Forte Minerals Secures a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment

Forte Minerals Secures a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment

"Not for distribution to United States newswire services or
for dissemination in the United States."

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") ( CSE: CUAU ) ( OTCQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement for a C$5.7 million strategic investment through a non-brokered private placement of 6,333,333 common shares at C$0.90 per share with a second strategic investor (the "Second Strategic Investment").

Patrick Elliott , President and CEO of Forte Minerals, commented: "This is a pivotal moment for Forte. Having a second well-distinguished strategic investor join our shareholder base further validates the strength of our exploration portfolio and the progress we've made in advancing drill-ready projects in Peru. This investment adds further depth, local partnership, and momentum as we continue building a pipeline of copper and gold discoveries."

Investment Overview
The Second Strategic Investment is expected to close on or before November 5, 2025, subject to regulatory approvals. All securities issued will be subject to a statutory four-month-and-one-day hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. No finder's fees or commissions will be paid in connection with the financing.

Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance Forte's portfolio of four exploration projects in Peru. A portion of the proceeds will also be allocated to general working capital and corporate purposes.

In connection with this financing, the Company notes that its First Strategic Investor, which participated in Forte's July 2025 private placement , has a contractual right to participate in future financings to maintain a 9.9 percent ownership interest.

Should that investor elect to exercise this right in the current financing, they may purchase up to an additional 994,598 common shares at C$0.90 per share, on the same terms. If such participation occurs, total gross proceeds will increase to approximately C$6.6 million through the issuance of up to 7,327,931 common shares.

Strengthening Forte's Position in Peru
The Second Strategic Investor's commitment underscores the quality of Forte's exploration portfolio and reinforces the Company's credibility as an explorer with deep operational experience and partnerships in Peru. The addition of a second strategic investor within three months strengthens Forte's base of long-term shareholders and it supports its mission to responsibly advance a 19,000-hectare portfolio of copper and gold assets within the country's most prospective mineral belts.

Patrick Elliottt

"This is more than an investment," said Elliott.

"It's a partnership built on a shared vision to unlock the next generation of discoveries that will help sustain Peru's position as a global leader in copper and gold production."

ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP.
Forte Minerals Corp. is an exploration company with a strong portfolio of high-quality copper (Cu) and gold (Au) assets in Peru. Through a strategic partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú S.A.C. , the Company gains access to a rich pipeline of historically drilled, high-impact targets across premier Andean mineral belts. The Company is committed to responsible resource development that generates long-term value for shareholders, communities, and partners.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.

(signed) " Patrick Elliott"
Patrick Elliott, MSc, MBA, PGeo
President & Chief Executive Officer
Forte Minerals Corp.
info@forteminerals.com
www.forteminerals.com

Investor Inquiries
Kevin Guichon, IR & Capital Markets
E: kguichon@forteminerals.com
C: (604) 612-9976 		Media Contact
Anna Dalaire, VP Corporate Development
E: adalaire@forteminerals.com
T: (604) 983-8847


Follow Us On Social Media : LinkedIn | Instagram | X | Meta | The Drill Down; Newsletter

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements relating to the intended use of proceeds of the Strategic Placement. These forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company with respect to the matter described in this press release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest management's discussion and analysis, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information or statements to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1f4c64c-e2a1-4164-91b7-021141276eb6


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Forte MineralsCSE: CUAUBase Metals Investing
CUAU:CC
Forte Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Forte Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Forte Minerals (CSE: CUAU)

Forte Minerals

Developing a portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru

Developing a portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru Keep Reading...
Forte Minerals Attends PDAC in Person

Forte Minerals Attends PDAC in Person

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA), is pleased to announce that the company will be attending this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, taking place in person at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on... Keep Reading...
Forte Minerals Announces Pucarini Gold Project Exploration Plans for 2022

Forte Minerals Announces Pucarini Gold Project Exploration Plans for 2022

Update on Drill Permitting and New Concessions Awarded Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA), a junior mining exploration company has blended assets with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC to build an attractive portfolio of high-quality... Keep Reading...
FORTE MINERALS ANNOUNCES DTC ELIGIBILITY

FORTE MINERALS ANNOUNCES DTC ELIGIBILITY

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte") or the ("Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA), is pleased to announce that as of April 18 th 2022 it has obtained eligibility with the Depository Trust Company "DTC" for its common shares listed on the OTCQB. The DTC is a stock depository that... Keep Reading...
Forte Minerals Commences Trading on OTCQB under the symbol FOMNF

Forte Minerals Commences Trading on OTCQB under the symbol FOMNF

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte") or the ("Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA), a junior mining exploration company has blended assets with GlobeTrotters Resources Peru SAC to build an attractive portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru . The company's portfolio... Keep Reading...
Forte Minerals Announces Frankfurt Quotation and Signs Contract with Mr. Richard Andrews, Corporate Development Services

Forte Minerals Announces Frankfurt Quotation and Signs Contract with Mr. Richard Andrews, Corporate Development Services

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company"), (CSE: CUAU) is pleased to announce that on Monday February 14, 2022 it has commenced trading in Europe on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol " 2OA ". Forte Copper is also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") under the... Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration Announces Historical Critical Mineral Potential at Yuma King Project

Corcel Exploration Announces Historical Critical Mineral Potential at Yuma King Project

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced the identification of significant historical occurrences of two United States-designated critical minerals, tungsten and graphite, at its 100%-owned Yuma King Project in Arizona, USA. This information... Keep Reading...
Questcorp Mining Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Questcorp Mining Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") announces that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). In connection with closing, the Company has issued 14,000,334 units (each, a "Unit") at a... Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Transformational Appointment to Drive Gold & Copper Growth

Transformational Appointment to Drive Gold & Copper Growth

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Transformational Appointment to Drive Gold & Copper GrowthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Minerals to Present at the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, November 2-5, 2025

Sun Summit Minerals to Present at the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, November 2-5, 2025

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be attending and presenting at the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, taking place November 2–5, 2025 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside.Niel Marotta,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Forte Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Forte Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Corcel Exploration Announces Historical Critical Mineral Potential at Yuma King Project

Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming 121 Mining Investment London and Swiss Mining Institute Conferences

Standard Uranium Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Corvo Uranium Project, Northern Saskatchewan

NorthStar Gaming Launches "The Boost" to Unlock New Revenue Streams and Accelerate Business Performance

Related News

Gold Investing

Metals Focus: Gold to Average US$4,560 in 2026 on Unpredictable US Trade Policy and Potential Stagflation

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming 121 Mining Investment London and Swiss Mining Institute Conferences

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Corvo Uranium Project, Northern Saskatchewan

Gold Investing

Blackrock Silver Drills 5.03 Metres of 750 g/t AgEq and Reports Multiple Thick Mineralized Zones in First Assays from Eastern Expansion Drill Program at Tonopah West

copper investing

First Pass Scout Drilling Returns 10.5m @ 1.02% Copper at Phoenix

gold investing

MBK Update - HAS Gold Assets Acquisition

Precious Metals Investing

Aurum hits 0.8m @ 350 g/t gold at Boundiali Gold Project