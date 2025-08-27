Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
August 27, 2025
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Fish Underground drilling underway for mine life extensions
19 June
Brightstar Resources
Investor Insight
With multiple catalysts ahead, including resource upgrades, expanded production, and further development of its Laverton, Menzies, and Sandstone hubs, Brightstar Resources presents a compelling investment case in a rising gold market.
Overview
Gold has continued to demonstrate its resilience as a store of value, with prices peaking at US$3,500.05 per ounce, its all-time high. Amid ongoing global economic uncertainty, including inflationary pressures, rising geopolitical tensions, and volatile interest rate environments, investors have turned to gold as both a safe haven asset and a hedge against macroeconomic instability.
Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) is strategically positioned to capitalize on this environment as a low-cost, multi-asset gold developer with near-term production potential. The company controls over 1,500 square kilometers of highly prospective ground across three of Western Australia’s most prolific gold belts: the Laverton Tectonic Zone, the Menzies Shear Zone, and the Sandstone Greenstone Belt.
Unlike many junior exploration companies, Brightstar has a key differentiator: it owns a fully permitted, strategically located processing facility near Laverton. This existing infrastructure offers the company a critical advantage, enabling a low-capex restart scenario and faster time to cash flow compared to peers who must first secure permits and fund costly plant construction. This plant is subject of a DFS due for announcement in June 2025.
Through a focused multi-hub strategy, Brightstar has built a robust pipeline of development-ready and resource-growth projects, supported by:
- Over 3 million ounces of gold resources across Laverton, Menzies, and Sandstone;
- Ongoing high-grade drilling success in 2024 and 2025, including intercepts of up to 10m @ 43.8 g/t gold;
- A track record of low-cost, value-accretive acquisitions, such as Linden Gold Alliance and Alto Metals;
- A dedicated, in-house technical team executing on aggressive exploration, fast-tracked studies, and staged development.
With global gold demand remaining strong, Brightstar is well-positioned to deliver material shareholder value through its integrated production plan, supported by scalable infrastructure, a growing resource base, and access to capital. The company’s strategic approach includes combining brownfields development, organic exploration, and corporate M&A, placing it at the forefront of a new generation of Australian gold producers.
Company Highlights
- ASX-listed gold exploration and development company with a consolidated mineral endowment of 3 Moz of gold across Laverton, Menzies, and Sandstone hubs in Western Australia.
- Owns and operates 100 percent of project areas: 300 sq km in Laverton Tectonic Zone, 80 sq km in Menzies Shear Zone, and 1,200 sq km in Sandstone Greenstone Belt.
- Gold processing operations at the Laverton facility have commenced under an Ore Purchase Agreement (OPA) with Genesis Minerals Ltd (ASX:GMD), marking a significant milestone in transitioning from exploration to production.
- Recent drilling campaigns have yielded strong high-grade results, including:
- 16m @ 8.0 g/t gold at Second Fortune (Laverton)
- 10m @ 43.8 g/t gold at Musketeer (Sandstone)
- 16m @ 8.0 g/t gold at Yunndaga (Menzies)
- Following the successful Linden Gold Alliance acquisition, Brightstar has commenced a DFS for the wider development of its Laverton and Menzies assets which is due for release imminently in June 2025.
- Ongoing Sandstone drilling continues to return high-grade intercepts, further supporting project advancement and MRE conversion.
- In 2024, Brightstar signed a $4 million drill-for-equity deal with Topdrill to fast-track exploration at Sandstone.
- The company has successfully executed a US$11.5 million (AU$18 million) revolving stockpile finance facility with Ocean Partners Australia.
Key Projects
Laverton Hub
Brightstar’s Laverton hub is comprised of the Cork Tree Well, Jasper Hills, Second Fortune, Beta and Alpha project areas.
Highlights:
- Combined, the Laverton Hub JORC mineral resource estimate is 15.7 Mt @ 1.7 g/t gold for 848 koz (49 percent measured and indicated category). All mineral resources are on granted mining leases
- Cork Tree Well (6.4 Mt at 1.4 g/t gold for 292 koz gold)
- Alpha (1.4 Mt at 2.3 g/t gold for 106 koz gold)
- Beta (1.9 Mt at 1.7 g/t gold for 102 koz gold)
- Lord Byron (5.2 Mt at 1.5 g/t gold for 251 koz gold)
- Fish (376 kt at 4.0 g/t gold for 49 koz gold)
- Second Fortune (92 kt at 13.4 g/t gold for 40 koz gold)
- Gilt Key (168 kt at 1.3 g/t gold for 8 koz gold)
- Main project area Cork Tree Well is open at depth and along strike with recent drilling results of 34.4 meters at 7.94 g/t gold from 43.5 meters (CTWMET004) and 27.6 meters at 17.8 g/t gold from 51 m (CTWMET003)
- Second Fortune has a mineral resource estimate head grade of ~11g/t gold with an average ore body width of 0.6 meters.
- Jasper Hills is located 50 km from Brightstar’s existing processing facility along a wholly-owned private haul road, allowing unimpeded, direct access to both projects
- Permitted, previously mined and production-ready
- Last mined by current owners in 2020 with 23,000 oz gold mined
- Growth Drivers:
- Second Fortune: Consistent, stable production and cash generation through 2025
- Fish: Mining activities have commenced and site establishment is continuing.
- First ore production targeted in June
- Open pits development: Large scale production opportunities through mining Lord Byron and Cork Tree Well as multi-year base load ore sources
- DFS: due for delivery in June 2025, including design and costs for expansion of BTR-owned processing infrastructure to 1Mtpa.
Menzies Hub
The Menzies Hub comprises a tenement holding of a contiguous land package of granted mining leases over a strike length of more than 20 km. The majority of deposits hosted along the Menzies Shear Zone are located adjacent to the Goldfields Highway in Menzies (130km north of Kalgoorlie).
Highlights:
- Total Current Resource: 12.7 Mt at 1.4 g/t gold for 589 koz gold (37 percent measured and indicated)
- DFS: due for delivery in June 2025, including design and costs for open pit and underground mining for toll processing/ore sales to a regional Kalgoorlie-Menzies mill.
- Growth Drivers:
- Lady Shenton Open Pit: Proposed multi-year consistent open pit production to provide cash generation. Targeting approvals received and ‘mine ready’ in 2025
- Yunndaga Underground: Planned infill drilling targeting conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources to M+I to support inclusion in future mining operations – recent results from this program include 16m @ 8.0 g/t gold
- Development: Advancing discussions with regional mills for 3rd party processing capacity in the Kalgoorlie-Menzies region, targeting a mining decision.
Sandstone Hub
The consolidated Sandstone project is over 100 km from existing third-party milling operations in the Murchison. This third processing hub boasts Alto’s Sandstone project with a mineral resource of 1.05 Moz at 1.4 g/t gold and Gateway’s Montague gold project with a mineral resource of 0.5 Moz @ 1.6 g/t gold.
Growth Drivers:
- Sandstone: Upgrade the Lords, Vanguard, Indomitable and Havilah camps to Indicated classification (40,000m RC+DD)
- Montague: Infill Montague and Whistler to Indicated classification (5,000m RC and 1,200m DD) – RC
- Greenfields: Follow up drilling of priority prospects across Sandstone Hub (West Hacks, Hancocks, Bulchina, Lords Corridor, Duplex) – recent drilling success includes exceptional intercepts at the Musketeer prospect yielding 10m @ 43.8 g/t gold
- Pre-Feasibility Study: Incorporation of 2025 drilling results into MRE upgrades to then factor into 1H 2026 Sandstone PFS
Management Team
Alex Rovira - Managing Director
Alex Rovira is a qualified geologist and an experienced investment banker having focused on the metals and mining sector since 2013. Rovira has experience in ASX equity capital markets activities, including capital raisings, IPOs and merger and acquisitions.
Richard Crookes - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Crookes has over 35 years’ experience in the resources and investments industries. He is a geologist by training having previously worked as the chief geologist and mining manager of Ernest Henry Mining in Australia.
Crookes is managing partner of Lionhead Resources, a critical minerals investment fund and formerly an investment director at EMR Capital. Prior to that he was an executive director in Macquarie Bank’s Metals Energy Capital (MEC) division where he managed all aspects of the bank’s principal investments in mining and metals companies.
Andrew Rich - Executive Director
Andrew Rich is a degree qualified mining engineer from the WA School of Mines and has obtained a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate. Rich has a strong background in underground gold mining with experience predominantly in the development of underground mines at Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) and Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX).
Ashley Fraser - Non-executive Director
Ashley Fraser is an accomplished mining professional with over 30 years experience across gold and bulk commodities. Fraser was a founder of Orionstone (which merged with Emeco in a $660-million consolidation) and is a founder/owner of Blue Cap Mining and Blue Cap Equities.
Jonathan Downes - Non-executive Director
Jonathan Downes has over 30 years’ experience in the minerals industry and has worked in various geological and corporate capacities. Experienced with gold and base metals, he has been intimately involved with the exploration process through to production. Downes is currently the managing director of Kaiser Reef, a high grade gold producer, and non-executive director of Cazaly Resources.
Dean Vallve – Chief Development Officer
Dean Vallve holds technical qualifications in geology & mining engineering from the WA School of Mines, an MBA, and a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate. Vallve was previously in senior mining and study roles at ASX listed mid-cap resources companies Hot Chili (ASX:HCH) and Calidus Resources (ASX:CAI).
Nicky Martin – Chief Financial Officer
Nicky Martin is an experienced finance and accounting professional holding tertiary qualifications in accounting and finance and is a qualified CPA. Martin was previously the Head of Finance at Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:PLS) where she oversaw and was actively involved in a rapidly growing mining success story.
Emerging gold producer and district-scale resource developer in Western Australia
19 August
Shallow, high-grade drilling results continue at Sandstone
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Shallow, high-grade drilling results continue at Sandstone
05 August
Diggers and Dealers 2025 Presentation
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Diggers and Dealers 2025 Presentation
30 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
21 July
Strategic Acquisition of Aurumin Consolidates Sandstone
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Strategic Acquisition of Aurumin Consolidates Sandstone
18 July
Trading Halt
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Trading Halt
2h
John Hathaway: Gold Price Can Double, This Factor Isn't Priced In
John Hathaway, managing partner at Sprott (TSX:SII,NYSE:SII) and senior portfolio manager at Sprott Asset Management USA, shares his outlook for gold, including how high it could go.
"In my opinion, the gold price could more than double," he said.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
2h
Navigating Uncertainty: How Trump's Tariffs Are Affecting the Gold Market
The gold price has been on the rise in 2025 as a slew of factors work in its favor.
Central bank buying has long been a key point of support, as has escalating conflict in the Middle East and elsewhere. A newer addition is tariff tensions as the Trump administration fleshes out trade policies.
The gold price has benefited from safe-haven demand amid the turmoil, but concerns that the yellow metal itself might face tariffs have also impacted the sector as industry insiders react to uncertainty.
Read on to learn how tariffs have affected the gold market and price so far.
How have tariffs affected the gold price?
The gold price has been on the rise since the beginning of the year. After briefly touching the US$3,500 per ounce level in May, it has pulled back and was trading just under US$3,400 as of Tuesday (August 26).
Gold price, January 1 to August 26, 2025.
Chart via TradingEconomics.
Although some of its increase is attributable to the points mentioned above, a significant portion is owed to a lack of information surrounding US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.
Initially there was no clarity on what or who was being tariffed, or when the levies would ultimately be implemented, and investors started to move into gold for greater stability and portfolio diversification.
Uncertainty about whether gold would be tariffed also had an effect, prompting traders in the US to import physical gold; this created a price differential between New York futures and the London spot price.
Concerns dissipated as the Trump administration began to nail down tariffs, but were reignited once again when US Customs and Border Patrol posted a ruling on July 31 indicating that the 39 percent tariffs against imports from Switzerland would include 1 kilogram and 100 ounce gold bars.
The news caused spot gold to spike more than 3 percent, from US$3,290 to US$3,398, and sent December futures to an all-time high of US$3,549. Meanwhile, traders halted imports of Swiss bars.
After several days of turmoil, Trump said the ruling was incorrect, and the bars would not be included in the tariff measures being applied to other Swiss imports; the gold price then retreated.
How would gold tariffs have impacted the market?
Gold functions as both a commodity and an essential part of the world’s financial system.
One kilogram and 100 ounce gold bars are used to back futures trading, and regular shipments of the metal are needed to settle contracts once they come due. A 39 percent tariff on gold from Switzerland would have been particularly disruptive, as Swiss refineries account for approximately 70 percent of the world’s gold.
According to the UN Comtrade database, in 2024, Switzerland exported more than 1,400 metric tons of unwrought gold worth more than US$106 billion, representing nearly 30 percent of the country’s total exports. Tariffs would have forced US buyers to pay a significant premium for the precious metal versus buyers in London or Shanghai.
Because gold is often used as a store of value in times of uncertainty, any kind of disruption could have had broader implications for investors looking to add stability to their portfolios.
In an email to the Investing News Network (INN), Lauren Saidel-Baker, CFA, an economist with ITR Economics, explained that gold stands out as a unique investment mechanism:
“There are psychological nuances to gold, which is commonly viewed as a safe store of value during uncertain times and an inflation hedge. Overall, the tariff would have added another facet to the already elevated policy uncertainty."
If the tariffs had remained in place, the US gold price would have had to rise to around US$4,700 per ounce to cover levies, while international prices would have remained closer to the US$3,500 mark.
“Tariffs have already complicated supply chains across industries, and this gold tariff would have been another example of added cost and complexity — but in this case, one with the potential to more directly impact investment activities,” Saidel-Baker went on to explain, emphasizing that US investors would have felt the pinch.
Could gold tariffs happen in the future?
Given Trump's unpredictability, especially when it comes to tariffs, it's possible that gold levies could enter the conversation again. However, by and large experts agree that the matter is closed.
“I think it’s pretty clear at this point that there’s no intention to put tariffs on physical gold imports, and I think that would be very damaging and destructive if they did,” Stefan Gleason, CEO of Money Metals, told INN.
Keith Weiner, founder and CEO of Monetary Metals, offered another perspective, saying that although the gold tariff threat is over, the tumult could have long-term effects on the market.
"Once you've put the scare into everybody, you can't just say, 'Oh, sorry, just kidding.' You can't really do that. And so now we've done damage, and we'll see what happens to that spread over time. We'll see how users of the futures market adapt. There are other markets in the world that would be competing for," he explained.
"This hedging business, you know, maybe it moves to Singapore, maybe it moves to Dubai, maybe it moves to London, and the US loses not only a little more trust, but also a little bit of volume on what had been the biggest — or what is currently the biggest — futures market," Weiner added to INN.
Market participants will be watching closely for future impacts on the yellow metal.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
3h
Vertex Minerals Exec Touts High-grade Gold at Reward Mine
Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX) is banking on its high-grade gold resource at the Reward mine to take the company to profitability, generate cashflow and fund drill programs as it begins production at the underground mine.
Executive Chairman Roger Jackson spoke with the Investing News Network about the company’s strategic position as it starts gold production. Vertex has begun developing the first two stope blocks at its Reward mine, which Jackson described as the highest-grade gold mine in Australia.
“I'd be surprised if we're not the highest-grade gold mine in Australia, given we're at around 17 grams,” Jackson said.
Jackson also noted that the company has not hedged any of its future gold production, counting on a high gold price.
“Gold prices (are) truly high enough. We'd like to take advantage of it going up, and we don't need to hedge because we've got a very high grade and a very good margin because of our reasonable all-in sustaining cost,” he said.
Jackson also outlined plans to drill further at the Reward gold mine and around the company's tenements, with 25 kilometres of high-grade targets, and the possibility of rewarding shareholders with excess cash.
Watch the full interview with Vertex Minerals Executive Chairman Roger Jackson above.
9h
Auric Mining to Expand Portfolio with Strategic Mill Acquisition
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ) is accelerating its push to become a fully integrated gold producer.
On Monday (August 25), the company locked in a AU$4.4 million purchase of the Burbanks mill, located 15 kilometres south of Coolgardie and near its Munda gold project. Idle since 2019, the facility comes equipped with crushing, grinding and carbon-in-leach infrastructure, giving Auric a clear path toward in-house processing.
“A major missing piece for us has always been a mill … We are delighted to now be on a clear path to purchasing this facility, which we expect to be an important piece of our longer-term future,” said Managing Director Mark English.
He added that following further work completion, the mill will help Auric increase operational flexibility, reduce reliance on third-party mill arrangements and maximise benefits from future mining operations.
A day after the Burbanks mill update, Auric said it has completed due diligence for its acquisition of the Lindsay's gold project, a transaction first announced in February. Located 50 kilometres northeast of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, Lindsay’s covers 33 square kilometres and includes eight tenements and three granted mining leases.
According to the company, only 25 percent of planned ore was extracted from Lindsay's during its initial run, with operations halting in 2013 after the gold price dropped to AU$1,295 per ounce.
The last recorded mine grade was 1.93 grams per tonne gold, while production was 6,153 ounces.
Lindsay's includes the Parrot Feathers gold deposit, and the current owners are private companies Top Global Mining and NBC Mining. Auric intends to commence mining from Parrot Feathers in 2025.
Auric and vendor executives met on Monday to plan a forfeiture strategy for the key mining lease, with a Wardens Court hearing rescheduled from August 22 to September 5.
For the Burbanks mill purchase, settlement and completion are expected sometime in September.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
26 August
Goliath Intersects 10.62 g/t Gold Over 22.82 Meters, Drilling Maintains 100% Hit Rate, 95% Of Holes Contain Visible Gold, Remains Wide Open, Surebet Discovery, Golddigger Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.
Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF) (the “Company” or “Goliath”) is excited to announce assay results from drill hole GD-25-337 which intersected 10.60 g/t Au over 22.82 meters, including 15.19 g/t Au over 15.71 meters, including two separate intervals consisting of 37.28 g/t Au or 1.20 oz/t Au over 3.36 meters and 36.11 or 1.16 oz/t Au over 3.08 meters at Surebet on the 100 % controlled Golddigger Property (the “Property”), Golden Triangle, British Columbia. 100% of the drill holes completed to date on Surebet have intersected substantial quartz-sulphide mineralization as well as 95% of the 2025 drill holes contain VG-NE, clearly demonstrating the exceptional discovery potential remaining on the property. Drilling has been completed for 65 holes (45,000 meters) during the 2025 drill season, with 50 holes remaining (15,000 meters). With roughly 1 month remaining, the Company is on target to complete the planned up to 60,000 meter program with 9 rigs actively drilling. The intercepts reported are approximately true width, and reflect gold only assays (AuEq values will be adjusted accordingly once Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn are received).
- 100% of the drill holes completed to date on Surebet have intersected substantial quartz-sulphide mineralization and 95% of drill holes completed thus far in 2025 contain gold visible to the naked eye (“VG-NE”). This clearly demonstrates the continuity and predictability of this expansive gold-rich system.
- Drilling at the Surebet Discovery has hit VG-NE in three distinct rock packages (quartz-sulphide breccias/stock work, RIRG Eocene-aged dykes and calc-silicate altered breccia) showing the untapped discovery potential at this remarkable high-grade gold system that remains open.
- 65 drill holes have been completed for a total of 45,000 meters in 2025, with only 50 holes remaining totaling 15,000 meters. With roughly 1 month remaining, Goliath is on target to complete its planned up to 60,000 meter drill program with 9 rigs actively turning. Assays are pending for 55 drill holes completed to date.
- An accompanying infographic is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98983adb-da84-4aea-a363-f039c3384dba
- Since drilling started in 2021, many holes have returned impressive metal factors with 9 holes delivering greater than 200 grams*meters (“g*m”) and up to 1346 g*m, 11 holes greater than 150 g*m, 25 holes greater than 100 g*m, 31 holes greater than 75 g*m and 61 holes greater than 50 g*m have been drilled on the Surebet Discovery that remains wide open
- The Surebet Discovery has widespread drill holes over an area of 1.8 km2 or greater than half the size of Central Park, New York City returning high metal factors showing it has the potential to be one of the most important high-grade gold discoveries in the Golden Triangle since the Eskay Creek discovery.
- Drill hole GD-25-337 intersected 10.60 g/t Au over 22.82 meters (a 242 grams*meters hole), including 15.19 g/t Au over 15.71 meters, including two separate intervals consisting of 37.28 g/t Au or 1.20 oz/t Au over 3.36 meters and 36.11 or 1.16 oz/t Au over 3.08 meters. From the andesite unit below the Bonanza Zone which contains multiple occurrences of widespread VG-NE between 113.00 meters and 135.82 meters, hosted within a zone of dense calc-silicate veins with moderate amounts of sphalerite, pyrrhotite and pyrite. The intercept is approximately true width, and these assays reflect gold only (AuEq value in the interval will be adjusted accordingly once Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn are received).
- An accompanying infographic is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f13b5470-28c1-41e4-b00f-05e94052869f
- Drill hole GD-24-277 intersected 12.16 g/t Au over 6 meters, including 18.22 g/t Au over 4.00 meters hosted in a strongly calc-silicate altered andesite unit from 114.00 meters to 120.00 meters containing substantial quartz-sulphide veining as well as multiple occurrences of VG-NE part of the Bonanza Zone. This hole was part of the re-logging program. The intercept is approximately true width, and these assays reflect gold only (AuEq value in the interval will be adjusted accordingly once Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn are received).
- An accompanying infographic is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9d91fe5-bd8e-4ad7-b584-8865ae75075c
- Drill hole GD-25-318 intersected 11.03 g/t Au over 5.7 meters within a zone of substantial quartz-sulphide mineralization from 341.00 meters to 346.70 meters with multiple occurrences of VG-NE. The mineralized interval consists of strongly altered sandstone with quartz-sulphide stockwork and breccia, containing moderate amounts of sphalerite and pyrrhotite, part of the Bonanza Zone located at the contact between sedimentary and volcanic units and remains open. The intercept is approximately true width, and these assays reflect gold only (AuEq value in the interval will be adjusted accordingly once Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn are received).
- An accompanying infographic is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b270c76a-992a-4e7f-b5e2-cd261f520ab2
- Drill hole GD-25-343 intersected 10.08 g/t Au over 5.00 meters consisting of strongly calc-silicate altered, sheared andesite with quartz-sulphide veins containing moderate amounts of pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite as well as bismuth minerals and VG-NE from the Bonanza Zone located at the contact between sedimentary and volcanic units. The intercept is approximately true width, and these assays reflect gold only (AuEq value in the interval will be adjusted accordingly once Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn are received).
- An accompanying infographic is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07516323-9702-4143-8edd-f2ce9aae5ceb
- Drill hole GD-25-334 intersected 6.85 g/t Au over 6.00 meters from a zone of quartz-sulphide veins containing multiple occurrences of VG-NE and mineralized with substantial amounts of sphalerite, chalcopyrite and galena hosted within the sandstone unit believed to be part of the Surebet Zone. The intercept is approximately true width, and these assays reflect gold only (AuEq value in the interval will be adjusted accordingly once Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn are received).
- An accompanying infographic is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c323ef3f-3a28-40c6-b0a7-607635865f64
- High-grade gold has been identified in three distinct rock packages discovered to date on Surebet. This includes the gently dipping gold-rich stacked quartz-sulphide breccias/stock work veins, the gold-rich intermediate to felsic Eocene-aged Reduced Intrusive Related Gold (RIRG) dykes, and the recently discovered broad gold-rich zones of calc-silicate altered breccia, all of which contain substantial amounts of VG-NE and remain wide open for expansion. This confirms the presence of a Motherlode magmatic source at depth, a causative intrusion responsible for the extensive 1.8 km2 high-grade gold system at Surebet.
- The 2025 planned campaign is under way and consists of up to 60,000 meters of systematic drilling with 9 drill rigs. The campaign aims at expanding the full geometry of the Surebet Discovery laterally and to depth. 100% of the drilling will be focused on the Surebet Discovery, where the Company has designed a detailed drill plan that will consist of:
- Testing for the Motherlode Magmatic intrusive gold source;
- Testing an additional 13 Eocene-aged dykes observed on the surface that have never been drill tested for RIRG mineralization;
- Infill drilling with the goal of increasing pierce points density in all known stacked veins with a particular focus on the highest-grade areas from the Bonanza Zone and Surebet Zone intersection domain;
- Testing zones where the RIRG dykes and gently dipping veins crosscut which are being called Goldilocks Zones as they are key locations where there are two styles of gold mineralization enriching the zones; and
- Expanding the known mineralized veins laterally and to depth where they currently remain open.
Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Geologic & Technical Advisor to Crescat Capital, a strategic investor in Goliath, states: “Goliath’s exploration team, having synthesized a detailed model of the Surebet high-grade mineralizing system after the 2024 season, was thoroughly prepared to undertake an aggressive, highly focused drill program this season. The success rate of mineralized intercepts encountered thus far is remarkable, and now we see the fruits of this work in the form of exceptional assays coming back from early holes. Surebet is now continually delivering strong results, a trend I expect to continue given this update.”
Mr. Roger Rosmus, Founder & CEO of Goliath states: “The more we drill at the Surebet the better it gets with pleasant surprises along the way, which is a good rule of thumb about how new discoveries can become future mines. Most notably, the Surebet Discovery has widespread drill holes with gold visible to the naked eye and several containing high gram x meter assays. It is becoming abundantly clear to our team that Surebet is emerging as the most important grassroots high-grade gold discoveries in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia since the Eskay Creek discovery. We still have many holes with assays pending and are progressing toward completing our up to 60,000 meter drill program in 2025. This year's drilling campaign is shaping up to be our most impressive yet at the Surebet high-grade gold discovery. At this point we have only reported 7 holes of the 115 planned holes for 2025. We look forward to substantial assay news flow from this years aggressive drilling program.”
Recent results have returned exceptional high-grade gold from drill hole GD-25-337, which intersected 10.60 g/t Au over 22.82 meters (242 gram*meter hole), including 15.19 g/t Au over 15.71 meters, including two separate intervals consisting of 37.28 g/t Au or 1.20 oz/t Au over 3.36 meters and 36.11 or 1.16 oz/t Au over 3.08 meters from the andesite unit. Which is below the Bonanza Zone containing multiple occurrences of widespread VG-NE between 113.00 meters and 135.82 meters hosted within a zone of dense calc-silicate veins with moderate amounts of sphalerite, pyrrhotite and pyrite. Additional drill results have expanded the high-grade gold mineralization within the Bonanza Zone and associated structures, with several drill holes returning significant intercepts. Notably, drill hole GD-24-277 intersected 12.16 g/t Au over 6.0 meters, including a high-grade core of 18.22 g/t Au over 4.00 meters, hosted in a strongly altered andesite unit. This mineralization at the contact between sedimentary and volcanic rocks corresponding to the Bonanza Zone was further confirmed by hole GD-25-318, which intersected 11.03 g/t Au over 5.7 meters, hole GD-25-343, which returned 10.08 g/t Au over 5.0 meters, as well as hole GD-25-334 which intersected 6.85 g/t Au over 6.00 meters. The exceptional grades coupled with VG-NE within substantial quartz-sulphide veins, stockworks, and breccias, which are mineralized with sphalerite, pyrrhotite, and chalcopyrite, highlight the excellent potential for further resource expansion.
Table 1: Assay highlights from 2025 drill holes reported in this news release.
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Interval
|113.00
|135.82
|22.82
|10.60
|GD-25-337
|including
|120.11
|135.82
|15.71
|15.19
|including
|120.11
|123.47
|3.36
|37.28
|and
|132.74
|135.82
|3.08
|36.11
|GD-25-318
|Interval
|341.00
|346.70
|5.70
|11.03
|GD-25-343
|Interval
|612.00
|617.00
|5.00
|10.08
|GD-25-334
|Interval
|413.00
|419.00
|6.00
|6.85
|GD-24-277
|Interval
|114.00
|120.00
|6.00
|12.16
|Including
|115.00
|119.00
|4.00
|18.22
High-grade gold mineralization has been confirmed in three distinct rock packages at the Surebet Discovery, which include: gently-dipping gold-rich mineralized stacked quartz-sulphide breccias/stock work veins; gold-rich intermediate to felsic Eocene-aged RIRG dykes that crosscut the veins; and the broad zones of calc-silicate altered breccia. All three rock packages contain substantial amounts of VG-NE and remain wide open, which strongly indicates the presence of a Motherlode magmatic causative source at depth responsible for the widespread high-grade gold mineralization at the Surebet Discovery.
Table 2: Collar information for drill holes reported in this news release.
|Hole ID
|CRS
|Northing (m)
|Easting (m)
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth (deg)
|Dip (deg)
|Length (m)
|GD-25-343
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|6162734
|457228
|1481
|138
|50
|660
|GD-25-337
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|6162509
|457818
|1141
|244
|62
|370
|GD-25-334
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|6162734
|457228
|1481
|128
|66
|696
|GD-25-318
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|6162964
|456710
|1635
|105
|77
|662
|GD-24-277
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|6162440
|457701
|1133
|0
|80
|990
The 2025 planned campaign is under way and consists of up to 60,000 meters of systematic drilling with 9 drill rigs. The campaign aims at expanding the full geometry of the Surebet discovery laterally and to depth. 100% of the drilling will be focused on the Surebet Discovery, where the Company has designed a detailed drill plan that will consist of: testing for the Motherlode Magmatic intrusive gold source; testing an additional 13 Eocene-aged dykes observed on the surface that have never been drill tested for RIRG mineralization; infill drilling with the goal of increasing pierce points density in all known stacked veins with a particular focus on the highest-grade areas from the Bonanza Zone and Surebet Zone intersection domain; testing zones where the RIRG dykes and gently dipping veins crosscut which are being called Goldilocks Zones as they are key locations where there are two styles of gold mineralization enriching the zones; and expanding the known mineralized veins laterally and to depth where they currently remain open.
Surebet Discovery Highlights
- 62 out of 65 holes (or 95%) drilled thus far in 2025 contain VG-NE and a 100% hit rate of drill holes have intersected substantial quartz-sulphide mineralization.
- 60 out of 64 holes (or 94%) drilled in 2024 contain VG-NE up to 11.5 mm (7/16 inches) in size, all of which returned high-grade gold.
- The best hole drilled to date is GD-24-260 previously reported from the Bonanza Zone assayed 34.52 g/t AuEq (34.47 Au and 3.96 Ag) over 39.00 meters, including 132.93 g/t AuEq (132.78 Au and 12.98 Ag) over 10.00 meters, and 166.04 g/t AuEq (165.84 Au and 16.07 Ag) over 8.00 meters delivering a 1346 gram*meter hole (see news release dated January 13, 2025).
- The best hole drilled to date from the RIRG Eocene-aged dykes is GD-22-58 that assayed 12.03 g/t AuEq (11.84 g/t Au and 15.61 g/t Ag) over 10.00 meters including 19.91 g/t AuEq (19.62 g/t Au and 25.61 g/t Ag) over 6.00 meters, including 23.82 g/t AuEq (23.47 g/t Au and 30.54 g/t Ag) over 5.00 meters, plus a second separate interval down hole of 8.59 g/t AuEq (8.35 g/t Au and 20.74 g/t Ag) over 5.00 meters (see news release dated March 13, 2025).
- The best hole drilled to date from the third distinct rock package consisting of calc-silicate altered breccia is drill hole GD-25-337, which intersected 10.60 g/t Au over 22.82 meters, including 15.19 g/t Au over 15.71 meters, including two separate intervals consisting of 37.28 g/t Au or 1.20 oz/t Au over 3.36 meters and 36.11 or 1.16 oz/t Au over 3.08 meters. The intercept is approximately true width, and these assays reflect gold only (AuEq value in the interval will be adjusted accordingly once Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn are received).
- Multiple gently-dipping gold-mineralized stacked veins have been identified every year on the Surebet high-grade gold discovery. Recent discoveries include RIRG Eocene-aged dykes, Goldilocks Zones where the veins and vertical RIRG dykes crosscut (which are characterized by having high-grade gold in two temperature regimes) and recently discovered high-grade gold in a third distinct rock package. Which continuously increase the potential tonnage and gold content of the high-grade gold system at the Surebet discovery.
- A total of 12 stacked gently dipping high-grade gold veins extend for 1.2 kilometers at the Surebet discovery, have been enhanced by four high-grade RIRG Eocene-aged dykes that are up to 25 meters wide and exposed along strike at surface for up to 1,500 meters have been discovered and modelled to date (see news release dated June 23, 2025).
- The footprint of the mineralization discovered to date at Surebet is 1.8 km2, greater then half the size of Central Park in New York City and remains open in all directions.
- Thanks to the mountainous topography, mineralization in the veins is exposed on the surface for 2.1 km of strike (1.0 km on the south slope and 1.1 km on the north slope) with a vertical relief of 700 meters.
- A study completed by the Colorado School of Mines confirms a new interpretation of the ore forming process of high-grade gold mineralization at Surebet and outlines a common magmatic source for the high-grade gold system, now in three distinct rock packages. Which gives the Surebet discovery tremendous untapped discovery potential to increase tonnage and gold content in the various known rock package. Until this study, researchers and explorers in the Golden Triangle had not recognized the high-grade gold discovery potential in the Eocene- aged RIRG dykes (see news release March 13, 2025), which is showing the potential that these discoveries could be a geological breakthrough in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.
- Goliath has drilled a total of 92,000 meters with over 400 pierce points on the Golddigger property between 2021 and 2024, which culminated in the updated geologic model used for this year’s drill planning.
- The Surebet Discovery has predictable continuity and very good metallurgy with gold recoveries of 92.2% from gravity and flotation at a 327-micrometer crush including 48.8% free gold recovery from gravity alone (no cyanide required to recover the gold). The metallurgy completed to date shows a benign rock composition without deleterious elements (see news release March 1, 2023).
- Based on positive grassroots exploration and drill results in recent years, Goliath significantly increased its land package from 66,608 hectares to 91,518 hectares (226,146 acres) and now controls 56 kilometers of key terrain of the Red Line geologic trend providing for additional upside discovery potential.
- The Golddigger Property is located on tidewater with a barge route to Prince Rupert (190 km south) and close to infrastructure including the town of Kitsault adjacent to a permitted mine site on private property.
About Golddigger Property
The Golddigger Property is 100% controlled and covers an area of 91,518 hectares in a highly prospective geological setting of the Eskay Rift, within 3 kilometers of the Red Line in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. This area, in close proximity to the Red Line, has hosted some of Canada’s greatest gold mines including Eskay Creek, Premier and Snip. Other significant and well-known deposits in the Golden Triangle include Brucejack, Copper Canyon, Galore Creek, Granduc, KSM, Red Chris, and Schaft Creek. Goliath controls 56 kilometers of the Red Line which is a geologic contact between Triassic age Stuhini rocks and Jurassic age Hazelton rocks used as key markers when exploring for gold-copper-silver mineralization.
The Surebet discovery has predictable continuity and excellent metallurgy with gold recoveries from gravity and flotation at a 327-micrometer crush of 92.2% including 48.8% free gold from gravity alone (no cyanide required to recover the gold). The metallurgy completed to date shows no deleterious elements are present (see news release dated March 1, 2023).
The Property is in an excellent location in close proximity to the communities of Alice Arm and Kitsault where there is a permitted mill site on private property. It is situated on tide water with direct barge access to Prince Rupert (190 kilometers via the Observatory inlet/Portland inlet). The town of Kitsault is accessible by road (190 kilometers from Terrace, 300 kilometers from Prince Rupert) and has a barge landing, dock, and infrastructure capable of housing at least 300 people, including high-tension power.
Additional infrastructure in the area includes the Dolly Varden Silver Mine Road (only 7 kilometers to the East of the Surebet discovery) with direct road access to Alice Arm barge landing (18 kilometers to the south of the Surebet discovery) and high-tension power (25 kilometers to the east of Surebet discovery). The city of Terrace (population 16,000) provides access to railway, major highways, and airport with supplies (food, fuel, lumber, etc.), while the town of Prince Rupert (population 12,000) is located on the West Coast of British Columbia and houses an international container seaport also with direct access to railway and an airport.
About CASERM (Center to Advance the Science of Exploration to Reclamation in Mining)
Goliath Resources is a paying member and active supporter of the Center to Advance the Science of Exploration to Reclamation in Mining (CASERM), which is one of the world’s largest research centers in the mining sector. CASERM is a collaborative research venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech that is supported by a consortium of mining and exploration companies, analytical instrumentation and software companies, and federal agencies aiming to transform the way geoscience data is acquired and used across the mining value chain. The center forms part of the I-UCRC program of the National Science Foundation. Research focuses on the integration of diverse geoscience data to improve decision making across the mine life cycle, beginning with the exploration for subsurface resources continuing through mine operation as well as closure and environmental remediation. Over the past three years, Goliath Resources’ membership in CASERM has allowed a high level of research to be performed on the Surebet Discovery.
Qualified Person
Rein Turna P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Goliath Resource Limited projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release. Mr. Turna is an Independent Director of the Company.
About Goliath Resources Limited
Goliath Resources is an explorer of precious metals projects in the highly prospective Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. All of its projects are in high quality geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada. Goliath is a member and active supporter of CASERM which is an organization that represents a collaborative venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Goliath’s key strategic cornerstone shareholders include Crescat Capital, a Global Commodity Group (Singapore), McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX), Waratah Capital Advisors, Mr. Rob McEwen, Mr. Eric Sprott and Mr. Larry Childress.
For more information please contact:
Goliath Resources Limited
Mr. Roger Rosmus
Founder and CEO
Tel: +1.416.488.2887
roger@goliathresources.com
www.goliathresourcesltd.com
Disclaimer
The reader is cautioned that grab samples are spot samples which are typically, but not exclusively, constrained to mineralization. Grab samples are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and are not intended to be representative of the material sampled.
Oriented HQ-diameter or NQ-diameter diamond drill core from the drill campaign is placed in core boxes by the drill crew contracted by the Company. Core boxes are transported by helicopter to the staging area and then transported by truck to the core shack. The core is then re-orientated, meterage blocks are checked, meter marks are labelled, Recovery and RQD measurements taken, and primary bedding and secondary structural features including veins, dykes, cleavage, and shears are noted and measured. The core is then described and transcribed in MX DepositTM. Drill holes were planned using Leapfrog GeoTM and QGISTM software and data from the 2017-2024 exploration campaigns. Drill core containing quartz breccia, stockwork, veining and/or sulphide(s), or notable alteration is sampled in lengths of 0.5 to 1.5 meters. Core samples are cut lengthwise in half: one-half remains in the box and the other half is inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. The bagged samples are then weighed and secured with a zip tie. Certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks and duplicates are added in the sample stream at a rate of 10%. To ensure analytical anonymity, CRM identification labels are removed prior to submission to the laboratory. Additional out-of-sequence blanks are introduced immediately following core samples that contain VG-NE or high-grade sulphide mineralization.
Grab, channels, chip and talus samples were collected by foot with helicopter assistance. Prospective areas included, but were not limited to, proximity to MINFile locations, placer creek occurrences, regional soil anomalies, and potential gossans based on high-resolution satellite imagery. The rock grab and chip samples were extracted using a rock hammer, or hammer and chisel to expose fresh surfaces and to liberate a sample of anywhere between 0.5 to 5.0 kilograms. All sample sites were flagged with biodegradable flagging tape and marked with the sample number. All sample sites were recorded using hand-held GPS units (accuracy 3-10 meters) and sample ID, easting, northing, elevation, type of sample (outcrop, subcrop, float, talus, chip, grab, etc.) and a description of the rock were recorded on all-weather paper. Samples are then inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag for transport and shipping to the geochemistry lab. QA/QC samples including blanks, certified reference materials, and duplicate samples are inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a rate of 10%.
All samples are transported in rice bags sealed with numbered security tags. The rice bags are transported from the core shacks to the MSALABS facilities in Terrace, BC. MSALABS is certified with both AC89-IAS and ISO/IEC Standard 17025:2017. The core samples undergo preparation via drying, crushing to ~70% of the material passing a 2 mm sieve and riffle splitting. The sample splits are weighed and transferred into three plastic jars, each containing between 300 g and 500 g of crushed sample material. A 250 g split is pulverized to ensure at least 85% of the material passes through a 75 µm sieve. The crushed samples are transported to the MSALABS PhotonAssayTM facility in Prince George, where gold concentrations are quantified via photon assay analysis (method CPA-Au1). Samples that result in gold concentrations ≥5 ppm are analyzed to extinction. Photon assay uses high-energy X-rays (photons) to excite atomic nuclei within the jarred samples, inducing the emission of secondary gamma rays, which are measured to quantify gold concentrations. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis. Multielement analyses are carried at the MSALABS facilities in Surrey, BC, where 250 g of pulverized splits are analyzed via ICF6xx and IMS-230 methods. The IMS-230 method uses 4-acid digestion (a combination of hydrochloric, nitric, perchloric and hydrofluoric acids) followed by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometry to quantify concentrations of 48 elements. Samples with over-limit results for Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn undergo ore-grade analysis via the ICF-6xx method (where ‘xx’ denotes the target metal). This method employs 4-acid digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometry.
Widths are reported in drill core lengths and the true widths are estimated to be 80-90% and Gold Equivalent (AuEq) metal values are calculated using: Au 2797.16 USD/oz, Ag 31.28 USD/oz, Cu 4.25 USD/lbs, Pb 1955.58 USD/ton and Zn 2750.50 USD/ton on January 31st, 2025. There is potential for economic recovery of gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc from these occurrences based on other mining and exploration projects in the same Golden Triangle Mining Camp where Goliath’s project is located such as the Homestake Ridge Gold Project (Auryn Resources Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Homestake Ridge Gold Project, prepared by Minefill Services Inc. Bothell, Washington, dated May 29, 2020). Here, AuEq values were calculated using 3-year running averages for metal price, and included provisions for metallurgical recoveries, treatment charges, refining costs, and transportation. Recoveries for Gold were 85.5%, Silver at 74.6%, Copper at 74.6% and Lead at 45.3%. It will be assumed that Zinc can be recovered with the Copper at the same recovery rate of 74.6%. The quoted reference of metallurgical recoveries is not from Goliath’s Golddigger Project, Surebet Zone mineralization, and there is no guarantee that such recoveries will ever be achieved, unless detailed metallurgical work such as in a Feasibility Study can be eventually completed on the Golddigger Project.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor the OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Goliath’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the ability of the Company to complete financings and its ability to build value for its shareholders as it develops its mining properties. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Goliath. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the proposed transactions will occur, or that if the proposed transactions do occur, will be completed on the terms described above.
The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and Goliath is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.
This announcement does not constitute an offer, invitation, or recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any securities and neither this announcement nor anything contained in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. In particular, this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal.
The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
Infographic 1
Infographic 2
Infographic 3
Infographic 4
Infographic 5
Infographic 6
26 August
Triumph Gold
Investor Insight
Triumph Gold offers investors exposure to a multi-million ounce gold resource base with established deposits, significant expansion potential, and new discovery opportunities across a true district-scale land package, all strategically positioned in the mining-friendly Yukon.
Overview
Triumph Gold (TSXV:TIG,OTC:TIGCF) is a Canadian gold exploration company strategically positioned to capitalize on the rising gold market. The company is primarily focused on advancing its 100 percent owned Freegold Mountain project, a district-scale property located in the Yukon Territory's prolific Dawson Range gold-copper belt.
Founded with a vision to discover and develop significant precious metal resources, Triumph Gold has assembled a portfolio centered around its flagship Freegold Mountain project. With over 20 mineralized zones identified along a 34 km stretch of the Big Creek Fault system, the company possesses significant exploration upside with established resources across multiple deposits. The project benefits from excellent infrastructure, being accessible via all-weather government roads, which provides cost advantages compared to more remote exploration projects.
The Yukon Territory has a storied history as one of the world's most famous gold jurisdictions, dating back to the legendary Klondike Gold Rush of the late 1890s that drew over 100,000 prospectors to the region. Today, the territory continues to be recognized as one of the world's premier exploration destinations, hosting world-class deposits like Victoria Gold's Eagle mine (3.3 million ounces), Western Copper's Casino project (8.9 million ounces gold, 4.5 billion pounds copper), and Newmont's Coffee project (4 million ounces).
The Yukon government has consistently demonstrated strong support for responsible mining development. The territory offers a stable regulatory environment, clear permitting processes, and collaborative relationships with First Nations, making it an attractive jurisdiction for resource development. Additionally, the Yukon Resource Gateway Project, a $360 million infrastructure initiative, continues to improve access to mineral-rich areas throughout the territory.
With geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures, and currency devaluation concerns driving investor interest in safe-haven assets, gold exploration companies with substantial resource potential like Triumph Gold are well-positioned to benefit from this strengthening market cycle.
Company Highlights
- Resource Base: Combined indicated resources of 1 million ounces and inferred resources of 1.08 million ounces gold equivalent across the Freegold Mountain project
- Strategic Location: Positioned in the mineral-rich Dawson Range, home to major deposits including Newmont's Coffee, Western Copper's Casino, and Pembridge's Minto mine
- Multiple Deposit Types: Mineralization found in various forms (porphyry, epithermal, skarn) providing diversified exploration targets
- Expansion Potential: All deposits remain open in multiple directions with numerous untested satellite targets
- Fully Permitted: Exploration permits in place until 2025-2026 allowing for extensive drilling programs
- Experienced Leadership: Management team with proven track records in mineral exploration, mine development and capital markets
Key Projects
Freegold Mountain Project
The Freegold Mountain project represents Triumph Gold's flagship asset – a district-scale property that spans 34 kilometers along the prolific Big Creek Fault mineralization system in the Yukon. What makes this project particularly compelling is the presence of mineralization in every rock type across the property, including Paleozoic metamorphics, Jurassic intrusives and Cretaceous intrusives, each hosting different styles of precious and base metal deposits.
The project currently hosts three defined deposits – Nucleus, Revenue and Tinta Hill – with a combined resource of more than 2 million ounces of gold equivalent. What's particularly exciting about Freegold Mountain is that these deposits represent just a fraction of the more than 20 mineralized zones identified across the property. With extensive permitted exploration programs, ongoing geological work, and vast untested areas, Freegold Mountain exemplifies true district-scale potential where new discoveries could substantially increase the overall resource base.
Nucleus Deposit
The Nucleus deposit represents a compelling bulk tonnage oxide gold opportunity with similarities to Victoria Gold's Eagle mine. With indicated resources of 748,000 ounces gold equivalent and inferred resources of 189,000 ounces gold equivalent, the deposit features favorable metallurgy with approximately 77 percent cyanide recoverable gold based on preliminary testing. Recent drilling has expanded the resource by 50 to 100 meters both laterally and vertically, with mineralization remaining open in all directions. Drilling has also confirmed significant oxide mineralization extending up to 150 meters vertically, enhancing the potential for heap leach processing.
Revenue Deposit
The Revenue deposit is a substantial porphyry system with indicated resources of 252,000 ounces and inferred resources of 677,000 ounces gold equivalent. It shows similarities to Western Copper's Casino deposit but with double the gold grade. The deposit contains multiple high-grade zones including the Blue Sky and WAu zones, which were expanded through recent drilling programs. The company has identified a more than 5 km structural trend connecting various mineralized zones, suggesting significant resource expansion potential. Geophysical and geochemical surveys have identified numerous untested anomalies worth exploring.
Revenue - Casino deposits comparison
Tinta Hill Deposit
With inferred resources of 216,000 ounces gold equivalent, Tinta Hill is a polymetallic deposit with substantial gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc values. The property has historical underground development including two adits with extensive drifting completed in 1980-1981. There's a 25,000-ton stockpile from previous mining operations that could represent near-term cash flow potential. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth, with opportunities to extend mineralization through additional IP and ground magnetic surveys.
Exploration Properties
Beyond the three established deposits, Triumph Gold holds several promising early-stage exploration targets across the Freegold Mountain Project and beyond, including:
- Melissa Zone: A drill-ready target with similarities to the Nucleus deposit, featuring anomalous gold in rock samples and coincident multi-element soil and geophysical anomalies
- Tad/Toro-Big Creek: Located approximately 50 km southeast of the Casino deposit, showing intermediate sulfidation epithermal and porphyry-style mineralization across multiple zones
- Andalusite Peak: A copper-gold-silver porphyry target with three separate mineralized zones showing high-grade rock samples up to 68 percent copper, 2.77 grams per ton (g/t) gold, and 526 g/t silver
Coyote Knoll Silver-Gold Project
Located in central Utah, Coyote-Knoll is Triumph Gold’s most recent acquisition. It is approximately 40 km southwest of the prolific Tintic mining district, known for its rich mining history, with gold, silver, lead and zinc from both epithermal and carbonate replacement deposits. The Bingham Canyon copper-molybdenim-gold porphyry deposit is about 85 km away.
Following its discovery in 1988, Coyote Knoll underwent exploration work, including mapping, trenching, rock sampling, and induced polarization and magnetic geophysical surveys. Approximately 2,600 metres of RC drilling have been completed at the property to date, with compelling results including 1,350.36 g/t silver and 3.86 g/t gold over 3 metres. Historical rock samples returned high-grade silver and gold values, up to 6,730 g/t silver and 23.30 g/t gold, and 6,687.08 g/t silver and 26.37 g/t gold.
Historic drilling highlights at Coyote Knoll
A 12-ton representative bulk sample was also mined from a shallow open pit, centered over the east-west trending mineralized structure. Silver and gold epithermal mineralization was exposed over approximately 60 metres within the open pit and has been delineated for 1.5 km through surface trenching, sampling and shallow RC drilling.
Management Team
John Anderson – Interim CEO and Chairman
With over 20 years of experience in resource sector capital marketing, John Anderson brings strategic vision to company growth and management. His extensive background in capital formation and corporate development provides Triumph Gold with strong leadership as it advances its portfolio of projects.
Brian Bower – Lead Director
Brian Bower contributes 30 years of experience in exploration and mining to the Triumph Gold team. He has been a key member in the development of several significant mining projects including New Afton, Kemess South, Blackwater, Mount Milligan mines and the Casino deposit, bringing valuable technical and operational insights to the company's development strategies.
Jesse Halle – VP Exploration
With more than 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, Jesse Halle has specialized in advancing multiple porphyry copper-gold deposits in Yukon and British Columbia. His extensive work with similar deposits, including the Casino and Copper Mountain deposits, brings critical technical expertise to Triumph's exploration programs.
Marty Henning – Principal Geologist
Marty Henning contributes over 15 years of mineral exploration and mining experience to the team. His background includes focused work on construction, production and exploration at the New Afton block cave mine, providing valuable operational perspective to Triumph's exploration approach.
Graeme Hopkins – Chief Technical Officer
With 20 years of experience in data management and GIS, Graeme Hopkins has been involved with the Freegold Mountain project since 2008. His long-term knowledge of the project and technical expertise provides valuable continuity and insight to Triumph's exploration and development activities.
Emily Halle – Project Manager
Emily Halle brings over 15 years of experience in exploration and project management to the team. Her focus on porphyry copper-gold systems in British Columbia and Yukon, combined with additional experience in South Africa, Alaska and Eastern Canada, ensures efficient and effective management of Triumph's exploration programs.
Keep reading...Show less
