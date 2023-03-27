Blackstone Receives A$3.8M R&D Refund

GamingInvesting News

FLASK to Unveil the Beta Version of Its Web 3.0 GameFi Platform NAODA for Global Access

- The beta version of NAODA will be released on April 7 , marking FLASK's first move towards expanding the Web 3.0 experience.

- The platform's white paper will be released and special digital badges known as POPs will be issued, featuring unique artwork.

- FLASK CEO plans to focus on fostering a community-driven platform with high user engagement.

SEOUL, South Korea , March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FLASK has announced that the international beta of its Web 3.0 GameFi platform, NAODA ( www.naoda.xyz ), will be released on April 7, 2023 .

FLASK to Unveil the Beta Version of Its Web 3.0 GameFi Platform NAODA for Global Access.

FLASK has developed NAODA – a blockchain platform that will play an integral role in the company's blockchain game business – with the aim of providing high-quality, community-driven gaming experiences. NAODA aims to contribute to the Web 3.0 ecosystem and grow its community through its distinctive features and strategic partnerships.

"We are excited to take this step forward in expanding the Web 3.0 experience for users through NAODA's beta version, ahead of the platform's official release," said Lee Byoung -jae, CEO at FLASK. "We will continue to add new features to NAODA, including a marketplace, and form partnerships to foster a user-friendly community. We will maximize the utility of our POP collection, along with onboarding high-end games later this year."

The unique blockchain gaming platform features high-end RTS and FPS games developed by RedPill Studios and MetaEdition, two blockchain game studios that are part of the FLASK network.

Using Soulbound Tokens (SBTs), NAODA will issue Proof-of-Participation (POP) digital badges to users who take part. These badges serve as records of individual players' achievements spanning community, gaming, and platform features. NAODA's exclusive POP badges feature designer artworks, creating unique opportunities for both ownership and self-expression in Web 3.0. These POP badges also provide different levels of rewards, which can be redeemed as tokens to be used in NAODA's NFT Marketplace. As the platform evolves, earning POPs can provide opportunities to participate in future governance for NAODA's ecosystem.

In addition to the beta release, FLASK has released a white paper about the platform and its operations.

FLASK will release the official version of NAODA in the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, FLASK will be attending the world's largest blockchain event – '2023 Consensus' – in Austin, Texas , USA, from April 26-28 as an official sponsor. FLASK will issue special POP badges at the event for attendees who visit the company's booth.

About FLASK

FLASK, a KOSDAQ-listed company, is a technology company that was relaunched in 2022 with ambitions to lead in the expansion of blockchain and Web 3.0 technologies. The development of its blockchain-based game platform and game titles is driven by top talents with experience from leading companies including Kakao Games, NCSoft, and Neowiz. FLASK CEO Lee Byoung -jae was formerly General Manager at EA Studios Spearhead and at EA Seoul Studio for EA Korea, leading several projects for FIFA Online. Additional team members responsible for running the business include global talents from companies such as the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). FLASK plans to provide expanded GameFi services through an upcoming blockchain game platform NAODA and high-end games, which are scheduled for release in the first half of this year. Learn more at: https://flask.global/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flask-to-unveil-the-beta-version-of-its-web-3-0-gamefi-platform-naoda-for-global-access-301782079.html

SOURCE FLASK

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
The Conversation (0)
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

East Side Games Group Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, March 31, 2023 after market close. Following the release, the Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its performance with the investment community at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day.

East Side Games Group Logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group Inc.)

Related earnings release materials can be found in the Investors section of ESGG's website at https://eastsidegamesgroup.com/investors/financial-information/ .

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1602282&tp_key=62018c4454

Toll Free Dial-In Number:

+1 (888) 396-8049

Local Dial-In Number:

+1 (416) 764-8646

Conference ID:

83612382

A replay will be available by dialing +1 (877) 674-7070 or +1 (416) 764-8692 and entering passcode 612382#.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: The Office: Somehow We Manage , Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Badgey Directive, Doctor Who: Lost in Time, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon and Cheech & Chong Bud Farm .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company is available under East Side Games Group at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/27/c1639.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NetDragon Announces 2022 Annual Financial Results

Education Business Achieved Record-high Revenue

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or the "Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, today announced its financial results for fiscal year 2022. NetDragon's management team will hold a conference call and webcast at 10:00am Hong Kong time on March 28, 2023 to discuss the results and recent business developments.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FAZE CLAN WINS INTEL GRAND SLAM IN COUNTER STRIKE: GLOBAL OFFENSIVE - A RECORD-BREAKING ACCOMPLISHMENT AS THE FIRST INTERNATIONAL ROSTER TO REACH THIS MILESTONE

THE GRAND SLAM COMES AFTER BRINGING HOME EPL SEASON 17 AND OVER $1,000,000 IN PLAYER WINNINGS

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, is celebrating FaZe's Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) esports team winning ESL Pro League Season 17 and accomplishing the highest prize in competitive CS:GO, an Intel Grand Slam . A Grand Slam is awarded to the first team that wins four S-Tier events organized by ESL during a window of 10 consecutive events. FaZe Clan's CS:GO team secured this feat with a dominating run through 2022 and into 2023, bringing home wins at IEM: Katowice 2022 EPL Season 15 IEM: Cologne 2022 and Sunday at EPL Season 17 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Govee Elevates the Gaming Experience: Announces the Availability of the First AI Gaming Sync Box Kit and a Brand New Neon Rope Light for Desks

Govee an innovator in the smart home industry, today announced the availability of its AI Gaming Sync Box Kit and an all-new product the RGBIC Neon Rope Light for Desks both of which are designed for elevated and customizable setups to provide the ultimate gaming experience. To create an immersive environment and for maximum enjoyment, the AI Gaming Sync Box Kit leverages Govee's proprietary CogniGlow AI technology to learn and identify on-screen moments and bring them to life via corresponding real-time lighting effects. In addition, the brand new RGBIC Neon Rope Light for Desks (available April 10, 2023 ) can work in tandem with the Govee AI Gaming Sync Box and other lights in the Govee ecosystem to make gaming setups even more captivating.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

StartPlaying Announces Partnership with The Adventure Zone's McElroy Family

The McElroys will support the platform in building community among tabletop roleplayers

StartPlaying the largest platform for tabletop roleplaying games (TTRPG) and professional Game Masters (GMs), announced today that it is partnering with the McElroys of The Adventure Zone . The McElroys will support the StartPlaying team in growing the platform through marketing, content creation, and creative strategy.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

EK Boosts Gaming Experiences and Partnerships at PAX EAST 2023

Showcasing the latest product and partner innovations, releases, and liquid-cooled PCs

EK®, the leading manufacturer of premium-grade liquid cooling solutions, will be present at the PAX EAST 2023 event in Boston March 23-26 at Booth #16055. The EK team, along with EK's partners TeamGroup, BeQuiet!, MountainGG, and AMD will present their powerful portfolio of premium pre-built liquid-cooled gaming PCs, custom loop components, AIOs, professional workstations and other innovative solutions that are changing the current gaming landscape.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Galan Strengthens Board Ahead Of Production

Rarex Limited (ASX: REE) – Trading Halt

Corporate And Board Update

Earn-In On The Afla Cu/Zn Project Consolidates The Palma VMS Belt

Related News

Resource Investing

How Much Do Young Investors Care About Mining?

Phosphate Investing

Andrew O'Donnell: More Market Pain to Come, 3 Stocks That Work Now

Gold Investing

White Gold CEO Expects "Action-packed" 2023 Amid Renewed Interest in Gold

Magnesium Investing

West High Yield Exec Says More Secure Magnesium Supply Chain Key to Decarbonization

Potash Investing

SAGE POTASH CORP. PARTNERS WITH LEADING GLOBAL ENGINEERING FIRM RESPEC LLC. TO ADVANCE SAGE PLAINS POTASH PROJECT IN SOUTHERN UTAH

×