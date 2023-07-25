Successful Delivery of a Premium Quality, (6% Li) Lithium Chloride Concentrate Product from HMW Pilot Plant

Fortuna to release second quarter 2023 financial results on August 9, 2023; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern time on August 10, 2023

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that it will release its unaudited financial statements and MD&A for the second quarter 2023 on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, after the market closes.

A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, Luis D. Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer, Cesar Velasco, Chief Operating Officer – Latin America, David Whittle, Chief Operating Officer – West Africa, Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President, Exploration, and Julien Baudrand, Senior Vice President, Sustainability.

Shareholders, analysts, media and interested investors are invited to listen to the live conference call by logging onto the webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1696/48784 or over the phone by dialing in just prior to the starting time.

Conference call details:

Date : Thursday, August 10, 2023
Time : 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time

Dial in number (Toll Free) : +1.888.506.0062
Dial in number (International) : +1.973.528.0011
Access code : 333780

Replay number (Toll Free) : +1.877.481.4010
Replay number (International) : +1.919.882.2331
Replay passcode : 48784

Playback of the earnings call will be available until Thursday, August 24, 2023. Playback of the webcast will be available until Saturday, August 10, 2024. In addition, a transcript of the call will be archived on the Company's website .

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico and Peru. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For further information, please visit our website .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com | www.fortunasilver.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube


Galena Mining

Activities Report For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2023

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) reports on its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2023 (the “Quarter”), primarily focused on the ongoing production ramp-up of both the underground mine and the processing plant to achieve steady-state production in the second half of 2023, at its 60%-owned Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”) located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

First Majestic Produces 6.3 million AgEq Oz in Q2 2023 Consisting of 2.6 million Silver Ounces and 45,022 Gold Ounces; Announces Updated 2023 Guidance and Management Update

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) ("First Majestic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that total production in the second quarter of 2023 reached 6.3 million silver equivalent ("AgEq") ounces, consisting of 2.6 million silver ounces and 45,022 gold ounces. Approximately 94% of total production, or 6.0 million AgEq ounces, was produced from the Company's three Mexican operations, the San Dimas, Santa Elena and La Encantada mines. The Company's fourth operation, the Jerritt Canyon mine in Nevada, USA, processed most of its remaining ore stockpiles and work in process ("WIP") inventory throughout April and May and produced 4,364 ounces of gold during its partial quarter.

Endeavour Silver Provides Q2 Construction Update on the Terronera Project as Activity Ramps Up

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to provide a construction update for its Terronera Project in Jalisco state, Mexico. The photo gallery presentation which accompanies this news release can be found here or on the Company website at Terronera Project Progress Photos . All references to dollars ($) in this news release are to United States dollars.

"The seasoned construction team that we have assembled has been meeting the challenges and we continue making good progress," commented Don Gray, Chief Operating Officer. "Our advanced planning is now paying off with timely equipment deliveries and disciplined field execution that's keeping the project on schedule and within budget. We expect to award the mill construction contract in Q4, which will kick off the next major construction phase. Meeting key project milestones is important to both Terronera' s success and to achieving Endeavour's industry-leading, silver dominant transformational growth."

Silver Valley Metals Files for Approval of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing; Expiry of Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

Silver Valley Metals Corp. (TSXV: SILV) (OTCQB: SVMFF) ("Silver Valley" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has filed documents with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for conditional approval of a $0.10 common share, no warrant private placement financing (the "Financing"), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $700,000, with a first tranche close of $645,374.10. On receipt of Exchange approval the Company will close the first tranche, issuing 6,453,741 common shares of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of $645,374.10.

Proceeds from the Financing will be used for:

First Majestic Reports High-Grade Exploration Results at San Dimas, Santa Elena and Jerritt Canyon

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce positive drilling results from its ongoing exploration programs at San Dimas, Santa Elena, and Jerritt Canyon. The ongoing exploration programs were designed to focus on adding new mineral resources ("Resources"), upgrading Resources to mineral reserves ("Reserves"), and further defining mineralization near current underground infrastructure. In the first half of 2023, the Company had up to 19 active drill rigs and completed a total of 78,973 metres of exploration drilling across its portfolio of mines and projects in Mexico and the United States.

"We are very encouraged with the high-grade exploration results that have been achieved to date," stated Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO of First Majestic. "The recent drilling has accomplished multiple goals from confirming new geologically prospective areas to achieving strong intercepts for Resource to Reserve conversion. Results from the Elia and Santa Teresa veins at San Dimas highlight the potential to add new, high-grade ounces within this past-producing area. At Santa Elena, the results from the Ermitaño vein are in many cases better than expected and will provide a solid foundation for Reserve replacement. Finally, successful drilling at the Javelin target at Jerritt Canyon has identified what appears to be another large, mineralized gold pod near underground infrastructure and further showcases the strong exploration potential in the asset."

silver bars with charts and graphs related to the silver price

Silver Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review

True to its volatile nature, silver has seen price swings in 2023 as it responds to various factors.

Although it's facing pressure from interest rate hikes, strong industrial demand is seen putting the market in deficit this year.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) presents a recap of key events in the silver market during Q2.

