Fortuna intersects 6.0 g/t gold over 24.1 meters at Southern Arc, Diamba Sud Project, Senegal

Fortuna intersects 6.0 g/t gold over 24.1 meters at Southern Arc, Diamba Sud Project, Senegal

Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) is pleased to report the latest batch of exploration drilling results from the Southern Arc deposit at its Diamba Sud Gold Project located in Senegal. A further 44 reverse circulation and diamond drill holes, totalling 7,518 meters, have been completed at Southern Arc since the previous exploration results update in December 2025 and were incorporated into the expanded Diamba Sud mineral resource (refer to Fortuna news release dated February 19, 2026, "fortunamining.com/news/fortuna-expands-indicated-mineral-resource-by-73-to-1-25-million-gold-ounces-diamba-sud-project-senegal/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fortuna expands Indicated Mineral Resource by 73% to 1.25 million gold ounces, Diamba Sud Project, Senegal").

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration, commented "Infill and extension drilling at Southern Arc continues to strengthen the scale and confidence of the deposit, contributing to the updated and expanded updated Mineral Resource of 6 million tonnes averaging 1.9 g/t Au, containing 367,000 gold ounces, making it today the largest single mineral deposit at the growing Diamba Sud Project." Mr. Weedon concluded, "Southern Arc remains open at depth and along strike to both the southwest and northeast, with drilling continuing. Importantly, most drilling across the total project area is considered relatively shallow at less than 200 meters depth, underscoring the potential for further resource growth at Diamba Sud."

Southern Arc Drilling highlights

DSDD606: 8.4 g/t Au
22.4 g/t Au		 over an estimated true width of 10.4 meters from 136 meters including
over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 145 meters
DSDD608: 6.0 g/t Au
20.0 g/t Au
29.8 g/t Au
13.9 g/t Au
3.0 g/t Au
18.6 g/t Au		 over an estimated true width of 24.1 meters from 80 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 80 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 2.4 meters from 84 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 109 meters,
over an estimated true width of 13.6 meters from 167 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 176 meters
DSDD612: 6.4 g/t Au
12.6 g/t Au
2.4 g/t Au
10.7 g/t Au
10.3 g/t Au
25.5 g/t Au
19.0 g/t Au		 over an estimated true width of 4.6 meters from 102 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 106 meters
over an estimated true width of 6.2 meters from 115.3 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 118 meters
over an estimated true width of 7.2 meters from 135.45 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 1.2 meters from 135.45 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 139 meters
DSDD614: 10.1 g/t Au
13.7 g/t Au
16.5 g/t Au		 over an estimated true width of 12.1 meters from 141.75 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 146 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 4.0 meters from 148 meters
DSDD642: 2.3 g/t Au
10.9 g/t Au
11.5 g/t Au		 over an estimated true width of 36 meters from 229 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 246 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 248 meters
DSR1039: 5.2 g/t Au
43.8 g/t Au
12.4 g/t Au
36.1 g/t Au		 over an estimated true width of 24 meters from 90 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 95 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 100 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 112 meters
     

At Southern Arc, key objectives include continuing step-out drilling to test strike and depth extensions along strike to the southwest, northeast, and south, where mineralization remains open (see Figures 2 and 3). For example, drill hole DSDD606 (Figure 2) returned 8.4 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 10.4 meters from 136 meters and downhole, and a further 2.6 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 10.6 meters from 181 meters, highlighting the open nature of the system. Additional step-out drilling to test depth and strike projections is planned for the second quarter of 2026 along with re-entry and deepening of historic hole DSR936, which previously terminated short of the mineralized zone.

Mineralization at Southern Arc occurs as variable fine stockwork vein arrays and diffuse pyrite-silica flooding, with a strong spatial association to hydrothermal breccias and carbonate units (Figures 2 and 3). The system commonly exhibits extensive hematite alteration, consistent with mineralization observed at other prospects at Diamba Sud.

Drilling is continuing with 5 drill rigs across the project site testing multiple targets.

Figure 1: Diamba Sud Gold Project: Location of Mineral Resource Deposits

Diamba Sud Gold Project: Location of Mineral Resource Deposits

Figure 2: Diamba Sud Gold Project: Southern Arc deposit - section 700NE. (For details of past release, refer to Fortuna news release dated August 13, 2025, "Fortuna drills 22.7 g/t gold over 21.6 meters at Southern Arc, Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal")

Diamba Sud Gold Project: Southern Arc deposit - section 700NE. (For details of past release, refer to Fortuna news release dated August 13, 2025,

Figure 3: Diamba Sud Gold Project: Southern Arc deposit - Section 675NE. (For details of past release, refer to Fortuna news release dated August 13, 2025, "Fortuna drills 22.7 g/t gold over 21.6 meters at Southern Arc, Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal")

Diamba Sud Gold Project: Southern Arc deposit - Section 675NE. (For details of past release, refer to Fortuna news release dated August 13, 2025,

Moungoundi Drilling Highlights

DSDD639: 15.8 g/t Au
44.1 g/t Au		 over an estimated true width of 4.8 meters from 16 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 17 meters
DSDD654: 7.8 g/t Au
6.2 g/t Au
16.8 g/t Au
40.9 g/t Au		 over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 35 meters
over an estimated true width of 9.6 meters from 53 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 53 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 55 meters
DSDD662: 7.2 g/t Au
27.6 g/t Au		 over an estimated true width of 9.6 meters from 42 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 51 meters
DSR1022: 2.2 g/t Au
15.7 g/t Au

 over an estimated true width of 19.2 meters from 35 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 57 meters

A further 46 reverse circulation and diamond core drill holes, totalling 4,471 meters, have been completed at Moungoundi since the previous exploration update and have been incorporated into the recently updated Diamba Sud Mineral Resource estimate. The program was designed to upgrade resource confidence through infill drilling while also expanding the mineralized footprint through step-out drilling. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike, and additional drilling is planned to test for potential extensions and possible structural links to the adjacent Western Splay deposit.

Mineralization at Moungoundi occurs within intercalated hydrothermal breccias, carbonate metasedimentary units, and granitic to dioritic intrusive rocks. Mineralization is typically associated with vein arrays preferentially hosted within hydrothermal breccias.

Area D, Karakara, and Kassasoko Infill Drilling Highlights

Area D
DSDD652:

2.7 g/t Au
13.2 g/t Au
2.8 g/t Au
12.6 g/t Au
13.8 g/t Au

over an estimated true width of 28 meters from 21 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 30 meters
over an estimated true width of 37.6 meters from 60 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 75 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 2.4 meters from 91 meters
DSDD655: 46.3 g/t Au
724.0 g/t Au
21.5 g/t Au
14.3 g/t Au		 over an estimated true width of 13.6 meters from 43 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 44 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 52 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 54 meters
Karakara
DSDD643:

36.3 g/t Au
105.0 g/t Au

over an estimated true width of 2.4 meters from 48 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 50 meters
Kassasoko
DSR1054:

1.3 g/t Au

over an estimated true width of 22.4 meters from 26 meters
DSR1059: 1.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 12.0 meters from 25 meters
     

An additional 17 infill drill holes, totaling 1,773 meters, were completed at Area D, Kassasoko, and Karakara (Figure 1). The program was designed to enhance resource confidence by targeting areas previously classified as Inferred Mineral Resources within the recently released updated Diamba Sud Mineral Resource.

Refer to Appendix 1 for full details of the drill holes and assay results for this drill program.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA - QC)

All drilling data completed by the Company utilized the following procedures and methodologies. All drilling was carried out under the supervision of the Company's personnel.

All reverse circulation (RC) drilling used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5 percent representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5 percent samples were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the Company-controlled core yard.

All diamond drilling (DD) drill holes started with HQ sized diameter, before reducing to NQ diameter diamond drill bits on intersecting fresh rock. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the Company core yard at the project site. The other half was sampled, catalogued, and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

All RC and DD samples were transported by Company vehicle or commercial courier to ALS Global's preparation laboratories in Kedougou, Senegal with prepared sample pulps then transported via commercial courier to ALS Global's analytical facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all samples. Samples returning assays >10 ppm Au were reanalyzed using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the ALS Global laboratory inserted its own quality control samples.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President, Exploration for Fortuna Mining Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core. There were no limitations to the verification process.

About Fortuna Mining Corp.

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with three operating mines and a portfolio of exploration projects in Argentina, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru, as well as the Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal. Sustainability is at the core of our operations and stakeholder relationships. We produce gold and silver while creating long-term shared value through efficient production, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website at www.fortunamining.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Mining Corp.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fmcmail.com | fortunamining.com | X | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok

Forward looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release include, without limitation, the Mineral Resource estimates at Diamba Sud; the Company's proposed exploration plans and timelines at Diamba Sud; statements regarding potential for future resource growth at Diamba Sud; statements about the Company's business strategies, plans and outlook; the Company's plans for its mines and mineral properties; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of inflationary pressures on the Company's business and operations; the future results of exploration activities; expectations with respect to metal grade estimates and the impact of any variations relative to metals grades experienced; assumed and future metal prices; the merit of the Company's mines and mineral properties; and the future financial or operating performance of the Company. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "proposed", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "anticipated", "estimated" "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; uncertainty relating to Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; uncertainty relating to capital and operating costs, production schedules and economic returns; risks relating to the Company's ability to replace its Mineral Reserves; risks related to the conversion of Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves; risks associated with mineral exploration and project development; uncertainty relating to the repatriation of funds as a result of currency controls; environmental matters including obtaining or renewing environmental permits and potential liability claims; uncertainty relating to nature and climate conditions; laws and regulations regarding the protection of the environment (including greenhouse gas emission reduction and other decarbonization requirements and the uncertainty surrounding the interpretation of omnibus Bill C-59 and the related amendments to the Competition Act (Canada); risks associated with political instability and changes to the regulations governing the Company's business operations; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in countries in which the Company does or may carry on business; risks associated with war, hostilities or other conflicts, such as the Ukrainian – Russian, and Israeli – Hamas conflicts, and the impacts they may have on global economic activity; risks relating to the termination of the Company's mining concessions in certain circumstances; developing and maintaining relationships with local communities and stakeholders; risks associated with losing control of public perception as a result of social media and other web-based applications; potential opposition to the Company's exploration, development and operational activities; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain adequate financing for planned exploration and development activities; property title matters; risks related to the ability to retain or extend title to the Company's mineral properties; risks relating to the integration of businesses and assets acquired by the Company; impairments; risks associated with climate change legislation; reliance on key personnel; adequacy of insurance coverage; operational safety and security risks; legal proceedings and potential legal proceedings; uncertainties relating to general economic conditions; risks relating to a global pandemic, which could impact the Company's business, operations, financial condition and share price; competition; fluctuations in metal prices; risks associated with entering into commodity forward and option contracts for base metals production; fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates; tax audits and reassessments; risks related to hedging; uncertainty relating to concentrate treatment charges and transportation costs; sufficiency of monies allotted by the Company for land reclamation; risks associated with dependence upon information technology systems, which are subject to disruption, damage, failure and risks with implementation and integration; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including, but not limited to, the accuracy of the Company's current Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; that the Company's activities will be conducted in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or its production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected ore grade, mining rates, recovery timing, and recovery rate estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance, labor and contractor availability and other operating or technical difficulties); the duration and effect of global and local inflation; the duration and impacts of geo-political uncertainties on the Company's production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition; the expected trends in mineral prices, inflation and currency exchange rates; that all required approvals and permits will be obtained for the Company's business and operations on acceptable terms; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company's operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that these Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources

All reserve and resource estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for public disclosure by a Canadian company of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. All Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates contained in the technical disclosure have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and mineral reserve and resource information included in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.

Appendix 1: Diamba Sud Gold Project drill program details of the drill holes and assay results

HoleID Easting (WGS84_29N) Northing (WGS84_29N) Elev. (m) EOH1,2 Depth (m) UTM Azimuth Dip Depth2,3 From (m) Depth2 To (m) Drilled2 Width (m) ETW4 (m) Au (ppm) Hole Type5 Area
Area D
DSDD652 232784 1429423 180 109 90 -60 10 16 6 4.8 1.1 DD Area D
              21 56 35 28.0 2.7 DD Area D
            including 30 31 1 0.8 13.2 DD Area D
              60 107 47 37.6 2.8 DD Area D
            including 75 76 1 0.8 12.6 DD Area D
            including 91 94 3 2.4 13.8 DD Area D
DSDD655 232770 1429450 180 115 90 -65 16 19 3 2.4 2.9 DD Area D
              23 30 7 5.6 1.8 DD Area D
              36 38 2 1.6 3.6 DD Area D
              43 60 17 13.6 46.3 DD Area D
            including 44 45 1 0.8 724.0 DD Area D
            including 52 53 1 0.8 21.5 DD Area D
            including 54 55 1 0.8 14.3 DD Area D
              77 81 4 3.2 1.9 DD Area D
              105 108 3 2.4 4.8 DD Area D
                           
Karakara
DSDD640 231773 1428156 150 114 270 -55 6 18 12 9.6 1.8 DD Karakara
              22 33 11 8.8 0.9 DD Karakara
DSDD643 231631 1428153 154 100 270 -50 48 51 3 2.4 36.3 DD Karakara
            including 50 51 1 0.8 105.0 DD Karakara
DSDD646 231649 1428206 154 80 270 -50 8.5 13 4.50 3.6 1.2 DD Karakara
              50.8 53 2.20 1.8 4.2 DD Karakara
            including 52.5 53 0.50 0.4 12.6 DD Karakara
DSDD648 231900 1428171 151 92 270 -50 71 86.5 15.3 12.2 0.6 DD Karakara
                           
Kassasoko
DSR1054 231749 1425910 145 95 150 -55 9 20 11 8.8 1.3 RC Kassasoko
              26 54 28 22.4 1.3 RC Kassasoko
DSR1055 231738 1425933 145 102 150 -55 NSI         RC Kassasoko
DSR1056 231687 1425937 144 100 150 -55 28 35 7 5.6 1.0 RC Kassasoko
              82 94 12 9.6 1.0 RC Kassasoko
DSR1057 231656 1425949 144 80 150 -55 30 39 9 7.2 2.0 RC Kassasoko
            Including 30 31 1 0.8 10.9 RC Kassasoko
DSR1058 231626 1425906 145 102 150 -55 4 17 13 10.4 0.9 RC Kassasoko
              25 34 9 7.2 0.8 RC Kassasoko
              59 61 2 1.6 3.3 RC Kassasoko
DSR1059 231615 1425930 145 102 150 -55 12 21 9 7.2 0.7 RC Kassasoko
              25 40 15 12.0 1.4 RC Kassasoko
DSR1060 231603 1425947 145 102 150 -55 15 29 14 11.2 1.2 RC Kassasoko
DSR1061 231579 1425941 145 140 150 -50 27 57 30 24.0 0.9 RC Kassasoko
DSR1062 231557 1425940 145 100 150 -55 NSI         RC Kassasoko
DSR1063 231544 1425871 145 100 150 -55 85 87 2 1.6 4.8 RC Kassasoko
              91 97 6 4.8 3.3 RC Kassasoko
DSR1064 231529 1425892 145 140 150 -55 NSI         RC Kassasoko
                           
Moungoundi
DSDD630 230869 1426831 154 152 90 -50 58 61 3 2.4 5.2 DD Moungoundi
            Including 60 61 1 0.8 11.1 DD Moungoundi
DSDD631 230828 1426901 153 98 90 -60 12 25 13 10.4 2.1 DD Moungoundi
              34 38 4 3.2 4.2 DD Moungoundi
            Including 35 36 1 0.8 10.3 DD Moungoundi
              76 81 5 4.0 1.7 DD Moungoundi
DSDD634 230777 1426899 154 131 90 -60 60 74 14 11.2 1.2 DD Moungoundi
DSDD636 230916 1426853 154 100 90 -50 59 62 3 2.4 2.4 DD Moungoundi
DSDD637 230873 1426899 155 83 90 -58 NSI         DD Moungoundi
DSDD638 231014 1426649 152 74 270 -55 NSI         DD Moungoundi
DSDD639 230885 1426932 156 116 90 -55 16 22 6 4.8 15.8 DD Moungoundi
            Including 17 19 2 1.6 44.1 DD Moungoundi
DSDD641 231014 1426674 152 74 270 -55 NSI         DD Moungoundi
DSDD644 231017 1426698 153 63 270 -55 NSI         DD Moungoundi
DSDD647 231042 1426726 154 101 270 -55 94 96 2 1.6 5.0 DD Moungoundi
DSDD650 230870 1426980 157 86 90 -60 63 65 2.0 1.6 2.6 DD Moungoundi
              69.4 76 6.6 5.3 2.2 DD Moungoundi
DSDD651 231000 1426752 154 62 270 -55 5 10 5.0 4.0 7.2 DD Moungoundi
            Including 8 9 1.0 0.8 18.6 DD Moungoundi
DSDD654 230666 1426801 152 81 90 -55 35 37 2.0 1.6 7.8 DD Moungoundi
              53 65 12.0 9.6 6.2 DD Moungoundi
            Including 53 54 1.0 0.8 16.8 DD Moungoundi
            Including 55 56 1.0 0.8 40.9 DD Moungoundi
DSDD656 230695 1426824 152 98 90 -55 14 20 6.0 4.8 3.3 DD Moungoundi
            Including 16 17 1.0 0.8 10.9 DD Moungoundi
              31 38 7.0 5.6 1.3 DD Moungoundi
DSDD657 230716 1426853 153 122 90 -55 77 79 2 1.6 5.4 DD Moungoundi
              106 108 2 1.6 9.3 DD Moungoundi
            Including 107 108 1 0.8 17.2 DD Moungoundi
DSDD658 230866 1426852 154 123 90 -50 NSI         DD Moungoundi
DSDD659 230935 1426799 154 90 90 -55 12 20 8 6.4 0.8 DD Moungoundi
DSDD660 230722 1426794 152 60 90 -55 NSI         DD Moungoundi
DSDD661 230820 1426881 154 103 90 -50 13 18 5 4.0 4.0 DD Moungoundi
            Including 14 15 1 0.8 16.3 DD Moungoundi
DSDD662 230862 1426776 153 67 90 -55 42 54 12 9.6 7.2 DD Moungoundi
            Including 51 53 2 1.6 27.6 DD Moungoundi
DSDD663 230758 1426823 151 123 90 -55 NSI         DD Moungoundi
DSDD664 230884 1426800 153 104 90 -55 NSI         DD Moungoundi
DSDD665 230963 1426677 152 74 90 -55 61 68 7 5.6 3.1 DD Moungoundi
DSDD666 231000 1426773 154 65 270 -55 10 18 8 6.4 1.5 DD Moungoundi
              30 41 11 8.8 2.0 DD Moungoundi
DSDD667 230939 1426775 153 85 90 -55 30 32 2 1.6 4.9 DD Moungoundi
DSR1018 230965 1426775 154 102 90 -55 1 13 12 9.6 2.0 RC Moungoundi
              28 44 16 12.8 2.1 RC Moungoundi
            Including 38 39 1 0.8 15.7 RC Moungoundi
DSR1019 230885 1426775 153 60 90 -55 22 24 2 1.6 9.2 RC Moungoundi
            Including 22 23 1 0.8 16.9 RC Moungoundi
DSR1020 230934 1426725 153 78 90 -55 NSI         RC Moungoundi
DSR1021 230962 1426703 152 96 90 -55 89 93 4 3.2 2.3 RC Moungoundi
DSR1022 231039 1426674 152 102 270 -55 35 59 24 19.2 2.2 RC Moungoundi
            Including 57 58 1 0.8 15.7 RC Moungoundi
              65 76 11 8.8 2.7 RC Moungoundi
            Including 68 69 1 0.8 Loss RC Moungoundi
DSR1023 231062 1426701 153 120 270 -55 NSI         RC Moungoundi
DSR1024 231017 1426727 153 90 270 -55 NSI         RC Moungoundi
DSR1025 231045 1426750 154 102 270 -55 NSI         RC Moungoundi
DSR1026 230962 1426654 152 60 90 -55 NSI         RC Moungoundi
DSR1027 230915 1426830 154 90 90 -50 50 62 12 9.6 0.9 RC Moungoundi
DSR1028 230936 1426705 152 102 90 -55 NSI         RC Moungoundi
DSR1029 230912 1426724 152 120 90 -55 82 94 12 9.6 1.0 RC Moungoundi
DSR1030 230799 1426827 153 114 90 -55 NSI     0.0   RC Moungoundi
DSR1031 230824 1426826 153 72 90 -55 11 20 9 7.2 1.4 RC Moungoundi
              25 34 9 7.2 0.6 RC Moungoundi
DSR1032 230791 1426883 154 102 90 -50 NSI         RC Moungoundi
DSR1033 230815 1426849 154 108 90 -55 19 27 8 6.4 0.8 RC Moungoundi
DSR1034 230780 1426826 153 144 90 -55 16 23 7 5.6 1.1 RC Moungoundi
DSR1035 230836 1426776 153 108 90 -55 NSI         RC Moungoundi
DSR1036 231074 1426774 155 114 270 -55 NSI         RC Moungoundi
DSR1037 231065 1426728 154 138 270 -55 NSI         RC Moungoundi
DSR1038 230816 1426979 156 114 90 -55 92 93 1 0.8 17.7 RC Moungoundi
                           
Southern Arc
DSDD601 232735 1426119 145 101 150 -50 NSI         DD Southern Arc
DSDD602 232888 1426004 144 140 150 -50 128 130 2 1.6 2.5 DD Southern Arc
DSDD603 232756 1425965 143 137 150 -50 NSI         DD Southern Arc
DSDD604 232695 1426193 146 158 150 -50 63 75 12 9.6 2.2 DD Southern Arc
            Including 71 72 1 0.8 20.0 DD Southern Arc
              122.7 126 3.3 2.6 4.3 DD Southern Arc
DSDD605 232914 1426143 144 129 150 -50 27 49.7 22.7 18.2 2.0 DD Southern Arc
              79.7 87 7.3 5.8 2.6 DD Southern Arc
            Including 80 81 1.3 1.0 10.5 DD Southern Arc
DSDD606 232900 1426269 144 207 150 -50 97 107 10 8.0 1.5 DD Southern Arc
              136 149 13 10.4 8.4 DD Southern Arc
            Including 142 143 1 0.8 10.7 DD Southern Arc
            Including 145 147 2 1.6 22.4 DD Southern Arc
              170 174 4 3.2 3.7 DD Southern Arc
            Including 170 171 1 0.8 11.4 DD Southern Arc
              181 194.3 13.3 10.6 2.6 DD Southern Arc
DSDD607 232772 1425945 143 119 150 -50 NSI         DD Southern Arc
DSDD608 232892 1426204 143 204 150 -50 80 110.15 30.15 24.1 6.0 DD Southern Arc
            Including 80 81 1 0.8 20.0 DD Southern Arc
            Including 84 87 3 2.4 29.8 DD Southern Arc
            Including 109 110.15 1 0.8 13.9 DD Southern Arc
              124.4 129 4.6 3.7 3.0 DD Southern Arc
              167 184 17 13.6 3.0 DD Southern Arc
            Including 176 177 1 0.8 18.6 DD Southern Arc
              195.75 199 3.25 2.6 11.9 DD Southern Arc
            Including 196 198 2.25 1.8 15.5 DD Southern Arc
DSDD609 232936 1426231 143 210 150 -50 112 120.3 8.3 6.6 2.3 DD Southern Arc
              195 199 4 3.2 2.5 DD Southern Arc
DSDD610 232885 1426134 144 140 150 -50 47 53 6 4.8 1.4 DD Southern Arc
              63 78.6 15.6 12.5 5.5 DD Southern Arc
            Including 69 70.3 1.3 1.0 23.3 DD Southern Arc
            Including 76 77.3 0.95 0.8 12.5 DD Southern Arc
              103 109.45 6.45 5.2 3.6 DD Southern Arc
DSDD611 232796 1425902 143 143 150 -50 NSI         DD Southern Arc
DSDD612 232911 1426222 144 174 150 -50 102 107.8 5.8 4.6 6.4 DD Southern Arc
            Including 106 107.8 1.8 1.4 12.6 DD Southern Arc
              115.3 123 7.7 6.2 2.4 DD Southern Arc
            Including 118 119 1 0.8 10.7 DD Southern Arc
              135.45 144.5 9.05 7.2 10.3 DD Southern Arc
            Including 135.45 137 1.55 1.2 25.5 DD Southern Arc
            Including 139 140 1 0.8 19.0 DD Southern Arc
DSDD613 232883 1426186 143 167 150 -50 69 78 9 7.2 2.4 DD Southern Arc
              83 98 15 12.0 1.5 DD Southern Arc
DSDD614 232876 1426256 144 243 150 -50 141.75 156.85 15.10 12.1 10.1 DD Southern Arc
            Including 146 147 1 0.8 13.7 DD Southern Arc
            Including 148 153 5 4.0 16.5 DD Southern Arc
              180.5 191 10.50 8.4 2.0 DD Southern Arc
              196 204 8 6.4 4.0 DD Southern Arc
            Including 202 203 1 0.8 23.9 DD Southern Arc
              225.45 232 6.55 5.2 1.5 DD Southern Arc
DSDD615 232798 1425944 143 122 150 -50 NSI         DD Southern Arc
DSDD616 232974 1426195 143 150 150 -50 126 138.15 12.15 9.7 2.0 DD Southern Arc
DSDD617 232855 1426187 144 164 150 -50 87.75 94.75 7.00 5.6 6.4 DD Southern Arc
            Including 92 94 2 1.6 18.0 DD Southern Arc
DSDD618 232730 1425967 142 140 150 -50 NSI         DD Southern Arc
DSDD619 232857 1426232 144 222 150 -50 153 162 9 7.2 3.4 DD Southern Arc
            Including 154 155 1 0.8 19.9 DD Southern Arc
              173 175 2 1.6 5.0 DD Southern Arc
              193 197.95 4.95 4.0 2.3 DD Southern Arc
              205 210 5 4.0 1.0 DD Southern Arc
DSDD620 232865 1426045 144 150 150 -50 NSI         DD Southern Arc
DSDD621 232971 1426142 144 121 150 -50 103 104 1 0.8 5.4 DD Southern Arc
DSDD622 232786 1425965 143 195 150 -50 84.25 85.5 1.25 1.0 6.2 DD Southern Arc
              97.2 105.0 7.8 6.2 1.6 DD Southern Arc
DSDD623 232719 1425988 142 134 150 -50 65.2 76.65 11.45 9.2 2.6 DD Southern Arc
DSDD624 232671 1426026 142 147 150 -50 129 136 7 5.6 1.3 DD Southern Arc
DSDD625 232833 1426224 144 210 150 -50 16 20 4 3.2 1.7 DD Southern Arc
              77 83 6 4.8 1.6 DD Southern Arc
DSDD626 232942 1426149 144 125 150 -50 96 101 5 4.0 1.1 DD Southern Arc
DSDD627 232797 1426091 145 137 150 -50 75 92 17 13.6 1.0 DD Southern Arc
DSDD628 232817 1425974 143 234 150 -50 89.6 106 16.4 13.1 2.8 DD Southern Arc
            Including 101 102 1 0.8 13.8 DD Southern Arc
              142 149 7 5.6 1.5 DD Southern Arc
DSDD629 232775 1426273 144 249 150 -50 NSI         DD Southern Arc
DSDD632 232638 1426028 142 201 150 -50 83 84.1 1.1 0.9 25.5 DD Southern Arc
              185 193 8 6.4 0.9 DD Southern Arc
DSDD633 232790 1426017 143 318 150 -50 87 110 23 18.4 0.9 DD Southern Arc
              129 136 7 5.6 1.1 DD Southern Arc
              179.75 183 3.25 2.6 8.0 DD Southern Arc
            Including 181 182 1 0.8 13.7 DD Southern Arc
DSDD635 232842 1425984 143 222 150 -50 80.2 83 2.80 2.2 2.0 DD Southern Arc
              93 105 12.00 9.6 1.8 DD Southern Arc
              143 186 43.00 34.4 1.7 DD Southern Arc
              190 197 7 5.6 0.8 DD Southern Arc
DSDD642 232820 1426293 143 294 150 -50 92 95 3 2.4 2.1 DD Southern Arc
              99 108.1 9.1 7.3 2.6 DD Southern Arc
              179 184 5 4.0 1.7 DD Southern Arc
              229 274 45 36.0 2.3 DD Southern Arc
            Including 246 247 1 0.8 10.9 DD Southern Arc
            Including 248 249 1 0.8 11.5 DD Southern Arc
DSDD645 233002 1426203 143 180 150 -50 154 161.5 7.5 2.3 2.9 DD Southern Arc
            Including 159 160.25 1.25 2.3 14.0 DD Southern Arc
DSDD649 232841 1426312 144 300 150 -50 83 104.75 27.1 21.7 2.3 DD Southern Arc
DSDD653 232797 1426286 144 285 150 -50 173 176 3 2.4 2.0 DD Southern Arc
              180 187 7 5.6 1.4 DD Southern Arc
              243 246.6 3.6 2.9 3.5 DD Southern Arc
DSGT017 233017 1426051 143 120 300 -60 49 71 22 15.4 6.1 DD Southern Arc
            Including 50 51 1 0.7 13.7 DD Southern Arc
            Including 58 59 1 0.7 14.0 DD Southern Arc
            Including 60 63 3 2.1 16.6 DD Southern Arc
DSR980 232750 1426033 143 191 150 -50 82 87 5 4.0 1.8 RCD Southern Arc
              93 101 8 6.4 0.7 RCD Southern Arc
              119 141 22 17.6 3.1 RCD Southern Arc
            Including 138 139 1 0.8 33.4 RCD Southern Arc
DSR1039 232783 1426117 145 138 150 -50 80 84 4 3.2 1.6 RC Southern Arc
              90 120 30 24.0 5.2 RC Southern Arc
            including 95 96 1 0.8 43.8 RC Southern Arc
            including 100 101 1 0.8 12.4 RC Southern Arc
            including 112 113 1 0.8 36.1 RC Southern Arc
              130 133 3 2.4 2.0 RC Southern Arc
DSR1040 232756 1426163 145 144 150 -50 0 5 5 4.0 1.1 RC Southern Arc
              14 18 4 3.2 1.6 RC Southern Arc
              29 53 24 19.2 2.0 RC Southern Arc
            including 44 45 1 0.8 12.6 RC Southern Arc
              81 83 2 1.6 3.2 RC Southern Arc
DSR1041 232748 1426094 145 105 150 -50 NSI         RC Southern Arc
DSR1042 232984 1426065 144 72 150 -50 NSI         RC Southern Arc
DSR1043 232432 1426433 148 80 150 -50 39 40 1 0.8 8.8 RC Southern Arc
              57 59 2 1.6 2.8 RC Southern Arc
DSR1044 232320 1426318 146 96 150 -50 NSI         RC Southern Arc
                           

Notes:
1. EOH: End of hole
2. Depths and widths reported to nearest significant decimal place
3. NSI: No significant intercepts
4. ETW: Estimated true width
5. RC: reverse circulation drilling | DD: diamond drilling tail | RCD: reverse circulation drilling with diamond tail

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2557841-5dd5-4d0b-9c74-2b675dd70fce

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0105f03-cf46-456d-9770-c4ff092f89ff

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e28d6846-dc25-4637-afb7-02b4677ab901

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/74984b8f-f283-42c9-af7b-0a6ef432ffbd


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

fortuna-silver-mines-incfvi-cctsx-fvisilver-investing
FVI:CC
The Conversation (0)
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Keep Reading...
Stefan Gleason, gold and silver bars.

Stefan Gleason: Silver Wakeup in the West — What's Happening, What's Next

Stefan Gleason, CEO of Money Metals, breaks down recent silver and gold dynamics, discussing trends in the US retail market, as well as backups at refineries. While the situation has begun to normalize, he sees potential for further disruptions in the future. Don't forget to follow us... Keep Reading...
Mercado Minerals (CSE:MERC)

Mercado Minerals Provides Exploration Update on Copalito; Reveals New Vein Discoveries

Mercado Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MERC) ("Mercado" or the "Company") is pleased to report continued progress from ongoing exploration activities at its flagship Copalito Project ("Copalito" or the "Project"). The Company's technical team in Mexico has been actively mapping, sampling, and advancing... Keep Reading...
Silverco Mining (TSXV:SICO)

Silverco Mining: Advancing a High-grade Silver Mining Complex in Mexico

Keep Reading...
Silverco Mining (TSXV:SICO)

Silverco Mining

Keep Reading...
Person calculating with a calculator and examining silver bullion on a desk.

How Rick Rule Reinvested His Silver Gains: 5 Silver Stocks He Owns

Over the past year, the spot price of silver has surged past a 40 year record and into triple-digit territory, reaching a high of US$121 per ounce this past January.For silver investors who bought into the physical market when the price was low, this first leg of the silver bull market has... Keep Reading...
Silver bars and price chart.

Silver Institute: Market Heading for Sixth Straight Deficit in 2026

Silver surged past US$100 per ounce for the first time in January before retreating below the US$80 level, marking a volatile start to 2026 as the precious metal faces renewed investor appeal.In its latest annual outlook, published on February 10, the Silver Institute notes that the rally comes... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Blackrock Silver Commences 17,000 Metre Two-Phased Expansion Drill Programs at Tonopah West Project

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Participation in Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Osisko Intersects 694 Metres Averaging 0.31% Cu at Gaspé

Board Changes

Related News

gold investing

Blackrock Silver Commences 17,000 Metre Two-Phased Expansion Drill Programs at Tonopah West Project

base metals investing

Osisko Intersects 694 Metres Averaging 0.31% Cu at Gaspé

energy investing

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Participation in Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

energy investing

Board Changes

gold investing

How to Invest in Gold Royalty and Streaming Stocks

gold investing

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

precious metals investing

Profit Share Agreement on Wadnaminga Project