, availability of contractors, logistical, technical or other factors, the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of Fortune Bay's mineral properties, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and other tests, the possibility that required permits may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all, risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in work programs, the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the exploration operations, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations and the lack of availability of necessary capital, which may not be available to Fortune Bay, acceptable to it or at all. Fortune Bay is subject to the specific risks inherent in the mining business as well as general economic and business conditions. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Fortune Bay undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. Fortune Bay does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable securities legislation. For more information on Fortune Bay, readers should refer to Fortune Bay's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Fortune Bay

FORTUNE BAY INTERSECTS 13.22 G/T GOLD OVER 8 METRES IN ADDITIONAL STEP-OUT HOLES AT BOX, GOLDFIELDS PROJECT

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce gold assay results for the remaining four step-out drill holes completed at the Box gold deposit ("Box"), located on the Company's Goldfields Project ("Goldfields" or the "Project") in northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1). The drill holes are part of the Phase 1 resource expansion program completed in 2021.

The four drill holes, completed on an approximate 50 metre spacing, returned significant gold intercepts outside of the extents of the current 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate ("2021 MRE") for Box, with highlights that included:

Fortune Bay

FORTUNE BAY COMMENCES 2022 FIELD PROGRAMS ON ITS URANIUM AND GOLD PROJECTS IN SASKATCHEWAN

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Phase 2 exploration drilling has commenced on its Goldfields Gold Project, and a ground gravity survey has begun on its Strike Uranium Project. Both Projects are located in northern Saskatchewan within 25 kilometres of Uranium City where the Company has an established operational base (see Figure 1).

Goldfields Project - Phase 2 Exploration Drilling

Quadro Options Its Staghorn Central Newfoundland Gold Property to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Quadro Options Its Staghorn Central Newfoundland Gold Property to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Quadro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QRO) (OTCQB: QDROF) (FSE: G4O2) ("Quadro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval, it has signed an option agreement for the Staghorn property in Newfoundland and Labrador (the "Property") with TRU Precious Metals Corp. ("TRU"), giving TRU the option to acquire up to an aggregate 65% interest in the Property (the "Staghorn Option").

THE STAGHORN OPTION

NV Gold Corporation Announces The Appointment Of John Seaberg As Chief Executive Officer

NV Gold Corporation Announces The Appointment Of John Seaberg As Chief Executive Officer

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Seaberg as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Seaberg has held several executive roles within the mining industry throughout his career. Since September, 2021, he has been CFO of Condor Gold plc. From July 2019 to June 2021, he was the Senior Vice President and CFO of Calibre Mining. Prior to Calibre, he was the Executive Chairman of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. He was previously Senior Vice President of Strategic Relations at Klondex Mines Ltd. In this role he was responsible for global investor relations and corporate development initiatives as an acting member of the senior executive team. Prior to Klondex, John was employed for more than 12 years by Newmont Mining Corporation where he last held the position of Vice President, Investor Relations. He has a Bachelor of Science Business Administration (BSBA) degree from Colorado State University and a Masters of BusinessAdministration (MBA) from the University of Denver.

Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update

Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update

Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSX:GMTN) (OTCQB:GMTNF) (FRA:5XFA) reports its first-quarter 2022 summary financial and operating results. The Company's interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended April 30, 2022, is available for download on SEDAR and on the Company's website. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars ("$"), unless otherwise noted

Highlights

FireFox Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

FireFox Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

FireFox Gold Corp. ("FireFox" or the "Company") announces that it intends to raise up to $1,000,000 by way of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement will consist of up to 7,142,857 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.14 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each whole Warrant being exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.21 per Warrant Share for a term of two years following the closing of the Offering

It is anticipated that the proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general working capital and exploration activities on FireFox's gold exploration properties in Finland. Prior to this financing, FireFox has 112.7 million shares outstanding, 27.1 million warrants, and 7.6 million stock options issued.

Snowline Gold Provides Exploration Update on Its Valley Drill Program, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Provides Exploration Update on Its Valley Drill Program, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • Sheeted quartz veins with trace amounts of visible gold present in hole V-22-005
  • Location of hole expands known width of Valley mineralized corridor by 150 metres
  • Drilling ongoing, with assay results and full drill core evaluation pending.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to report that it has intersected mineralization from bedrock surface in its first hole of 2022, drilled at the Rogue project's Valley Zone in Canada's Yukon Territory. V-22-005 encountered thin (1-60 mm) sheeted quartz veins through to at least its present depth of 233 metres (as of Sunday, June 12, 2022; drilling ongoing at time of writing). Seven separate veins hosting trace visible gold were observed between 39 and 220 metres downhole during initial logging. The collar location is a 154-metre step-back from 2021 hole V-21-003 which also encountered a broad zone of mineralization from the bedrock surface

Snowline Gold Corp., Monday, June 13, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1 - Closeup of V-22-005 drill core at 197 m downhole. Seven grains of visible gold (red circles) were identified along the margins of a single quartz vein here during initial evaluation of the drill core. Visible gold has also been identified in six other veins throughout the hole. Note that this figure highlights one feature of V-22-005 and is not meant to be representative of the entire hole. Assays for this and the rest of the hole remain pending. Core shown is 4.76 cm in diameter.

Peruvian Metals Announces Record Production and First Sales of Mineral Concentrates and Oxide Gold Material

Peruvian Metals Announces Record Production and First Sales of Mineral Concentrates and Oxide Gold Material

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on mineral processing at its 80% owned Aguila Norte Processing Plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in Northern Peru.

During the months of April and May 2022, the Plant completed five mineral campaigns processing a total of 4,942 metric tonnes (mt) for a yearly cumulative total of 12,514 tonnes and set a new record. This year's total production level for the first five months exceeds 2021 (9,998 mt) by more than 25%. More importantly, the Company also achieved a significant milestone in May with the processing of purchased material. Processing during the month of May included a 313 mt batch of copper material purchased by the Company, grading 3.65 % Cu and 0.80 oz/t Ag. This resulted in the Company generating and delivering 58.82 mt of concentrate to Trading Partners Peru S.A.C. located in El Callao Lima Peru. Assaying by the trader returned results for the concentrate of 17.23 % Cu, 116 g/mt Ag and 3.56 g/mt Au. The Company will continue to purchase this copper material and expects to improve its recovery and overall grade of the concentrate.

