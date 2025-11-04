Five UBS Financial Advisors in Pacific Desert Market Named to Forbes Top Next-Gen Advisors Best-in-State List

UBS Global Wealth Management US announced today that five of its financial advisors based in the firm's Pacific Desert Wealth Management Market have been named to the Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list for 2025 . Of the five, Phoenix-based advisor Stockton Schultz was recognized nationally as one of the top 100 advisors in the country and ranked the #1 advisor in Arizona on the Forbes America's Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list.
"It's gratifying to see these talented advisors recognized for their continued commitment to UBS clients," says Justin Frame, Pacific Desert Market Head at UBS. "By providing personalized, comprehensive wealth management services and best-in-class advice, these advisors are helping clients achieve their individual financial goals. Congratulations to these outstanding advisors on this recognition."
The advisors in the Pacific Desert Market named to the list include (in alphabetical order): Blake Foster (Newport Center), Lindsay Mais (Seal Beach, CA), Cameron Price (Irvine, CA), Stockton Schultz (Phoenix, AZ), and Jessica Wert (Scottsdale, AZ).
Stockton Schultz has over 16 years of wealth management experience and employs a comprehensive approach that begins with listening to a client's unique needs to help ground every strategy. Stockton holds the UBS Athletes and Entertainers Consultant ("AEC") designation. Advisors with this designation meet specific requirements and participate in an extensive training program, which covers complex needs unique to this client segment, such as atypical income streams and special financing circumstances. Stockton has been recognized before on the Forbes America's Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list (2017, 2020, 2021, 2024, 2025), and has been named to several other industry accolade lists over the years, including the Financial Planning 40 under 40 Broker list (2024, 2025), the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list (2021-2025), the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list (2023-2025; #1 in Arizona 2024) and the Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list (2021, 2025).
Blake Foster joined his father Marc at Foster Wealth Management in 2009 after graduating from Loyola Marymount University with a B.B.A degree and concentrations in finance and entrepreneurship. He specializes in alternative investments, financial planning, and educating clients' next generations on investing. Blake has previously been named to the Forbes America's Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list (2017, 2018, 2020-2022), the Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list (2018, 2019, 2022-2025), the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list (2022-2025) and the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams (2023-2025).
Lindsay Mais began her career in financial services in 2008. Today, as a Certified Financial Planner™ and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst®, Lindsay is her clients' financial advocate and helps plan for the transition into and throughout retirement. Through comprehensive financial planning, objective investment management, risk management and partnering with her clients' other professional advisors, she ensures a holistic, cohesive plan for her clients. A fierce supporter of women and education, Lindsay is devoted to Pathways to Independence, an organization based in Orange County and Long Beach that provides women from disadvantaged backgrounds with the financial support, therapy and mentoring they need to pursue a college degree. Lindsay has formerly been named to the Forbes America's Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list (2017), the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams (2023-2025), the Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State (2022- 2025), and the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State (2023-2025).
Cameron Price , CFP® has been a financial advisor for The Price Group at UBS since 2018. As a Certified Financial Planner™, he has a passion for helping clients develop comprehensive financial plans and constructing portfolios that assist in fulfilling their lifelong goals. Prior to UBS, Cameron spent his career in investment performance auditing and merchandise financial planning. His background in economic research and data analytic provides an edge in delivering optimal portfolio recommendations for clients' stated goals. Cameron earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics with a minor in Computer Science at Dartmouth College in Hanover, NH. He holds his Series 7 and 66 securities licenses and life and health insurance licenses. Cameron has also been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams (2024-2025).
Jessica Wert has been with Wert Wealth Management at UBS as a Financial Advisor since 2014. Prior to that, Jessica was employed as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with Deloitte & Touche in Phoenix. In November 2018, Jessica earned her Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) designation. As a Financial Advisor with Wert Wealth Management, Jessica focuses on client service and relationships as well as college savings planning. She holds both a Bachelor of Science and Master of Accountancy from Arizona State University. As a native resident of Mesa, AZ, Jessica is an active member within the community.
The Forbes Next-Gen Wealth Advisors rankings, developed by SHOOK Research , are based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria and quantitative data, mostly gained through telephone, virtual, and in-person due diligence interviews. For the full lists and methodology, visit: www.forbes.com/lists/top-next-gen-advisors
Notes to Editors: Photos available upon request
About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 6.1 trillion dollars of invested assets as per fourth quarter 2024. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
© UBS 2024. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Although neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, UBS may hire RJ Shook to be a speaker for events. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251104342120/en/
Media Contact:
Hilary McCarthy
774.364.1440
Hilary@clearpointagency.com