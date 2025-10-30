Forte Minerals Attends the New Orleans Investment Conference

Forte Minerals Attends the New Orleans Investment Conference

Forte Minerals Corp. (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) (FSE: 2OA) ("Forte" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, taking place November 2-5, 2025, at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside.

Forte will be exhibiting, and the President & Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Elliott will present on Monday, November 3, 2025, from 9:50 am - 10:10 am (Presentation Area 2, Exhibit Hall).

Mr. Elliott will share an update on the Company's copper and gold exploration projects and an overview of the growth strategy following a C$5.7 million strategic investment by a key investor in July and a second C$5.7 million strategic investment by another strategic partner announced this week.

Investors are also invited to visit Forte at Booth #202 throughout the conference.

The New Orleans Investment Conference brings together leading analysts, newsletter writers and investors to explore emerging opportunities across all major asset classes.

Register today at https://neworleansconference.com/online-registration.

Forte is excited to attend the Conference as part of its broader strategy to connect with investors, strengthen relationships, and showcase the Company's fully funded growth plans.

Corporate Disclosure: The Company engaged Simply Pro Media to create and facilitate a broadcast advertising campaign on BNN Bloomberg, which ran from September 22, 2025, to November 14, 2025. The total cost of the campaign was approximately C$24,000.

ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP.

Forte Minerals Corp. is an exploration company with a strong portfolio of high-quality copper (Cu) and gold (Au) assets in Peru. Through a strategic partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú S.A.C., the Company gains access to a rich pipeline of historically drilled, high-impact targets across premier Andean mineral belts. The Company is committed to responsible resource development that generates long-term value for shareholders, communities, and partners.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.

(signed) "Patrick Elliott"
Patrick Elliott, MSc, MBA, PGeo
President & Chief Executive Officer

Forte Minerals Corp.
info@forteminerals..com
www.forteminerals.com 		 
   
Investor Inquiries
Kevin Guichon, IR & Capital Markets
E: kguichon@forteminerals.com
C: (604) 612-9976		  Media Contact
Anna Dalaire, VP Corporate Development
E: adalaire@forteminerals.com
T: (604) 983-8847

 

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements relating to the intended use of proceeds of the Strategic Placement. These forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company with respect to the matter described in this press release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest management's discussion and analysis, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information or statements to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this relea
se.

