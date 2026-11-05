Fobi AI Signs Distribution Agreement with UAE Based Silkbridge Ventures to Accelerate International Commercial Expansion

(TheNewswire)
Planned Fobi UAE operations in Dubai to anchor regional commercialization and support engagement with strategic capital across the UAE and broader Gulf region.
Vancouver, BC, November 5, 2026 TheNewswire - Fobi AI Inc. (TSXV: FOBI,OTC:FOBIF) (Pink: FOBIF) (Fobi or the Company), an enterprise technology company building sovereign artificial intelligence, identity, cybersecurity and digital trust infrastructure, today announced that it has signed a non exclusive international distribution agreement with UAE based Silkbridge Ventures. The agreement has an initial term of one year and includes provision for renewal. The agreement establishes a framework to develop government and enterprise opportunities for Fobi's technology portfolio across approved markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council, Central Asia, Southeast Asia and other international regions.
Silkbridge Ventures is led by Founder and General Partner Vijay Tirathrai, former Managing Director and Head of MENAPT at Techstars, where he oversaw multiple investment funds and accelerator programs from 2017 to 2025. He is also the founding Chair of TIGER 21 Dubai and Managing Director at STS Capital Partners, a global mergers and acquisitions firm. His technology investment experience, operating knowledge and international relationships support Fobi's commercial expansion strategy and the partnership's intended development of relationships with family offices, institutional investors and other potential strategic capital sources.
Planned Fobi UAE operations in Dubai
Fobi plans to incorporate a business entity in Dubai and establish local operations, creating a regional base to pursue enterprise contracts, government opportunities and strategic capital relationships. Supported by Silkbridge Ventures' investment and operating experience, the planned presence is intended to bring Fobi closer to customers, channel partners and potential investors across the UAE, including family offices, institutional investors and sovereign wealth funds. Establishment of local operations will depend on completion of incorporation, applicable approvals and the availability of operating resources. References to potential investors describe intended relationship development and do not constitute an announcement of financing or an investment commitment.
The commercial objective is to translate Fobi's technology investment into licensing opportunities, strategic deployments and revenue generating relationships. Through Silkbridge Ventures, Fobi intends to connect FORTRESS, FIXYR, AltID 3.0 and AgenticBrain with qualified enterprise customers, government organizations and approved channel partners, pursuing licensing revenue, recurring customer engagements and broader portfolio adoption.
Commercial Execution Through the UAE
The UAE provides the initial gateway for a broader international strategy across the Gulf Cooperation Council, Central Asia, Southeast Asia and other approved regions. Silkbridge Ventures will identify qualified opportunities, develop relationships with approved channel partners and advance introductions to senior decision makers. Fobi will retain final approval over markets, partners and commercial commitments, with expansion guided by qualified demand, opportunity quality and execution capacity.
Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi AI, stated:
"We have invested in building a connected technology portfolio designed for the next generation of enterprise AI. Our focus now is on putting that technology in front of the organizations that can deploy it at scale and converting those opportunities into commercial agreements.
Vijay's experience at Techstars, his operating background and his international business relationships bring valuable capabilities to that effort. Silkbridge Ventures gives us a partner to help develop qualified opportunities, establish local relationships and advance a disciplined international growth strategy.
For shareholders, the opportunity is to expand the commercial reach of what we have built. We intend to pursue licensing revenue, enterprise adoption and enduring customer relationships, with the UAE serving as a gateway to additional markets. Our priority is execution: turning introductions into qualified opportunities and qualified opportunities into revenue."
Silkbridge Ventures Perspective
Vijay Tirathrai, Founder and General Partner of Silkbridge Ventures, stated:
"What attracted us to Fobi is not simply one product. It is the convergence of technologies the Company is bringing together at exactly the right time.
Fobi's capabilities across sovereign enterprise AI, digital identity, quantum secured verification and intelligent customer engagement align closely with the technology priorities developing across the UAE.
We believe Fobi represents the type of technology platform that should be introduced into this ecosystem. Our role is to help turn that potential into execution by connecting Fobi with the appropriate enterprise, government, investment and strategic relationships and helping establish a meaningful long term presence in the region."
A Connected Portfolio with Multiple Commercial Entry Points
Fobi's portfolio addresses connected priorities for organizations adopting AI: control over proprietary information, trusted digital identity, intelligent automation and secure customer interaction. The Fobi Flywheel brings together four complementary capabilities that can address individual customer needs and support broader deployments as requirements evolve:
FORTRESS provides a sovereign AI foundation designed to help organizations turn proprietary data into intelligence while maintaining control over their information.
FIXYR supports intelligent orchestration and automation across business systems and workflows.
AltID 3.0 provides digital identity and trust capabilities designed to support secure verification and access.
AgenticBrain provides conversational interaction designed to connect users with business information, systems and services through natural language.
This connected approach creates multiple potential entry points into customer organizations. A deployment addressing one business requirement may create opportunities for additional capabilities over time, supporting Fobi's objective of building deeper commercial relationships across its portfolio.
International Investment and Operating Experience
Tirathrai's experience working with technology founders and investment portfolios is complemented by four decades of operating experience, during which he has founded and grown businesses spanning seven industries in Southeast Asia. Previously, he served as Global CEO and Chairman of Entrepreneurs' Organization and held leadership positions with Young Presidents' Organization, including service on its Global Board.
For shareholders, the opportunity provides a broader route to market for Fobi's technology portfolio, supported by technology investment experience, operating knowledge and international relationships. The focus is on converting qualified opportunities into customer contracts, recurring revenue and a stronger international commercial presence.
Fobi AI Inc. (TSXV: FOBI,OTC:FOBIF, Pink: FOBIF) is building sovereign intelligence, identity, cybersecurity and digital trust infrastructure for the AI and post quantum era. Through FORTRESS, FIXYR, AltID 3.0 and AgenticBrain, Fobi helps organizations securely connect data, systems, people and workflows while maintaining greater control over information, identity and digital interactions. Fobi's connected technology ecosystem is designed to support secure AI adoption, intelligent automation, trusted access and more valuable digital experiences across multiple industries.
For more information, visit www.fobi.ai
Fobi Website: www.fobi.ai
Rob Anson, CEO
rob@fobi.ai
Facebook: @Fobiinc
T: +1 877 754 5336 Ext. 3
Twitter: @Fobi_inc
E: ir@fobi.ai
LinkedIn: @Fobiinc
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This release contains forward looking information regarding Fobi's partnership with Silkbridge Ventures, implementation of the international distribution agreement, planned incorporation of a business entity in Dubai and establishment of local operations, applicable approvals, approved markets and channel partners, government and enterprise business development, customer introductions, licensing opportunities, strategic deployments, commercial agreements, recurring revenue, adoption of the Fobi Flywheel, potential expansion of customer relationships, intended engagement with family offices, institutional investors and sovereign wealth funds, potential access to strategic capital and anticipated international growth.
These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions regarding customer demand, partner execution, completion of incorporation and applicable approvals, availability of financing and operating and deployment resources, investor interest, product capabilities and the ability to negotiate acceptable commercial terms. Actual results may differ materially because of business, market, regulatory, financing, technology and execution risks, including delays in establishing Dubai operations, insufficient operating resources, unsuccessful customer conversion and an inability to secure financing or strategic investment. There can be no assurance that the planned Dubai operations will be established or that the agreement will result in customer contracts, revenue, financing or expansion into additional markets. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by applicable securities laws.
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