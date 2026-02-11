Fortuna to release fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on February 18, 2026; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern time on February 19, 2026

Fortuna to release fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on February 18, 2026; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern time on February 19, 2026

Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) announces that it will release its financial statements and MD&A for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, after market close.

A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, Luis D. Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer, David Whittle, Chief Operating Officer - West Africa, and Cesar Velasco, Chief Operating Officer - Latin America.

Shareholders, analysts, media and interested investors are invited to listen to the live conference call by logging onto the webcast at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/1696/53601 or over the phone by dialing in just prior to the starting time.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, February 19, 2026
Time: 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time

Dial in number (Toll Free): +1.888.506.0062
Dial in number (International): +1.973.528.0011
Access code: 128834

Replay number (Toll Free): +1.877.481.4010
Replay number (International): +1.919.882.2331
Replay passcode: 53601

Playback of the earnings call will be available until Thursday, March 5, 2026. Playback of the webcast will be available until Friday, February 19, 2027. In addition, a transcript of the call will be archived on the Company's website.

About Fortuna Mining Corp.

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with three operating mines and a portfolio of exploration projects in Argentina, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru, as well as the Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal. Sustainability is at the core of our operations and stakeholder relationships. We produce gold and silver while creating long-term shared value through efficient production, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Mining Corp.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fmcmail.com | fortunamining.com | X | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/65e5de29-f92b-4c67-8988-f4efd705f714


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

fortuna-silver-mines-incfvi-cctsx-fvisilver-investing
FVI:CC
The Conversation (0)
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Keep Reading...
Stacks of coins with rising line graph, symbolizing financial growth.

Panelists: Silver in Bull Market, but Expect Price Volatility

Gold often dominates conversations at the annual Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), but silver's price surge, which began in 2025 and continued into January, placed the metal firmly in the spotlight. At this year’s silver forecast panel, Commodity Culture host and producer Jesse... Keep Reading...
Southern Silver Exploration (TSXV:SSV)

Southern Silver Intersects 5.8 metres averaging 781g/t AgEq at Cerro Las Minitas Project in Durango, México

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV,OTC:SSVFF) (the "Company" or "Southern Silver") reports additional assays from drilling which continues to outline extensions of mineralization on the recently acquired Puro Corazon claim and identified further thick intervals of high-grade and... Keep Reading...
Silver bars, silver bull and stock chart.

After Major Gold Payout, Bian Ximing Turns Bearish Sights on Silver

A Chinese billionaire trader known for profiting from gold’s multi-year rally has turned sharply bearish on silver, building a short position now worth nearly US$300 million as the metal's price slides. Bian Ximing, who earned billions riding gold’s multi-year rally and later turned aggressively... Keep Reading...
Mani Alkhafaji, silver bars.

Silver Supply Tight, Demand Rising — What's Next? First Majestic's Mani Alkhafaji

Mani Alkhafaji, president of First Majestic Silver (TSX:AG,NYSE:AG), discusses silver supply, demand and price dynamics, as well as how the company is positioning for 2026.He also shares his thoughts on when silver stocks may catch up to the silver price: "You've got to give it a couple of... Keep Reading...
Rio Silver President and CEO Chris Verrico.

Rio Silver’s Path to Near-Term Cashflow

Rio Silver (TSXV:RYO,OTCPL:RYOOF) President and CEO Chris Verrico outlines the company’s transition into a pure-play silver developer. With the silver price reaching historic highs, Rio Silver is capitalizing on its strategic position in Peru — the world’s second largest silver producer — to... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals

Nine Mile Metals

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Desert Gold Provides Update on Barani East Gold Project Site Development Activities

LAURION Intersects High-Grade Gold and Polymetallic Mineralization in Drill Holes LBX25-101 and LBX25-102 at Ishkoday A-Zone Corridor

Questcorp Mining Announces Upsized Private Placement

JZR Gold Announces Extension to Previously Granted Options

Related News

precious-metals-investing

LAURION Intersects High-Grade Gold and Polymetallic Mineralization in Drill Holes LBX25-101 and LBX25-102 at Ishkoday A-Zone Corridor

base-metals-investing

Questcorp Mining Announces Upsized Private Placement

precious-metals-investing

JZR Gold Announces Extension to Previously Granted Options

battery-metals-investing

New Drill Assays Support Gold Discovery at Wagyu

rare-earth-investing

Geopolitics, Power and Resources Collide as Global Order Frays

precious-metals-investing

Earthwise Minerals Completes Private Placement and Makes Changes to the Management Team

rare-earth-investing

Why Rare Earth Processing Remains China’s Strongest Leverage Point