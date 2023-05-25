Nevada Sunrise Receives Final Lithium-in-Sediment Results for Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Fortuna pours first gold at its Séguéla Mine in Côte d'Ivoire

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that the first gold has been poured at the Séguéla Mine, in Côte d'Ivoire. The first pour took place yesterday, May 24, as the mine transitions from commissioning to the ramp-up phase.

Jorge A. Ganoza, CEO of Fortuna, commented: "Séguéla has produced its first gold, becoming Fortuna's fifth operating mine. The team at Séguéla has performed phenomenally and delivered on-time and on-budget, a testament to their professionalism and dedication in bringing this asset from exploration to production. Mr. Ganoza continued, "Séguéla now enters into the ramp-up phase where management plans to achieve nominal rate of production during the third quarter. Séguéla will be a cornerstone asset in Fortuna's portfolio for years to come, and we look forward to unlocking the value it brings to all of our stakeholders."

The Séguéla Mine is expected to produce between 60,000 to 75,000 ounces of gold in 2023 at an all-in sustaining cost of between US$880 and $1,080 per ounce of gold (refer to Fortuna news release dated January 17, 2023 ). We invite you to view Séguéla´s photo gallery on our website.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com | www.fortunasilver.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release may include, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for the operation of the Séguéla Mine; production capabilities and future development of the Séguéla Mine; the Company's plans to successfully advance the development and growth of the mine; including the ramp up of Séguéla to design capacity; the expected production and costs of production for the balance of 2023; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company's mineral properties; mineral resource and reserve estimates; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; expenditures; approvals and other matters. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; changes in prices for gold and other metals; changes in the prices of supplies required for production; the ability to sign the Mining Convention on terms currently contemplated and acceptable to the Company; technological and operational hazards in Fortuna's mining and mine development activities; (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, severe weather conditions) risks inherent in mineral exploration; fluctuations in prices for energy, labor, materials, supplies and services; fluctuations in currencies; increases in inflation; uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, mineral resources, and metal recoveries; our ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; governmental and other approvals; political unrest or instability in countries where Fortuna is active; labor relations issues; changes in laws and regulations as well as those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to the Company's ability to achieve the production, costs and development expectations for Séguéla and its other operations and projects; that the current inflationary environment will not have an adverse effect on operations or the supply chain; prices for gold remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting operations, and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.


Endeavour Silver Announces 2023 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on May 23, 2023 in Vancouver. A total of 67,756,939 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 35.42% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:

DIRECTORS
NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
FOR WITHHELD/ ABSTAIN FOR WITHHELD
Margaret M. Beck 54,488,449 1,561,933 97.21% 2.79%
Ricardo M. Campoy 54,063,858 1,986,523 96.46% 3.54%
Daniel Dickson 55,163,520 886,861 98.42% 1.58%
Amy Jacobsen 54,787,688 1,262,694 97.75% 2.25%
Rex J. McLennan 50,443,451 5,606,931 90.00% 10.00%
Kenneth Pickering 54,697,353 1,353,029 97.59% 2.41%
Mario D. Szotlender 54,476,166 1,574,215 97.19% 2.81%
Christine West 29,229,149 26,821,234 52.15% 47.85%

All director nominees were re-elected, including the addition of Christine West, CFO to the Board of Directors.

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: First Majestic Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Upcoming Annual General Meeting

First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic" or the "Company") reminds the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") about the upcoming annual general meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 25th at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) at the Sutton Place Hotel located at 845 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6Z 2K6.

The Board of Directors of First Majestic Silver recommends that Shareholders vote FOR all the resolutions.

First Majestic Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Upcoming Annual General Meeting

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) ("First Majestic" or the "Company") reminds the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") about the upcoming annual general meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 25th at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) at the Sutton Place Hotel located at 845 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6Z 2K6.

The Board of Directors of First Majestic Silver recommends that Shareholders vote IN FAVOUR of all the resolutions.

Pan American Silver Early Warning News Release Regarding Shares of Anacortes Mining Corp.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (" Pan American ") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pan American Silver (Barbados) Corp. (" PASB "), have sold an aggregate of 4,200,000 common shares of Anacortes Mining Corp. (TSXV: XYZ) (" Anacortes ") on May 17, 2023, pursuant to a private agreement (the " Sale "). Pursuant to the Sale, Pan American received C$0.41 per common share of Anacortes, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,722,000. Pan American now owns, directly and indirectly, less than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Anacortes.

Prior to the Sale, Pan American held directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over, 4,700,458 common shares of Anacortes, representing approximately 11.04% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of Anacortes. Following the completion of the Sale, Pan American owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over 500,458 common shares of Anacortes, representing approximately 1.18% of the total issued and outstanding Anacortes common shares.

