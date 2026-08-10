Fortuna acquires highly prospective Bambadji Project in Senegal from Barrick and IAMGOLD

Fortuna acquires highly prospective Bambadji Project in Senegal from Barrick and IAMGOLD

Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 190 km² Bambadji advanced gold exploration project in Senegal, through the purchase of certain Senegalese subsidiaries held by Barrick Mining Corporation and IAMGOLD Corporation. Located adjacent to Fortuna's feasibility-stage Diamba Sud Gold Project, Bambadji consolidates approximately 60 kilometers of prospective strike along the Senegal-Mali Shear Zone, a Tier-1 gold corridor hosting several world-class mines.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, commented, "Bambadji represents a rare opportunity to consolidate a large-scale, highly prospective exploration land package immediately adjacent to our feasibility-stage Diamba Sud Gold Project." Mr. Ganoza continued, "The US$200 million consideration paid for the project reflects multiple prime drill-defined targets, the scale of the land package, the extensive historical exploration dataset, and the potential to materially expand Diamba Sud in one of the most prospective gold districts in West Africa, where quality ground is difficult to assemble."

Barrick/IAMGOLD drill highlights include:

Prospect Drill Hole Intercept
Kabewest KBWDH006 2.12 g/t Au over a width of 52.9 meters from 88.8 meters
  KBWRC075 2.34 g/t Au over a width of 45.0 meters from 5.0 meters
Fatima FARC001 2.44 g/t Au over a width of 24.0 meters from 52.0 meters
  FARC012 3.12 g/t Au over a width of 24.0 meters from 113.0 meters
Djenebou DJRC013 14.63 g/t Au over a width of 5.0 meters from 111.0 meters
  KLRC004 8.55 g/t Au over a width of 15.0 meters from 17.0 meters
Wari WARC004 4.05 g/t Au over a width of 9.0 meters from 28.0 meters
  BARC-2063 1.60 g/t Au over a width of 20.0 meters from 0.0 meters
Latifa KBRC-0045 3.62 g/t Au over a width of 20.0 meters from 87.0 meters
  KBRC-0067 2.59 g/t Au over a width of 25.0 meters from 74.0 meters
Kach KCRC007
KCRC008		 4.08 g/t Au over a width of 12.0 meters from 48.0 meters
15.22 g/t Au over a width of 7.0 meters from 29.0 meters
Kabetea KBTRC009
KBTRC011		 3.76 g/t Au over a width of 47 meters from 55.0 meters
4.08 g/t Au over a width of 32 meters from 55.0 meters
Bagata Corridor BARC-2105 9.28 g/t Au over a width of 18.0 meters from 66.0 meters
  BARC-2159 3.57 g/t Au over a width of 46.0 meters from 56.0 meters
Gefa Corridor BARC-2148 1.83 g/t Au over a width of 52.0 meters from 0.0 meters
  GFRC031 14.07 g/t Au over a width of 8.0 meters from 41.0 meters


Note: All drill intervals are reported as downhole intervals. Mineralized structures/hosts are generally steep dipping between 70 to 85 degrees. Refer to Appendix 1 for full details of Barrick/IAMGOLD reverse circulation and diamond drill holes and assay results.

Bambadji Project Location

The Bambadji Project is contiguous with the eastern margin of Fortuna's Diamba Sud Gold Project (refer to Figure 1), which hosts Mineral Reserves containing 1.15 million ounces of gold with a final investment decision anticipated shortly. Bambadji comprises two properties covering approximately 190 km² and extending over approximately 60 kilometers of prospective strike, with established secondary roads providing direct access from Diamba Sud.

Figure 1: Property Location Map

Fortuna Mining Corp.

Geology and Mineralization

The acquisition includes an extensive, high-quality exploration dataset comprising geochemical, geophysical, and lithological information, together with approximately 214,000 meters of historical auger, reverse circulation, and diamond drilling.

Historic drilling and fieldwork have identified several styles of gold mineralization across Bambadji, including analogues to the Diamba Sud breccia-style mineralization, Yalea sericite-albitite style, and the high-tourmaline Gara style. Across the project, at least eight significant drill-defined prospects have been identified, together with several highly prospective mineralized trends that remain open along strike and at depth. Historical drilling has generally been shallow and widely spaced, with several multi-kilometer gaps along these anomalous gold trends, providing clear targets for Fortuna's initial exploration program.

2026 Exploration Program

Fortuna has approved an initial US$8 million exploration budget for Bambadji for the remainder of 2026, comprising 51,000 meters of reverse circulation and diamond drilling. Drilling is expected to commence in the third quarter.

The program is designed to improve confidence and definition across several advanced drill-defined targets located within a 20-kilometer radius of the proposed Diamba Sud plant site (refer to Figure 1). Eight priority targets have been identified for initial drilling, while generative exploration will continue in parallel to advance additional targets along the project's highly prospective mineralized trends.

Transaction Terms

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive transaction agreements dated August 10, 2026 entered into between Fortuna and certain subsidiaries of Barrick and IAMGOLD (collectively, the "Sellers"), in consideration of the acquisition of the Bambadji Project, Fortuna paid US$200 million in cash from its treasury (US$130.35 million to a subsidiary of Barrick, and US$69.65 million to a subsidiary of IAMGOLD).

In addition, Fortuna has granted to the Sellers, a 0.5 percent net smelter return royalty on the first 1.75 million ounces of gold produced from the Bambadji Nord property (0.325 percent to a subsidiary of Barrick, and 0.175 percent to a subsidiary of IAMGOLD.

TD Securities acted as sole financial advisor to Fortuna with respect of the acquisition.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA - QC)

The drill database extends back to 1993 with IAMGOLD, Anmercosa Exploration (a subsidiary of Anglo American Ltd), Ashanti Goldfields and Barrick (formerly Randgold) variously managing exploration across that period. The majority of drilling has been conducted since 2007 by Barrick (Randgold).

Industry standard practices were used throughout, reflecting the protocols of the day, however, not all can be verified.

Reverse circulation (RC) drilling used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5 percent representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5 percent samples were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals were retained and stored on-site at the company-controlled core yard, however not all samples have been retained due to age degradation.

Diamond drilling (DD) drill holes generally started with HQ sized diameter, before reducing to NQ diameter diamond drill bits on intersecting fresh rock. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One-half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the company core yard at the project site. The other half was sampled, catalogued, and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

Since 2016, RC and DD samples were transported by company vehicle or commercial courier to SGS Laboratories in Mali (Bamako) or ALS Kedougou/Ouagadougou. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all samples. Quality control procedures are noted as including the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the SGS laboratories insert their own quality control samples.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President, Exploration for Fortuna Mining Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing the methodologies described for sampling and analytical testing, assessing the results of QA – QC programs, validating the geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core. The verification process identified that QA – QC data supporting some of the earlier historical drill results is more limited in nature with additional validation work including reassaying of samples and drilling of twin holes to be planned in future work programs for confirmation purposes.

About Fortuna Mining Corp.

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with three operating mines and a portfolio of exploration projects in Argentina, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, Guyana, and Peru, as well as the Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal. Sustainability is at the core of our operations and stakeholder relationships. We produce gold and silver while creating long-term shared value through efficient production, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website at www.fortunamining.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Mining Corp.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fmcmail.com | fortunamining.com | X | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok

Forward looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition; timing of the final investment decision of Fortuna's Diamba Sud Gold Project; the 2026 exploration program for Bambadji; the Mineral Resource estimates at Diamba Sud; the Company's proposed exploration plans and timelines at Diamba Sud; potential for future resource growth at Diamba Sud; the Company's business strategies, plans and outlook; the Company's plans for its mines and mineral properties; and the future financial or operating performance of the Company. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "proposed", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "anticipated", "estimated", "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; uncertainty relating to Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; uncertainty relating to capital and operating costs, production schedules and economic returns; risks relating to the Company's ability to replace its Mineral Reserves; risks related to the conversion of Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves; risks associated with mineral exploration and project development; uncertainty relating to the repatriation of funds as a result of currency controls; environmental matters including obtaining or renewing environmental permits and potential liability claims; uncertainty relating to nature and climate conditions; laws and regulations regarding the protection of the environment (including greenhouse gas emission reduction and other decarbonization requirements and the uncertainty surrounding the interpretation of omnibus Bill C-59 and the related amendments to the Competition Act (Canada); risks associated with political instability and changes to the regulations governing the Company's business operations; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in countries in which the Company does or may carry on business; risks associated with war, hostilities or other conflicts, such as the Ukrainian – Russian, Israeli – Hamas and Iran – Israel and United States conflicts, and the impacts they may have on global economic activity; risks relating to the termination of the Company's mining concessions in certain circumstances; developing and maintaining relationships with local communities and stakeholders; risks associated with losing control of public perception as a result of social media and other web-based applications; potential opposition to the Company's exploration, development and operational activities; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain adequate financing for planned exploration and development activities; property title matters; risks related to the ability to retain or extend title to the Company's mineral properties; risks relating to the integration of businesses and assets acquired by the Company; impairments; risks associated with climate change legislation; reliance on key personnel; adequacy of insurance coverage; operational safety and security risks; legal proceedings and potential legal proceedings; uncertainties relating to general economic conditions; risks relating to a global pandemic, which could impact the Company's business, operations, financial condition and share price; competition; fluctuations in metal prices; risks associated with entering into commodity forward and option contracts for base metals production; fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates; tax audits and reassessments; risks related to hedging; uncertainty relating to concentrate treatment charges and transportation costs; sufficiency of monies allotted by the Company for land reclamation; risks associated with dependence upon information technology systems, which are subject to disruption, damage, failure and risks with implementation and integration; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including, but not limited to, the accuracy of the Company's current Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; that the Company's activities will be conducted in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or its production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected ore grade, mining rates, recovery timing, and recovery rate estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance, labor and contractor availability and other operating or technical difficulties); the duration and effect of global and local inflation; the duration and impacts of geo-political uncertainties on the Company's production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition; the expected trends in mineral prices, inflation and currency exchange rates; that all required approvals and permits will be obtained for the Company's business and operations on acceptable terms; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company's operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that these Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves

Technical disclosure regarding the Company's properties included herein has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and information included herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.

Appendix 1: Bambadji Project historic drill program details of the drill holes and assay results of significance

HoleID Easting (WGS84_29N) Northing (WGS84_29N) Elevation EOH1 Depth UTM Azimuth Dip Depth From (m) Depth To (m) Drilled Width (m) Au (ppm) Hole Type3 Area
BADRC002 237979 1417499 121 138 90 -50 0 6 6 2.73 RC Bandia
BARC-2150 238137 1418018 113 80 90 -60 74 80 6 1.38 RC Bandia
                         
BADD-2027 237723 1417745 115 166 124 -45 40 46 6 0.93 DD Bandiasse
BADD-2040 237623 1417738 115 150 101 -59 25 29 4 1.85 DD Bandiasse
BARC-2084 237713 1417689 113 70 90 -50 8 52 44 3.16 RC Bandiasse
            including 40 42 2 11.61 RC Bandiasse
BARC-2085 237684 1417713 113 80 90 -50 20 26 6 1.08 RC Bandiasse
              38 70 32 2.70 RC Bandiasse
BARC-2091 237712 1417743 116 70 0 -90 6 18 12 1.84 RC Bandiasse
              22 36 14 1.46 RC Bandiasse
              42 52 10 0.67 RC Bandiasse
BARC-2092 237702 1417743 116 75 0 -90 6 30 24 1.49 RC Bandiasse
              48 72 24 1.09 RC Bandiasse
BARC-2093 237692 1417743 116 56 0 -90 20 36 16 1.06 RC Bandiasse
BARC-2094 237682 1417743 115 56 0 -90 36 48 12 1.03 RC Bandiasse
BARC-2096 237703 1417638 113 55 0 -90 40 44 4 3.78 RC Bandiasse
BARC-2101 237722 1417743 115 56 0 -90 18 54 36 1.84 RC Bandiasse
BARC-2152 237703 1417743 116 80 90 -60 4 16 12 1.57 RC Bandiasse
              20 54 34 1.72 RC Bandiasse
              66 72 6 1.13 RC Bandiasse
BARC-2153 237671 1417768 114 82 90 -60 36 40 4 2.22 RC Bandiasse
              64 82 18 0.75 RC Bandiasse
BARC-2154 237706 1417768 113 81 90 -60 4 6 2 4.22 RC Bandiasse
BARC-2155 237631 1417768 115 81 90 -60 72 76 4 1.77 RC Bandiasse
BQWRC010 237669 1417400 118 100 90 -50 27 29 2 4.22 RC Bandiasse
BQWRC012 237780 1417965 116 100 90 -50 46 53 7 1.07 RC Bandiasse
                         
BQERC016 238459 1418823 115 56 90 -50 22 31 9 0.64 RC Baqata East
                         
BADD-2030 237902 1418567 124 180.5 90 -50 94 104 10 2.28 DD Baqata Main
BADD-2031 238017 1418567 127 152 90 -60 10 16 6 1.95 DD Baqata Main
              26 44 18 2.15 DD Baqata Main
              120 128 8 8.78 DD Baqata Main
            including 124 126 2 24.40 DD Baqata Main
BADD-2032 238047 1418567 123.33 169 90 -50 0 10 10 5.62 DD Baqata Main
            including 2 4 2 16.60 DD Baqata Main
              116 130 14 1.90 DD Baqata Main
              134 140 6 1.26 DD Baqata Main
BADD-2033 238097 1418567 126 151 90 -50 87 89 2 3.57 DD Baqata Main
              109 115 6 0.85 DD Baqata Main
BADD-2034 237992 1418617 128 133 90 -60 6 10 4 1.42 DD Baqata Main
              16 26 10 2.87 DD Baqata Main
              40 46 6 2.15 DD Baqata Main
              98 100 2 3.33 DD Baqata Main
BADD-2035 238077 1418617 126 161 270 -80 41 51 10 1.49 DD Baqata Main
              105 109 4 2.26 DD Baqata Main
              155 161 6 0.98 DD Baqata Main
BADD-2036 238008 1418670 126 154 90 -50 45 47 2 2.96 DD Baqata Main
BADD-2036             71 75 4 1.75 DD Baqata Main
BADD-2037 238141 1418559 126 283 279 -59 123 125 2 7.95 DD Baqata Main
            including 123 124 1 14.90 DD Baqata Main
              131 134 3 1.79 DD Baqata Main
              138 144 6 3.00 DD Baqata Main
BADD-2038 238200 1418560 117 424 289 -57 161 164 3 2.36 DD Baqata Main
BARC-0001 238015 1418580 127 54 135 -50 35 41 6 1.55 RC Baqata Main
              47 54 7 1.17 RC Baqata Main
BARC-0002 237995 1418603 128 50 135 -50 32 40 8 1.36 RC Baqata Main
BARC-0003 237973 1418627 129 50 135 -50 46 50 4 2.08 RC Baqata Main
BARC-0004 237948 1418648 127 50 135 -50 32 44 12 1.70 RC Baqata Main
            including 38 39 1 15.33 RC Baqata Main
BARC-0007 238075 1418677 125 75 135 -50 13 22 9 2.26 RC Baqata Main
            including 14 15 1 11.91 RC Baqata Main
BARC-0008 238058 1418689 123 51 135 -50 43 50 7 4.02 RC Baqata Main
            including 46 47 1 18.34 RC Baqata Main
BARC-0009 238120 1418625 129 81 135 -50 19 35 16 2.13 RC Baqata Main
            including 34 35 1 16.52 RC Baqata Main
              67 77 10 2.19 RC Baqata Main
BARC-0010 238074 1418773 122 50 135 -50 22 24 2 2.82 RC Baqata Main
BARC-0023 237955 1419391 123 45 135 -50 28 34 6 2.17 RC Baqata Main
BARC-0026 238072 1418443 119 33 90 -50 0 10 10 0.92 RC Baqata Main
BARC-0027 238042 1418443 119 51 90 -50 4 8 4 2.76 RC Baqata Main
              31 37 6 1.21 RC Baqata Main
BARC-0028 238011 1418445 121 57 90 -50 8 13 5 9.82 RC Baqata Main
            including 9 11 2 19.45 RC Baqata Main
              46 60 14 1.14 RC Baqata Main
BARC-2102 237967 1418632 129 92 90 -50 27 31 4 2.76 RC Baqata Main
              51 59 8 5.23 RC Baqata Main
            including 53 55 2 12.80 RC Baqata Main
BARC-2105 237962 1418617 129 97 90 -55 42 48 6 2.23 RC Baqata Main
              56 62 6 2.07 RC Baqata Main
              66 84 18 9.28 RC Baqata Main
            including 68 74 6 25.46 RC Baqata Main
BARC-2106 238042 1418617 124 87 270 -50 46 79 33 4.19 RC Baqata Main
              83 87 4 2.84 RC Baqata Main
BARC-2107 237992 1418566 129 66 90 -50 34 42 8 0.77 RC Baqata Main
              46 58 12 2.52 RC Baqata Main
BARC-2108 238048 1418652 123 96 90 -45 26 38 12 2.48 RC Baqata Main
BARC-2114 238123 1418632 128 70 90 -50 20 24 4 1.66 RC Baqata Main
BARC-2119 237987 1419433 121 37 90 -60 8 12 4 2.34 RC Baqata Main
BARC-2156 237996 1418503 125 81 90 -60 34 42 8 1.71 RC Baqata Main
BARC-2157 238036 1418503 121 80 90 -60 0 12 12 1.42 RC Baqata Main
BARC-2158 238076 1418503 120 96 90 -60 0 6 6 5.95 RC Baqata Main
            including 4 6 2 10.60 RC Baqata Main
BARC-2159 237962 1418566 129 102 90 -50 56 102 46 3.57 RC Baqata Main
            including 56 58 2 14.48 RC Baqata Main
            and 62 64 2 20.06 RC Baqata Main
BARC-2160 238029 1418566 125 90 90 -50 6 30 24 1.46 RC Baqata Main
              64 90 26 1.75 RC Baqata Main
BARC-2161 237932 1418617 127 120 90 -60 8 16 8 0.70 RC Baqata Main
BARC-2162 237887 1418670 124 105 90 -55 92 98 6 1.12 RC Baqata Main
BARC-2168 237958 1418403 118 96 90 -60 58 70 12 0.98 RC Baqata Main
BARC-2169 237932 1418566 126 120 90 -50 82 94 12 1.89 RC Baqata Main
BARC-2170 237957 1418593 129 120 90 -50 54 64 10 1.03 RC Baqata Main
BARC-2171 237957 1418543 127 120 90 -50 62 118 56 1.41 RC Baqata Main
BARC-2172 237957 1418503 124 103 90 -60 22 32 10 0.78 RC Baqata Main
              70 80 10 1.37 RC Baqata Main
BARC-2173 238059 1418566 123 110 90 -50 100 108 8 2.14 RC Baqata Main
BQDH001 237800 1419757 116 221 90 -55 144.5 146.5 2 6.67 DD Baqata Main
            including 144.5 145.5 1 12.80 DD Baqata Main
              154.7 162.3 7.6 2.21 DD Baqata Main
            including 161.3 162.3 1 13.40 DD Baqata Main
BQDH002 237840 1419391 118 206 90 -55 105.3 110.4 5.1 2.57 DD Baqata Main
              151.6 162.05 10.45 0.99 DD Baqata Main
BQDH005 237800 1418571 122 305 90 -55 161.05 172.85 11.8 0.72 DD Baqata Main
              178.2 185.05 6.85 1.48 DD Baqata Main
              210 221.2 11.2 0.70 DD Baqata Main
BQDH006 237920 1419348 119 185 120 -50 91 101.1 10.1 3.52 DD Baqata Main
              108 111 3 2.28 DD Baqata Main
BQDH008 237879 1419207 122 135 135 -50 32.3 37.5 5.2 1.22 DD Baqata Main
              108 117.55 9.55 1.99 DD Baqata Main
              127.76 132 4.24 1.76 DD Baqata Main
BQDH011 237521 1418678 122 536 110 -50 259 263.6 4.6 7.02 DD Baqata Main
            including 260 260.9 0.9 26.09 DD Baqata Main
              415.3 419.1 3.8 3.02 DD Baqata Main
BQDT003 237632 1419872 118 478 110 -50 256.52 257.5 0.98 16.79 RCD Baqata Main
              345.85 354.8 8.95 1.47 RCD Baqata Main
BQRC003 237889 1419747 113 122 90 -50 78 80 2 2.86 RC Baqata Main
BQRC004 237798 1419328 118 60 90 -50 43 51 8 1.28 RC Baqata Main
BQRC006 237922 1419391 118 78 90 -50 25 36 11 0.58 RC Baqata Main
BQRC007 237867 1419096 121 178 90 -50 41 66 25 0.83 RC Baqata Main
BQRC008 237747 1418944 122 54 90 -60 0 11 11 2.82 RC Baqata Main
              16 22 6 1.01 RC Baqata Main
BQRC009 237675 1418943 122 130 90 -60 46 47 1 10.70 RC Baqata Main
BQRC010 237973 1418754 121 168 50 -60 53 62 9 1.33 RC Baqata Main
              128 132 4 1.51 RC Baqata Main
BQRC011 237888 1418927 123 102 90 -50 4 8 4 1.89 RC Baqata Main
BQWRC001 237740 1419537 116 162 90 -50 74 77 3 2.89 RC Baqata Main
              137 140 3 2.16 RC Baqata Main
BQWRC002 237666 1419533 114 150 90 -50 145 147 2 3.22 RC Baqata Main
BQWRC003 237835 1419531 115 130 90 -50 71 78 7 2.59 RC Baqata Main
              113 120 7 1.19 RC Baqata Main
BQWRC005 237894 1419532 114 95 90 -50 80 87 7 3.07 RC Baqata Main
            including 84 85 1 12.00 RC Baqata Main
                         
BADD-2011 239125 1423931 107 117.5 90 -45 61 73 12 1.73 DD Beyanord
            including 61 62 1 13.36 DD Beyanord
              85 101 16 1.37 DD Beyanord
BADD-2012 239057 1423980 107 117.5 90 -45 100 112 12 0.67 DD Beyanord
BYRC007 239130 1422750 110 100 270 -50 1 6 5 1.92 RC Beyanord
BYRC010 239200 1423960 106 100 90 -50 14 23 9 0.84 RC Beyanord
              27 34 7 1.13 RC Beyanord
BYRC011 239130 1423960 105 102 90 -50 13 24 11 0.88 RC Beyanord
              72 83 11 2.53 RC Beyanord
            including 81 82 1 11.00 RC Beyanord
              93 99 6 2.53 RC Beyanord
BYRC012 239060 1423960 107 102 90 -50 79 86 7 1.31 RC Beyanord
                         
BRRC005 234435 1405785 133 120 195 -50 44 51 7 0.71 RC Boureya
                         
BARC-0030 234824 1428394 157 48 90 -50 45 49 4 3.49 RC Dakota
            including 48 49 1 10.67 RC Dakota
              75 81 6 1.06 RC Dakota
BARC-2034 234967 1428393 164 80 90 -50 14 20 6 2.87 RC Dakota
              74 80 6 0.90 RC Dakota
BARC-2035 235017 1428393 165 80 90 -50 50 52 2 6.48 RC Dakota
DAKRC001 233963 1428731 143 110 220 -50 95 98 3 3.10 RC Dakota
DAKRC002 234001 1428778 143 84 220 -50 1 3 2 3.07 RC Dakota
DAKRC007 234786 1428091 144 108 257 -50 90 95 5 1.32 RC Dakota
DAKRC015 234967 1428503 165 111 270 -50 6 22 16 1.08 RC Dakota
DAKRC020 234462 1428553 144 100 257 -50 74 75 1 8.00 RC Dakota
DAKRC021 234407 1428538 142 103 257 -50 68 72 4 1.39 RC Dakota
DAKRC022 234345 1428524 138 110 257 -50 10 12 2 5.12 RC Dakota
              22 27 5 1.51 RC Dakota
DAKRC030 233933 1428686 145 100 220 -50 15 17 2 2.53 RC Dakota
PDB-0075 235090 1428380 166 50 0 -90 9 13 4 1.71 RC Dakota
                         
DLRC001 237799 1429699 123 150 90 -50 136 141 5 1.23 RC Diala
DLRC015 237496 1430101 159 126 90 -50 21 31 10 0.84 RC Diala
                         
BADD-2005 236279 1434443 137 106 90 -45 43 47 4 3.10 DD Djenebou
              65 79 14 2.78 DD Djenebou
            including 67 69 2 10.05 DD Djenebou
BADD-2006 236114 1433441 161 123 90 -45 8 12 4 4.74 DD Djenebou
              46 52 6 1.18 DD Djenebou
DJRC001 236181 1433701 164 114 90 -50 63 65 2 4.72 RC Djenebou
DJRC002 236200 1433800 161 120 90 -50 26 30 4 4.76 RC Djenebou
              69 71 2 3.85 RC Djenebou
DJRC010 236230 1434710 146 150 90 -50 67 85 18 1.13 RC Djenebou
              104 107 3 5.67 RC Djenebou
DJRC011 236379 1434718 146 120 90 -50 19 22 3 3.56 RC Djenebou
DJRC013 236268 1434554 152 150 90 -50 45 48 3 2.25 RC Djenebou
              80 88 8 2.02 RC Djenebou
              111 116 5 14.63 RC Djenebou
            including 112 114 2 32.15 RC Djenebou
DJRC014 236210 1434554 149 170 90 -50 144 152 8 2.12 RC Djenebou
              162 166 4 4.11 RC Djenebou
              164 165 1 11.40 RC Djenebou
DJRC016 236240 1434440 135 156 90 -55 87 94 7 1.83 RC Djenebou
DJRC019 236281 1435305 111 126 90 -50 104 108 4 1.94 RC Djenebou
DJRC020 236250 1435242 114 120 90 -50 110 120 10 1.17 RC Djenebou
DJRC023 236430 1434440 128 110 270 -50 54 60 6 2.55 RC Djenebou
                         
KLRC003 236782 1434325 120 40 90 -50 5 7 2 12.01 RC Djenebou East
            including 5 6 1 21.50 RC Djenebou East
              14 19 5 4.21 RC Djenebou East
KLRC004 236766 1434325 120 54 90 -50 17 32 15 8.55 RC Djenebou East
            including 17 18 1 16.70 RC Djenebou East
            and 24 26 2 27.85 RC Djenebou East
            and 27 28 1 18.90 RC Djenebou East
                         
FADH001 235511 1433738 155 230 60 -50 168.3 176.1 7.8 2.25 DD Fatima
FARC001 235664 1433729 159 162 90 -50 52 76 24 2.44 RC Fatima
            including 52 53 1 16.70 RC Fatima
FARC002 235526 1433734 155 170 90 -50 110 112 2 2.72 RC Fatima
FARC003 235616 1433747 159 150 90 -50 69 78 9 3.12 RC Fatima
              86 108 22 2.21 RC Fatima
            including 97 98 1 10.50 RC Fatima
              132 149 17 1.25 RC Fatima
FARC012 235518 1433801 155 150 80 -50 113 137 24 3.12 RC Fatima
            including 118 119 1 11.80 RC Fatima
            and 126 127 1 11.90 RC Fatima
FARC013 235589 1433816 158 114 80 -50 23 32 9 2.50 RC Fatima
FARC016 235573 1433681 147 130 80 -50 108 110 2 12.10 RC Fatima
            including 109 110 1 15.40 RC Fatima
FARC017 235748 1433703 161 80 80 -50 19 21 2 6.32 RC Fatima
            including 19 20 1 12.10 RC Fatima
FARC019 235650 1433810 162 105 80 -50 73 76 3 2.07 RC Fatima
FARC021 235467 1433844 152 180 80 -50 132 134 2 5.91 RC Fatima
                         
FVRC002 237321 1428493 147 100 90 -50 25 31 6 1.63 RC Fava
                         
BARC-2123 238772 1412865 131 74 90 -60 16 26 10 0.63 RC Gefa Main
              54 62 8 6.89 RC Gefa Main
            including 60 62 2 22.16 RC Gefa Main
BARC-2130 238864 1412118 115 107 90 -60 61 69 8 1.00 RC Gefa Main
              83 91 8 1.78 RC Gefa Main
BARC-2131 238892 1412118 115 62 90 -60 24 38 14 1.52 RC Gefa Main
              44 62 18 1.87 RC Gefa Main
BARC-2134 238923 1412118 116 60 90 -60 2 10 8 1.20 RC Gefa Main
              22 46 24 0.90 RC Gefa Main
BARC-2137 238752 1412768 134 67 90 -60 33 43 10 1.24 RC Gefa Main
BARC-2144 238900 1412168 117 60 90 -60 18 42 24 1.54 RC Gefa Main
BARC-2147 238896 1412098 113 60 90 -60 38 46 8 0.73 RC Gefa Main
              50 60 10 2.24 RC Gefa Main
BARC-2148 238926 1412088 116 60 90 -60 0 52 52 1.83 RC Gefa Main
BARC-2177 238913 1412066 114 67 90 -60 26 30 4 1.63 RC Gefa Main
              40 62 22 2.01 RC Gefa Main
BARC-2178 238946 1412066 117 60 90 -60 16 28 12 1.29 RC Gefa Main
              36 40 4 1.25 RC Gefa Main
BARC-2184 238901 1412218 123 122 90 -60 20 28 8 1.05 RC Gefa Main
BARC-2185 238843 1412231 122 116 90 -60 20 24 4 2.39 RC Gefa Main
GFDH001 238884 1412100 113 131 90 -60 47.5 58.1 10.6 2.11 DD Gefa Main
              62.7 81.5 18.8 1.24 DD Gefa Main
GFDH003 238707 1412620 128 210 90 -50 89 98 9 0.77 DD Gefa Main
              160.8 167 6.2 0.83 DD Gefa Main
GFDH007 238868 1412056 114 164 90 -50 5 13.7 8.7 1.92 DD Gefa Main
              86.8 93.3 6.5 2.30 DD Gefa Main
              106 115.1 9.1 0.63 DD Gefa Main
GFDH010 238785 1412621 132 224 90 -50 7.9 15.8 7.9 1.68 DD Gefa Main
              37.2 43.1 5.9 1.17 DD Gefa Main
              53.4 62.25 8.85 0.78 DD Gefa Main
              147.75 155.85 8.1 1.24 DD Gefa Main
GFDT001 238574 1412638 127 479 90 -50 458.4 469.2 10.8 3.63 RCD Gefa Main
            including 458.4 459.2 0.8 22.00 RCD Gefa Main
GFRC029 238706 1409901 136 82 90 -50 26 33 7 3.06 RC Gefa Main
            including 26 27 1 10.70 RC Gefa Main
GFRC041 238816 1411699 129 54 90 -50 23 27 4 4.03 RC Gefa Main
            including 23 24 1 11.40 RC Gefa Main
GFRC046 238759 1413500 124 58 90 -50 16 23 7 0.79 RC Gefa Main
GFRC095 238889 1412466 129 60 90 -50 7 22 15 0.70 RC Gefa Main
GFRC103 238954 1412350 128 54 90 -50 28 31 3 2.18 RC Gefa Main
GFRC107 238772 1412620 132 124 90 -50 54 66 12 1.40 RC Gefa Main
GFRC108 238801 1412621 132 126 90 -50 7 13 6 1.25 RC Gefa Main
              96 117 21 1.04 RC Gefa Main
GFRC112 238742 1412620 131 120 90 -50 46 72 26 1.28 RC Gefa Main
GFRC132 238941 1411860 119 100 90 -50 58 60 2 5.20 RC Gefa Main
GFRC133 238899 1411972 113 130 90 -60 42 44 2 13.22 RC Gefa Main
              43 44 1 25.38 RC Gefa Main
GFRC135 238709 1412768 131 162 90 -50 43 47 4 1.44 RC Gefa Main
                         
GFNRC002 238761 1413004 135 95 90 -50 48 54 6 1.54 RC Gefa North
GFNRC003 238691 1413500 129 174 90 -50 123 124 1 48.62 RC Gefa North
                         
GFDH004 238760 1409901 134 125 90 -50 7.2 16.7 9.5 0.84 DD Gefa South
GFRC007 238617 1409497 121 54 90 -50 6 19 13 1.31 RC Gefa South
GFRC008 238649 1409501 123 54 90 -50 22 26 4 1.94 RC Gefa South
              45 51 6 2.79 RC Gefa South
GFRC009 238679 1409503 123 54 90 -50 21 25 4 2.30 RC Gefa South
GFRC024 238747 1409700 128 54 90 -50 28 36 8 1.39 RC Gefa South
GFRC031 238791 1409901 135 66 90 -50 41 49 8 14.70 RC Gefa South
            including 41 43 2 50.60 RC Gefa South
GFRC033 238854 1410300 142 54 90 -50 6 14 8 0.64 RC Gefa South
GFRC036 238899 1410700 149 69 90 -50 17 26 9 2.19 RC Gefa South
GFRC038 238850 1411101 144 84 90 -50 56 63 7 0.75 RC Gefa South
GFRC080 239104 1409100 122 54 90 -50 5 6 1 8.31 RC Gefa South
GFRC089 239094 1409501 131 54 90 -50 37 48 11 0.70 RC Gefa South
GFRC113 238595 1409302 118 126 90 -50 63 70 7 1.91 RC Gefa South
GFRC114 238665 1409300 117 114 90 -50 2 3 1 6.74 RC Gefa South
              62 65 3 2.89 RC Gefa South
GFRC119 238789 1409801 133 100 90 -50 14 45 31 2.73 RC Gefa South
            including 21 22 1 19.00 RC Gefa South
            and 43 44 1 10.30 RC Gefa South
              76 82 6 0.98 RC Gefa South
GFRC121 238790 1409999 136 126 90 -50 83 88 5 1.40 RC Gefa South
GFRC122 238811 1410500 145 100 90 -50 39 45 6 0.86 RC Gefa South
GFRC123 238884 1410500 147 80 90 -50 14 21 7 0.91 RC Gefa South
GFRC124 238829 1410898 146 125 90 -50 78 80 2 3.79 RC Gefa South
GFRC127 238737 1409798 131 162 90 -50 40 44 4 1.39 RC Gefa South
              105 116 11 1.91 RC Gefa South
GFSDH001 238564 1409748 129 443 90 -50 263.2 264.1 0.9 19.26 DD Gefa South
                         
BADD-2045 237205 1431369 131 193 101 -61 30 31 1 5.13 DD Kabatea
              76 78 2 2.70 DD Kabatea
              123 125 2 3.25 DD Kabatea
KBRC-0074 237125 1431746 132 75 90 -50 15 27 12 1.75 RC Kabatea
KBTDH002 237080 1431345 132 317 65 -50 165 170.2 5.2 1.40 DD Kabatea
KBTRC009 237311 1431420 129 108 270 -50 55 102 47 3.76 RC Kabatea
            including 56 58 2 19.90 RC Kabatea
            and 59 62 3 14.00 RC Kabatea
KBTRC011 237216 1431423 131 110 90 -50 55 87 32 4.08 RC Kabatea
            including 70 72 2 31.10 RC Kabatea
            and 73 74 1 18.90 RC Kabatea
KBTRC012 237185 1431388 132 140 70 -50 98 116 18 2.32 RC Kabatea
KBTRC017 237047 1431525 135 90 70 -50 41 44 3 3.96 RC Kabatea
            including 41 42 1 10.90 RC Kabatea
KBTRC019 237147 1431561 138 110 70 -50 48 60 12 0.94 RC Kabatea
KBTRC021 236963 1431649 134 186 70 -50 52 53 1 12.40 RC Kabatea
              172 186 14 1.33 RC Kabatea
            including 172 173 1 12.20 RC Kabatea
KBWDH001 236745 1431971 139 100 70 -50 99.6 105.25 5.65 3.41 DD Kabatea
              142.8 144.54 1.74 4.58 DD Kabatea
              191.73 207.22 15.49 0.85 DD Kabatea
                         
KLRC029 236528 1432749 147 66 90 -60 34 38 4 2.88 RC Kabatea West
KLRC030 236451 1432067 142 78 90 -50 46 52 6 0.97 RC Kabatea West
KLRC031 236464 1431624 136 66 90 -50 49 53 4 2.51 RC Kabatea West
                         
DHB-0001 234760 1430768 153 176 90 -50 30 39 9 1.18 DD Kabewest
              70 77 7 1.21 DD Kabewest
DHB-0002 234842 1430773 152 176 270 -50 11 18.5 7.5 4.26 DD Kabewest
              23 41 18 3.54 DD Kabewest
            including 26 27.5 1.5 11.07 DD Kabewest
DHB-0003 234944 1430768 150 227 270 -50 27.5 33.5 6 2.01 DD Kabewest
DHB-0004 235039 1430768 153 176 270 -50 0 29 29 1.58 DD Kabewest
              43 45 2 5.94 DD Kabewest
              66 71.74 5.74 8.99 DD Kabewest
            including 69.48 70.12 0.64 46.59 DD Kabewest
              75 120 45 1.97 DD Kabewest
            including 99 100 1 11.14 DD Kabewest
              131 160 29 0.90 DD Kabewest
KB96-0013 234996 1430731 154 133 45 -50 4.8 17.7 12.9 5.29 DD Kabewest
            including 11.39 12.7 1.31 27.10 DD Kabewest
              40.5 41.56 1.06 1075.00 DD Kabewest
KB96-0014 234937 1430766 150 151 90 -50 7 28 21 1.89 DD Kabewest
              34 51 17 1.06 DD Kabewest
              82 129 47 1.66 DD Kabewest
KB96-0015 234984 1430853 153 193 225 -50 14 17 3 5.09 DD Kabewest
            including 16 17 1 12.00 DD Kabewest
KB96-0016 234916 1430919 152 190 225 -50 3 10 7 1.00 DD Kabewest
              19 48 29 1.89 DD Kabewest
            including 43 44 1 11.33 DD Kabewest
              52 59 7 1.08 DD Kabewest
              91 105 14 1.34 DD Kabewest
              109 112 3 1.89 DD Kabewest
              133 161 28 0.58 DD Kabewest
KB96-0017 234835 1430987 151 181 225 -50 152 153 1 30.26 DD Kabewest
KB96-0019 235071 1430969 155 195 270 -50 9 10.5 1.5 5.68 DD Kabewest
              32 46 14 1.10 DD Kabewest
              72 85 13 0.85 DD Kabewest
              93 102 9 0.87 DD Kabewest
              123 133 10 0.98 DD Kabewest
KB96-0021 234787 1430824 150 187 90 -50 106 114 8 1.46 DD Kabewest
              146 151 5 2.11 DD Kabewest
              180 185 5 1.09 DD Kabewest
KB96-0022 235047 1430811 153 220 270 -50 104 132 28 0.95 DD Kabewest
              186 200 14 1.02 DD Kabewest
              210 220 10 1.36 DD Kabewest
KB96-0024 235119 1430768 153 214 270 -50 114 118 4 3.41 DD Kabewest
              143 151 8 0.79 DD Kabewest
              186 203 17 1.07 DD Kabewest
KBRC-0050 234894 1430868 151 41 90 -50 3 8 5 1.78 RC Kabewest
              29 38 9 1.56 RC Kabewest
KBRC-0051 234849 1430877 150 48 90 -50 17 37 20 1.94 RC Kabewest
              29 30 1 11.06 RC Kabewest
KBRC-0052 234801 1430878 150 42 90 -50 14 22 8 1.46 RC Kabewest
KBRC-0053 234748 1430882 150 51 90 -50 11 26 15 3.02 RC Kabewest
            including 12 13 1 12.67 RC Kabewest
KBRC-0054 234945 1430682 158 57 90 -50 32 39 7 0.87 RC Kabewest
KBWDH003 234922 1430707 156 191 135 -55 130.3 137.8 7.5 1.07 DD Kabewest
              141.25 149 7.75 1.74 DD Kabewest
KBWDH005 234643 1430993 150 242 135 -50 119.2 131.6 12.4 0.86 DD Kabewest
              138.8 149.3 10.5 4.24 DD Kabewest
            including 148.2 149.3 1.1 18.00 DD Kabewest
              160.3 163.3 3 13.26 DD Kabewest
            including 160.3 161.4 1.1 31.90 DD Kabewest
KBWDH006 235052 1431274 159 248 135 -50 65.4 66.3 0.9 9.08 DD Kabewest
              88.8 141.7 52.9 2.12 DD Kabewest
KBWDH007 234800 1430650 160 302 90 -50 269 273.7 4.7 2.32 DD Kabewest
KBWDH011 234900 1430883 152 320 130 -50 5 10 5 2.30 DD Kabewest
              133.3 146 12.7 0.89 DD Kabewest
              150.1 165 14.9 1.15 DD Kabewest
              168.8 191 22.2 0.87 DD Kabewest
              196.3 206.9 10.6 0.72 DD Kabewest
              213 237 24 4.37 DD Kabewest
            including 226 228 2 12.20 DD Kabewest
              243 262.2 19.2 1.62 DD Kabewest
              269.6 282.3 12.7 1.51 DD Kabewest
KBWDH012 234953 1430816 152 197 130 -50 62.3 63.5 1.2 6.65 DD Kabewest
              88.1 107.5 19.4 0.83 DD Kabewest
              110.9 137 26.1 3.11 DD Kabewest
            including 132 133 1 12.50 DD Kabewest
KBWDH014 234996 1430775 151 140 135 -50 13 16 3 2.05 DD Kabewest
              29.2 31.2 2 3.46 DD Kabewest
KBWDH015 235162 1430821 155 296 320 -50 148 150.8 2.8 2.86 DD Kabewest
KBWDH016 235113 1430766 153 305 310 -50 250.8 264 13.2 0.74 DD Kabewest
KBWDH019 235138 1430699 154 347 315 -50 284.6 290.6 6 0.91 DD Kabewest
              300.1 312.2 12.1 0.50 DD Kabewest
KBWDH020 234886 1430841 150 296 135 -50 95.6 100.4 4.8 1.23 DD Kabewest
              104 110.8 6.8 1.51 DD Kabewest
              137.9 156 18.1 2.88 DD Kabewest
            including 150.3 151.7 1.4 11.70 DD Kabewest
              185.9 190.4 4.5 1.28 DD Kabewest
              199 232 33 2.27 DD Kabewest
              239.1 248.8 9.7 4.84 DD Kabewest
            including 244 245.2 1.2 18.40 DD Kabewest
KBWDH022 234809 1430960 150 475 135 -50 80 86.6 6.6 1.11 DD Kabewest
              92.2 111.2 19 1.44 DD Kabewest
              117 141.1 24.1 1.25 DD Kabewest
              165.1 167.9 2.8 4.39 DD Kabewest
            including 167 167.9 0.9 12.90 DD Kabewest
              172.4 185.3 12.9 0.51 DD Kabewest
              258 266.35 8.35 0.70 DD Kabewest
              313.4 325 11.6 1.07 DD Kabewest
              351.5 354.9 3.4 1.93 DD Kabewest
              359.6 364.6 5 2.96 DD Kabewest
              424.2 435.25 11.05 5.32 DD Kabewest
            including 434.15 435.25 1.1 19.20 DD Kabewest
KBWDH023 234511 1431770 146 291 90 -50 288.15 289 0.85 15.33 DD Kabewest
KBWDH024 234747 1430714 156 506 105 -50 348.15 349 0.85 12.91 DD Kabewest
KBWDH026 234590 1430965 151 728 120 -50 456 461 5 1.16 DD Kabewest
KBWDT017 235010 1431319 157 285 135 -50 247.5 252.5 5 1.86 RCD Kabewest
              257.3 268.1 10.8 4.05 RCD Kabewest
            including 258.3 260.3 2 12.05 RCD Kabewest
KBWDT072 234939 1431048 154 254 135 -50 167 171 4 3.84 RCD Kabewest
KBWRC001 234923 1430706 156 160 135 -55 135 160 25 2.88 RC Kabewest
KBWRC002 234965 1430666 158 144 135 -55 98 103 5 1.24 RC Kabewest
KBWRC003 234835 1430795 151 100 135 -50 11 23 12 2.04 RC Kabewest
            including 17 18 1 11.90 RC Kabewest
              33 57 24 1.33 RC Kabewest
KBWRC004 234793 1430837 150 120 135 -50 66 81 15 1.15 RC Kabewest
KBWRC005 234735 1430891 150 120 135 -50 55 64 9 2.47 RC Kabewest
              70 78 8 0.70 RC Kabewest
              100 107 7 0.93 RC Kabewest
KBWRC006 234687 1430938 149 150 135 -50 19 28 9 2.04 RC Kabewest
              65 76 11 0.67 RC Kabewest
              107 121 14 1.01 RC Kabewest
              126 150 24 1.43 RC Kabewest
KBWRC007 234645 1430894 153 150 90 -50 145 150 5 1.45 RC Kabewest
KBWRC009 235010 1430974 155 150 135 -50 12 14 2 2.66 RC Kabewest
              30 68 38 0.92 RC Kabewest
              72 81 9 0.65 RC Kabewest
              122 124 2 2.55 RC Kabewest
              142 147 5 1.62 RC Kabewest
KBWRC010 234969 1431016 154 120 135 -50 63 93 30 1.88 RC Kabewest
            including 89 90 1 11.20 RC Kabewest
KBWRC018 235052 1431273 159 150 135 -50 90 118 28 1.71 RC Kabewest
              123 140 17 3.24 RC Kabewest
KBWRC019 235105 1431219 160 120 135 -50 20 28 8 0.63 RC Kabewest
KBWRC038 234795 1430980 150 162 135 -50 136 152 16 2.01 RC Kabewest
KBWRC038             145 146 1 12.00 RC Kabewest
KBWRC039 234860 1430920 151 160 135 -50 7 15 8 0.80 RC Kabewest
              28 66 38 0.90 RC Kabewest
              75 91 16 0.59 RC Kabewest
              153 160 7 1.67 RC Kabewest
KBWRC052 235095 1431343 158 100 110 -50 12 15 3 2.16 RC Kabewest
KBWRC060 235032 1431065 156 180 135 -50 128 138 10 0.70 RC Kabewest
KBWRC061 235100 1430995 155 156 135 -50 13 23 10 1.31 RC Kabewest
KBWRC061A 235091 1431002 155 67 135 -50 17 26 9 1.93 RC Kabewest
KBWRC063 235020 1430051 179 180 90 -50 24 26 2 4.63 RC Kabewest
KBWRC074 234936 1430946 154 180 135 -50 142 153 11 1.00 RC Kabewest
KBWRC075 234993 1430886 154 108 135 -50 5 50 45 2.34 RC Kabewest
              70 85 15 0.88 RC Kabewest
KBWRC076 235076 1431144 159 180 135 -50 46 50 4 1.40 RC Kabewest
              54 61 7 1.15 RC Kabewest
              99 104 5 2.16 RC Kabewest
KBWRC078 233864 1430454 178 120 120 -50 16 22 6 1.04 RC Kabewest
PDB-0086 234791 1430774 153 50 0 -90 24 43 19 4.38 RC Kabewest
            including 38 39 1 12.00 RC Kabewest
PDB-0118 234994 1430768 151 50 0 -90 18 24 6 1.80 RC Kabewest
              31 43 12 1.00 RC Kabewest
                         
KCDH003 241200 1432261 127 270 270 -50 175.3 181 5.7 0.88 DD Kach
              186.1 196.2 10.1 0.55 DD Kach
KCRC003 241098 1432620 130 111 270 -50 22 36 14 1.41 RC Kach
KCRC004 241086 1433021 139 51 270 -50 0 6 6 1.33 RC Kach
              26 31 5 8.77 RC Kach
            including 27 28 1 26.60 RC Kach
KCRC005 241114 1433020 141 75 270 -50 29 33 4 2.66 RC Kach
              56 60 4 3.58 RC Kach
            including 56 57 1 12.80 RC Kach
KCRC006 241156 1432620 127 126 270 -50 76 83 7 2.12 RC Kach
KCRC007 241135 1432579 126 150 270 -50 48 60 12 4.08 RC Kach
            including 52 54 2 20.90 RC Kach
              69 76 7 1.16 RC Kach
KCRC008 241095 1432679 129 100 270 -50 29 36 7 15.22 RC Kach
            including 29 32 3 33.33 RC Kach
KCRC009 241155 1432681 131 150 270 -50 94 99 5 1.31 RC Kach
KCRC012 241114 1432833 129 146 270 -50 28 38 10 0.53 RC Kach
              45 49 4 2.04 RC Kach
KCRC020 241181 1432250 126 174 270 -50 164 173 9 1.13 RC Kach
KCRC023 241407 1432447 135 100 270 -50 28 34 6 2.95 RC Kach
                         
BADD-2007 235809 1430750 157 154 90 -45 115 120 5 1.75 DD Katia
BARC-2029 235723 1429144 160 65 90 -50 29 41 12 2.81 RC Katia
                         
KBRC-0033 236859 1436743 110 89 90 -50 32 36 4 1.40 RC Kolya
KBRC-0034 236915 1436743 109 75 90 -50 0 4 4 5.32 RC Kolya
            including 1 2 1 14.19 RC Kolya
KBRC-0035 236955 1436745 107 63 90 -50 15 17 2 3.06 RC Kolya
              26 29 3 2.51 RC Kolya
KBRC-0036 236801 1436741 118 50 90 -50 26 32 6 0.87 RC Kolya
KBRC-0037 236766 1436735 120 55 90 -50 30 32 2 3.38 RC Kolya
              44 49 5 3.95 RC Kolya
KBRC-0037             47 48 1 10.24 RC Kolya
KLDH001 236849 1436809 111 151 128 -51 55.6 65.4 9.8 1.27 DD Kolya
              69.4 73 3.6 1.98 DD Kolya
              83 85.2 2.2 4.88 DD Kolya
KLRC011 236768 1436626 123 49 90 -50 17 22 5 1.53 RC Kolya
PDB-0126 236890 1436745 109 50 0 -90 0 6 6 1.65 RC Kolya
              19 28 9 0.61 RC Kolya
              43 45 2 8.43 RC Kolya
            including 43 44 1 14.67 RC Kolya
                         
BADD-2016 237537 1432894 131 221 90 -50 149 156 7 0.74 DD Latifa
              169 175 6 1.37 DD Latifa
              210 220 10 1.11 DD Latifa
BADD-2018 237405 1433126 141 151 90 -50 56 64 8 0.78 DD Latifa
BADD-2041 237900 1433110 130 301 286 -60 44 62 18 1.35 DD Latifa
DHB-0007 237611 1433521 139 173 270 -50 90.8 93.44 2.64 4.01 DD Latifa
KBRC-0001 237900 1433250 133 80 90 -50 58 60 2 13.36 RC Latifa
            including 59 60 1 19.47 RC Latifa
KBRC-0002 237848 1433256 135 80 90 -50 37 42 5 1.05 RC Latifa
KBRC-0003 237795 1433257 136 99 90 -50 36 63 27 1.70 RC Latifa
              85 93 8 0.83 RC Latifa
KBRC-0004 237765 1433264 138 120 90 -50 56 66 10 0.97 RC Latifa
              88 98 10 1.65 RC Latifa
              104 108 4 1.64 RC Latifa
KBRC-0026 237969 1434316 121 39 90 -50 21 23 2 2.58 RC Latifa
KBRC-0038 237596 1433345 142 90 90 -50 70 75 5 1.39 RC Latifa
KBRC-0043 237689 1432886 132 63 90 -50 49 55 6 0.94 RC Latifa
KBRC-0045 237594 1432886 135 117 90 -50 87 107 20 3.62 RC Latifa
              111 116 5 1.17 RC Latifa
KBRC-0065 237774 1433108 135 63 90 -50 41 50 9 1.10 RC Latifa
KBRC-0066 237725 1433110 135 65 90 -50 29 32 3 2.29 RC Latifa
KBRC-0067 237689 1433111 133 99 90 -50 74 99 25 2.59 RC Latifa
            including 86 87 1 11.90 RC Latifa
KBRC-0068 237682 1432723 128 57 90 -50 32 40 8 2.92 RC Latifa
              46 50 4 1.97 RC Latifa
KBRC-0069 237631 1432725 131 90 90 -50 3 6 3 4.26 RC Latifa
KGRC005 237640 1433619 144 132 90 -50 0 11 11 2.80 RC Latifa
            including 9 10 1 14.80 RC Latifa
KGRC006 237610 1433619 140 150 90 -50 57 60 3 1.75 RC Latifa
              108 109 1 5.58 RC Latifa
LFDH001 237944 1433320 138 161 270 -50 28.75 37.82 9.07 3.02 DD Latifa
            including 28.75 30 1.25 10.40 DD Latifa
              82.5 98.2 15.7 0.62 DD Latifa
LFDH002 237711 1433257 140 230 90 -50 159.1 173 13.9 0.72 DD Latifa
LFDH004 237211 1432982 161 644 110 -50 419.8 437.6 17.8 2.59 DD Latifa
            including 429 430 1 11.50 DD Latifa
LFDH005 237482 1433397 135 494 115 -50 383.4 384.2 0.8 7.21 DD Latifa
LFRC002 237818 1433319 141 140 90 -55 34 55 21 0.99 RC Latifa
              107 113 6 0.88 RC Latifa
LFRC007 237926 1433500 156 100 90 -50 8 10 2 5.33 RC Latifa
              15 21 6 0.92 RC Latifa
              51 62 11 0.58 RC Latifa
LFRC012 237583 1432619 125 80 90 -50 62 69 7 1.32 RC Latifa
LFRC013 237660 1432620 126 75 90 -50 37 42 5 1.83 RC Latifa
LFRC014 237931 1433897 143 130 90 -50 42 51 9 1.70 RC Latifa
            including 49 50 1 10.70 RC Latifa
LFRC017 237396 1432888 135 168 90 -50 22 25 3 3.33 RC Latifa
PDB-0097 237355 1432727 131 50 0 -90 1 2 1 5.99 RC Latifa
                         
KRRC017 237808 1426699 138 100 90 -50 31 37 6 0.84 RC Madina 1
MADRC002 238723 1426654 117 132 330 -50 27 29 2 2.92 RC Madina 1
MADRC007 238903 1426757 109 160 330 -50 56 70 14 7.25 RC Madina 1
            including 63 64 1 22.80 RC Madina 1
            and 65 66 1 24.20 RC Madina 1
            and 67 69 2 18.50 RC Madina 1
                         
MADDH005 239247 1428505 105 179 290 -50 66.1 71.4 5.3 2.30 DD Madina 5
                         
MNDH004 239689 1428002 105 266 270 -50 217 222 5 1.33 DD Madina East
                         
MLKRC009 238527 1417292 137 54 90 -50 5 7 2 2.87 RC Maliki
MLKRC018 238834 1415899 157 60 90 -50 30 38 8 0.70 RC Maliki
                         
MNDH001 238983 1433254 126 219 268 -50 174.4 184.6 10.2 0.62 DD Mananord
MNDRC005 239018 1432538 140 150 270 -50 48 50 2 2.61 RC Mananord
              118 123 5 1.18 RC Mananord
MNDRC006 238921 1432858 141 100 270 -50 16 21 5 1.76 RC Mananord
MNDRC007 238996 1432858 135 156 270 -50 93 97 4 1.42 RC Mananord
MNDRC014 238950 1434243 107 110 270 -50 33 34 1 5.95 RC Mananord
              40 52 12 1.14 RC Mananord
                         
WKRC002 239847 1433262 131 100 270 -50 66 73 7 1.10 RC Mananord East
                         
MRRC005 240229 1418591 115 100 270 -50 64 71 7 0.72 RC Mariama
                         
SATRC019 235973 1399226 133 105 90 -50 56 61 5 5.90 RC Satadougou
            including 56 57 1 22.30 RC Satadougou
SATRC024 236333 1400224 121 102 90 -50 13 18 5 2.94 RC Satadougou
SATRC025 236390 1400223 120 132 90 -50 59 61 2 7.02 RC Satadougou
            including 59 60 1 10.20 RC Satadougou
SATRC031 235160 1399620 143 50 90 -50 18 25 7 1.27 RC Satadougou
SATRC038 235910 1400223 123 60 90 -50 23 24 1 17.90 RC Satadougou
SATRC040 236471 1400221 120 114 90 -50 98 103 5 1.61 RC Satadougou
SATRC042 236440 1400418 120 134 90 -50 98 111 13 0.96 RC Satadougou
SATRC044 236184 1399820 123 70 90 -50 56 59 3 1.68 RC Satadougou
SATRC057 235100 1399619 144 168 90 -50 13 19 6 1.18 RC Satadougou
SATRC058 235238 1399820 138 120 120 -50 60 67 7 3.38 RC Satadougou
            including 61 62 1 13.79 RC Satadougou
              72 84 12 0.92 RC Satadougou
                         
KRRC005 238250 1425502 117 150 90 -50 14 17 3 1.71 RC Soya
              103 113 10 1.27 RC Soya
SYDH001 238552 1425250 114 146 330 -50 62 95.9 33.9 3.12 DD Soya
            including 74 75 1 13.70 DD Soya
            and 83 86 3 13.33 DD Soya
SYDH002 238490 1425080 115 230 310 -60 146 154.8 8.8 0.67 DD Soya
              158.8 168.8 10 1.00 DD Soya
SYRC001 238527 1425294 115 114 330 -50 31 58 27 1.97 RC Soya
            including 55 56 1 18.00 RC Soya
SYRC004 238554 1425215 114 140 270 -50 119 128 9 0.88 RC Soya
SYRC005 238509 1425217 115 136 270 -50 82 87 5 1.16 RC Soya
              123 128 5 3.35 RC Soya
              123 124 1 14.00 RC Soya
SYRC006 238509 1425245 115 140 320 -50 61 70 9 0.72 RC Soya
              82 85 3 2.31 RC Soya
SYRC008 238542 1425206 115 162 320 -60 101 117 16 1.47 RC Soya
SYRC009 238430 1425133 115 156 310 -60 83 88 5 5.05 RC Soya
            including 84 85 1 10.00 RC Soya
              102 107 5 2.02 RC Soya
              111 118 7 1.34 RC Soya
SYRC013 238186 1425447 118 154 100 -50 122 142 20 1.17 RC Soya
SYRC015 238349 1425385 115 150 110 -50 81 82 1 8.51 RC Soya
SYRC016 238324 1425724 117 160 110 -50 33 39 6 1.31 RC Soya
SYRC017 238256 1425754 118 150 110 -50 48 58 10 1.86 RC Soya
                         
BARC-2042 237187 1434340 125 20 90 -60 0 8 8 1.27 RC Wari
BARC-2045 237139 1434340 122 97 90 -50 60 72 12 0.70 RC Wari
BARC-2050 237191 1434157 130 20 90 -60 0 20 20 1.24 RC Wari
BARC-2051 237181 1434157 128 20 90 -60 0 4 4 1.97 RC Wari
              14 20 6 4.44 RC Wari
BARC-2054 237205 1434097 119 20 90 -60 0 18 18 1.28 RC Wari
BARC-2055 237195 1434097 119 20 90 -60 0 20 20 1.02 RC Wari
BARC-2057 237198 1434043 121 20 90 -60 16 20 4 1.36 RC Wari
BARC-2058 237208 1434043 121 20 90 -60 4 20 16 1.69 RC Wari
BARC-2063 237189 1434192 133 30 90 -60 0 20 20 1.60 RC Wari
BARC-2064 237179 1434192 131 20 90 -60 6 20 14 1.36 RC Wari
BARC-2065 237169 1434192 130 20 90 -60 8 16 8 1.89 RC Wari
BARC-2067 237183 1434241 132 20 90 -60 10 20 10 2.17 RC Wari
BARC-2068 237193 1434241 134 20 90 -60 12 18 6 1.84 RC Wari
BARC-2069 237167 1434291 127 20 90 -60 10 18 8 1.20 RC Wari
BARC-2082 237217 1433918 124 20 90 -60 0 8 8 2.23 RC Wari
DHB-0005 237414 1433535 136 173 90 -50 109.4 121.4 12 1.78 DD Wari
KBRC-0012 237346 1433825 126 80 90 -50 34 35 1 11.26 RC Wari
KBRC-0013 237245 1433824 131 80 90 -50 37 62 25 0.74 RC Wari
KBRC-0014 237300 1433824 128 63 90 -50 0 12 12 0.74 RC Wari
KBRC-0015 237192 1433824 127 91 90 -50 84 91 7 1.74 RC Wari
KBRC-0042 237365 1433307 151 85 90 -50 16 24 8 0.94 RC Wari
              65 75 10 0.77 RC Wari
PDB-0096 237464 1433529 134 50 0 -90 0 7 7 3.70 RC Wari
WADH002 237233 1433591 128 191 60 -55 84.2 95.2 11 1.35 DD Wari
WARC001 237351 1433648 128 150 55 -50 22 24 2 3.23 RC Wari
WARC004 237402 1433578 133 150 70 -50 28 37 9 4.05 RC Wari
            including 35 36 1 10.90 RC Wari
WARC006 237384 1433450 143 186 90 -50 177 185 8 0.81 RC Wari
WARC007 237314 1433412 145 132 90 -50 116 124 8 1.33 RC Wari
WARC008 237310 1433354 147 125 90 -50 23 48 25 1.02 RC Wari
WARC009 237386 1433356 149 130 90 -50 13 22 9 0.69 RC Wari
WARC010 237126 1434104 118 147 90 -50 123 132 9 1.17 RC Wari
WARC011 237179 1433919 124 90 90 -50 76 82 6 1.38 RC Wari
WARC013 237256 1433117 148 150 90 -50 126 128 2 2.58 RC Wari
WRDH001 237040 1434194 118 267 90 -50 213.5 214.7 1.2 5.38 DD Wari
WRDH002 237106 1433830 129 264 90 -50 174 175 1 7.52 DD Wari
                         
BADD-2002 232923 1424324 136 159 40 -45 101 125 24 0.60 DD Westkourou
BADD-2014 232852 1424405 139 156 40 -45 1 17 16 0.74 DD Westkourou
              45 53 8 1.07 DD Westkourou
                         
PDB-0111 238479 1430516 119 30 0 -90 3 10 7 5.07 RC Zonze
            including 7 8 1 23.83 RC Zonze

Notes:
1. EOH: End of hole
2. Depths and widths reported to nearest significant decimal place
3. RC: reverse circulation drilling | DD: diamond drilling tail

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e92feeb0-35d5-49e7-9256-28336e347e66

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/86c5ba28-b851-434c-bd7c-72cb3552214e


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