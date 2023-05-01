Placement To Raise $4 Million And Exercise Of The Lake Hope Option

Resource News Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Forte Minerals Engages ITG as Market Maker to Enhance Trading Liquidity

Forte Minerals Engages ITG as Market Maker to Enhance Trading Liquidity

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies. ITG will be responsible for trading shares of the Company on the CSE and other trading venues to help maintain a reasonable market and enhance the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Forte Minerals Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Under the agreement, ITG will receive CAD$6,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The contract is on a month-to-month term and automatically renews unless terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors in the contract, and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. At the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

" Engaging ITG as our market maker is an important step for Forte as we seek to enhance the liquidity and trading of our common shares. " said Patrick Elliott , President & CEO

About ITG
Independent Trading Group Inc. is a Toronto -based IIROC dealer-member specializing in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, ITG has leveraged its proprietary technology to deliver high-quality liquidity provision and execution services to various public issuers and institutional investors.

About Forte
Forte Minerals Corp. is a copper and gold exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing projects in Peru .

The Company aims to generate significant value growth by moving quickly along the line of opportunity, from early-stage exploration towards resource definition and target development, while eliminating early-stage grassroots risk. Forte Minerals has three properties that offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-engages-itg-as-market-maker-to-enhance-trading-liquidity-301811373.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/01/c4561.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Forte MineralsCSE: CUAUBase Metals Investing
CUAU:CC
The Conversation (0)
Forte Minerals Stakes Ground and Inks Deal to Acquire an Additional 1300 ha of Prospective Ground at Esperanza Porphyry Cu-Mo Project, Perú

Forte Minerals Stakes Ground and Inks Deal to Acquire an Additional 1300 ha of Prospective Ground at Esperanza Porphyry Cu-Mo Project, Perú

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA) has finalized a property transfer agreement with Compañía Minera Ares SAC, ("Ares") to acquire 300 ha contiguous with the existing concessions to protect the northern extension of the Esperanza porphyry system in that direction. The property was transferred to Forte Minerals' subsidiary Amaru Resources SAC, ("Amaru") with Ares retaining a 0.5% NSR royalty, subject to a buyback by Amaru for US$500,000 . In conjunction, Forte, through Amaru, has staked an additional claim block of 1000 ha in the adjacent area to the northeast and contiguous with the main property to protect the possible northeastern extension of the porphyry system undercover. For the first time in a decade, Forte now controls the entire porphyry alteration area at the Esperanza project (" Esperanza ") which encompasses 4000 ha.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Appoints New Independent Director

Forte Minerals Appoints New Independent Director

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Richard Leveille to the Company's board of directors, bringing it to a total of five members.

CSE: CUAU (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Mr. Richard Leveille has an accomplished career that spans over forty years. He attended the University of Utah , graduated with a B.Sc. in Geology, and later completed his Master's in Geology from the University of Alaska.

His work experience progressed through companies such as AMAX, Kennecott, Rio Tinto, and Phelps Dodge . Notably, Mr. Leveille was also the Senior Vice President of Exploration for Freeport Copper & Gold, where he managed the team that helped add significant copper to reserves and made the Chukarui Peki discovery in Serbia, which shared the 2016 PDAC Thayer Lindsley International Mineral Discovery Award.

Since his retirement at Freeport in 2017, Mr. Richard Leveille has been working as a Consulting Geologist focusing on mineral exploration projects in Australia , South America , and the United States .

Forte is pleased to welcome Mr. Richard Leveille to the team. " Richard is a great addition and brings extensive mining industry expertise to the Company. We believe we've established a well-rounded group of professional board members and look forward to utilizing everyone's knowledge to generate shareholder value," said Patrick Elliott , President & CEO.

The Company has granted Mr. Richard Leveille 250,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.20 , exercisable for five years.

ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP

The Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Perú. Moving rapidly along the line of opportunity towards a value maxima is very attractive to investors. Significant value growth is generated when early-stage exploration moves towards resource definition while zoning in on target development and eliminating the early-stage grassroots risk. All three of Forte's properties offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.

(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-appoints-new-independent-director-301692177.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/02/c0073.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pucarini Regional Follow-up Program Yields

Pucarini Regional Follow-up Program Yields

Three New Low to High Sulphidation Projects

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA) has added three new exploration projects to its portfolio of gold prospects in Peru following a 4 month regional geological reconnaissance program to follow-up on recently awarded concessions that were staked through a remote sensing targeting program.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Appoints Two Strategic Members to the Advisory Committee

Forte Minerals Appoints Two Strategic Members to the Advisory Committee

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA), a junior mining exploration company has blended assets with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC to build an attractive portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Perú. The Company's portfolio combines early-stage and drill-ready targets with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system that is strategically positioned for copper and gold resource development.

Forte Minerals CSE: CUAU | OTCQB:FOMNF | Frankfurt:2OA (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Forte Minerals is pleased to announce the appointment of two new strategic members to its advisory committee. These talented individuals were appointed by the board of directors for the purpose of offering advice and support on a wide range of issues relevant to the exploration & mining initiatives in Peru as well as the financial advancement of the Company.

We're excited and honoured to welcome Ricardo Labó and Peter Espig to the team. Mr. Labó is a mineral economist with over 20 years industry experience in Peru , Latin America , and Africa . His wealth of regional experience and strong political network is invaluable.

Mr. Espig is a financier and former VP at Goldman Sachs, with an impressive track record. He has structured over US$2.0 billion in private equity and pre-IPO investment transactions from the principal side and is a pioneer of SPACs, having completed over $1.0 BN in transactions.

Ricardo Labó and Peter Espig are joining existing advisors', Paul Johnston and Thomas Henricksen to form a well-balanced advisory committee. The committee will serve as an important complement to the Board of Directors and management of the Company, and create considerable value in form of contacts, perspective, industry expertise, as well as strategic input and financial guidance.

Ricardo Labó MSc . - Mineral Economist

Mr. Labó is currently the country manager in Peru for Element 29 (TSXV: ECU), a partner at LQG Energy and Mining Consulting, General Manager of LQG Ambiental and Executive Director of the Australia Peru Chamber of Commerce.

He has held several high-level positions in the Ministry of Energy and Mines of Peru including Vice Minister of Mines, Advisor to the Minister of Energy and Mines as well as Director of Mining Promotion and Development where he successfully promoted responsible mining exploration and development investment in the country. In the private sector, he held several senior positions at Rio Tinto, Roche, Phelps Dodge and Grupo Apoyo, provided strategic advisory and consultancy services to several international mining companies and institutions, and was a board member of several private and state-owned mining and energy companies.

Mr. Labó is a Peruvian Chartered Economist from Universidad del Pacifico ( Peru ), with an MSc. in Mineral Economics from Colorado School of Mines (US), an LLM in Mineral Law and Policy from CEPMLP, University of Dundee (Scotland , UK) and an MBA from Adolfo Ibañez School of Management ( Chile and US).

Peter Espig – Financial Advisor

Since November 2013 , Mr. Espig has been the President and CEO of Nicola Mining Inc. (TSX-V: NIM). He has been active in the turnaround of mining projects and has functioned in management and director roles for numerous mining companies. He is experienced in the analysis of investment opportunities, raising capital, deal sourcing, financial structuring, and corporate turnaround.

Mr. Espig served as Vice-President of the Principal Finance and Securitization Group and Asia Special Situations Group for Goldman Sachs Japan. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Mr. Espig was Vice-President of Olympus Capital, a New York private equity firm, where he participated in corporate restructurings, investment analysis and financing negotiations for both domestic and international investments.

In 1989, Mr. Espig received his B.A. from the University of British Columbia and later received his MBA from Columbia Business School , where he was a Chazen International Scholar.

Paul Johnston PhD . – Technical Advisor

Mr. Johnston is a professional geologist with 30 years experience in the mining industry. His career as a mine geologist began at the Hemlo Gold deposit with Noranda. In 1996, he joined the exploration group at Teck Resources Limited (TSX-V: TECK) and amassed extensive international experience in early to advanced stage exploration through a variety of technical and management roles in Southeast Asia , Australia , North America , and South America , including Regional Chief Geoscientist for South America . Mr. Johnston currently serves as a Director on the board of Nicola Mining Inc. (TSX-V: NIM)

He holds a PhD from Queen's University and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia . Mr. Johnston's extensive international experience in early to advanced stage exploration for gold, copper and zinc is a great asset to the company.

Thomas Henricksen PhD. – Senior Geologist Advisor

Dr. Henricksen is a highly regarded economic field geologist with over five decades of exploration experience. He was one of the founders of Plan B Minerals Corp., now Forte Minerals Corp. Dr. Henricksen was the recipient of the Association for Mineral Exploration of British Columbia's 2018 Colin Spence Award for Excellence in Global Mineral Exploration. He received this notable award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to mineral discovery, and for being involved in some monumental discoveries and acquisitions across the world.

Dr. Henricksen has successfully worked on 40 mineral exploration projects in over 14 countries on 6 continents. In 2012, Dr. Henricksen served as Vice President of Exploration for Aegean Metals Group Inc., leading the senior field team in identifying, evaluating, and acquiring two high-grade gold-copper prospects (VMS Hot Maden and Ergama) in Turkey . Prior to this, Dr. Henricksen served as senior field geologist for Apoquindo Minerals Inc., which won a bid from Teck Resources to explore and develop a copper-gold deposit (Zafranal) in Peru , resulting in more than 400 million tons of copper.

In addition to many other successful exploration projects, he served as a member of the Arctic exploration team that successfully identified the Red Dog mine in Alaska , now the world's largest zinc reserves. Operated by Teck Resources in partnership with NANA Development Corporation, Red Dog's gross profit in 2017 was $971 million . Before this, Dr. Henricksen led efforts to secure the Eskay Creek mine for US Borax Inc. (a subsidiary of Rio Tinto), which, during the period of Dr. Henricksen's involvement, became the world's highest-grade gold mine and the fifth largest silver mine by volume.

He holds a BSc in Geology from the University of Wisconsin , and a Ph.D. in Economic Geology from Oregon State University .

ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP.

The Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Perú. Moving rapidly along the line of opportunity towards a value maxima is very attractive to investors. Significant value growth is generated when early-stage exploration moves towards resource definition while zoning in on target development and eliminating the early-stage grassroots risk. All three of Forte's properties offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

www.forteminerals.com

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-appoints-two-strategic-members-to-the-advisory-committee-301625972.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/16/c4786.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Attends PDAC in Person

Forte Minerals Attends PDAC in Person

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA), is pleased to announce that the company will be attending this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, taking place in person at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on June 13-15, 2022 .

Forte is a newly listed junior mining exploration company with an attractive portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Perú. President and CEO Patrick Elliott , and his team are excited to meet with investors at booth 2949 at the Investor Exchange Pavilion to discuss current and upcoming exploration plans.

The Company's portfolio combines early-stage and drill-ready targets with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system that is strategically positioned for copper and gold resource development.

In the video, Mr. Elliott goes through the company's decision to be in Peru , the different mining projects, and the highly experienced corporate and exploration teams. Watch the full video below to learn how Forte Minerals is well-positioned to thrive from prevailing copper prices.

Paul Johnston , P.Geo., is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved responsible for the accuracy of the technical information contained in the video referenced in this news release.

ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP

The Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Perú. Moving rapidly along the line of opportunity towards a value maxima is very attractive to investors. Significant value growth is generated when early-stage exploration moves towards resource definition while zoning in on target development and eliminating the early-stage grassroots risk. All three of Forte's properties offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CSE: CUAU (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-attends-pdac-in-person-301566286.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/13/c8987.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Resources to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 2

Barksdale Resources to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 2

Barksdale Resources (TSXV:BRO OTCQX: BRKCF), based in Vancouver, Canada focused on CopperZincSilverLead exploration in Arizona today announced that Rick Trotman, President & CEO, will present live at the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 2, 2023.

DATE : May 2
TIME: 11:30 am Eastern
LINK: https://bit.ly/44jNv83
Available for 1x1 meetings: May 2/3

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and the Change of the Treasurer

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and the Change of the Treasurer

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce the financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

"Canadian North Resources has accomplished a lot since it successfully listed on TSX Venture Exchange last year." said Dr. Kaihui Yang, the President & CEO, " The Company raised over $32 million for exploration; updated and confirmed a high-grade and enlarged mineral resource of base metal (nickel, copper, cobalt) and PGM (palladium and platinum) at its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project (Refer to "Independent Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Ferguson Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada, Prepared by Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc. and Francis Minerals Ltd ." filed by the Company on Sedar.com, July 13, 2022); and have since diamond drilled 18,144 meters in 68 holes to significantly extend the mineralized zones outside the mineral resource model."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Reports Additional Drill Results from La Romanera, Provides IBW Project Update and Extends Warrants. Results Include 29.3 Meters Grading 0.3 % Cu; 1.0 % Pb; 3.4 % Zn; 3.83 g/t Au and 39.4 g/t Ag, Including 5.0 Meters Grading 0.5 % Cu; 2.6 % Pb; 8.3 % Zn; 6.25 g/t Au and 78.2 g/t Ag in Hole LR118

Emerita Reports Additional Drill Results from La Romanera, Provides IBW Project Update and Extends Warrants. Results Include 29.3 Meters Grading 0.3 % Cu; 1.0 % Pb; 3.4 % Zn; 3.83 g/t Au and 39.4 g/t Ag, Including 5.0 Meters Grading 0.5 % Cu; 2.6 % Pb; 8.3 % Zn; 6.25 g/t Au and 78.2 g/t Ag in Hole LR118

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from 21 holes from the ongoing delineation drilling program at La Romanera Deposit, part of Emerita's wholly owned Iberian Belt West Project ("IBW" or the "Project").  These results will be included in the upcoming maiden NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate ("MRE").  Results from an additional 14 holes are expected to be received within the next week and these will be the final assays required to complete the mineral resource estimate.  Wardell Armstrong International has been engaged to complete the mineral resource estimation of the IBW project and is progressing for completion expected middle of May. IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: U.S. Army Corps Remand Highlights Serious Flaws in the Permitting Decision

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces that the April 25, 2023 action by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE") Pacific Ocean Division to remand the permit decision back to the USACE - Alaska District ("the District") is a strong win for the Pebble Project

"We have been saying that the record of decision ("ROD") process was not fairly conducted since 2020 and are pleased to see that the Review Officer has raised similar concerns on many substantive issues," said Ron Thiessen, President and CEO of Northern Dynasty. "The two major areas for the negative ROD decision, namely the deemed non-compliance of our comprehensive mitigation plan ("CMP") and the Public Interest Review ("PIR"), were highlighted by the Review Officer as areas where the District did not carry out the proper process in arriving at its decision. This remand decision is a ‘strong win' for the project because it brings these issues to light and directs the District to address them, potentially setting the stage for a much different outcome."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Teck Announces Receipt of Final Order Approving Plan of Arrangement and Further Details in Respect of Sunset for Dual Class Share Structure

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that the Supreme Court of British Columbia has issued a final order approving the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act to introduce a six-year sunset for the multiple voting rights attached to the Class A common shares of Teck (the "Dual Class Amendment").

As explained more fully in Teck's management proxy circular dated March 23, 2023, which includes the plan of arrangement, on the effective date of May 12, 2023, each Class A common share will be acquired by Teck in exchange for one new Class A common share and 0.67 of a Class B subordinate voting share. The terms of the new Class A common shares will be identical to the terms of the current Class A common shares, but will provide that, on the sixth anniversary of the effective date of the Dual Class Amendment, being May 12, 2029, all new Class A common shares will automatically be exchanged for Class B subordinate voting shares, which will be renamed "common shares".

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Change to Board of Directors and Management

Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Change to Board of Directors and Management

Voltage Metals Corp. ("Voltage" or the "Company") (CSE: VOLT) (OTC: VLTMF) announces that Clayton Fisher formerly a director and president of the Company, has resigned effective March 1, 2023 . The Company wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Voltage Metals Logo (CNW Group/Voltage Metals Corp.)

Voltage is a critical metals exploration and development company focused on Canadian projects near existing or past-producing mines.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Voltage Metals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/27/c5467.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

LithiumBank Appoints Strategy and M&A Executive Formerly at Shell, Citigroup and McKinsey Ekaterina Zotova as New Director and Announces AGM Results

Power Nickel Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 2nd, 2023

Barksdale Resources to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 2

HYCROFT PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2023 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

LithiumBank Appoints Strategy and M&A Executive Formerly at Shell, Citigroup and McKinsey Ekaterina Zotova as New Director and Announces AGM Results

Precious Metals Investing

HYCROFT PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2023 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Announces Completion of Technology License with FUJIFILM Corporation

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Nighthawk Gold Rises on Positive PEA for Colomac

×