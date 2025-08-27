Fish Underground drilling underway for mine life extensions

Fish Underground drilling underway for mine life extensions

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Fish Underground drilling underway for mine life extensions

Emerging gold producer and district-scale resource developer in Western Australia

Shallow, high-grade drilling results continue at Sandstone

Shallow, high-grade drilling results continue at Sandstone

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Shallow, high-grade drilling results continue at Sandstone

Diggers and Dealers 2025 Presentation

Diggers and Dealers 2025 Presentation

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Diggers and Dealers 2025 Presentation

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Strategic Acquisition of Aurumin Consolidates Sandstone

Strategic Acquisition of Aurumin Consolidates Sandstone

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Strategic Acquisition of Aurumin Consolidates Sandstone

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

john hathaway, gold bars

John Hathaway: Gold Price Can Double, This Factor Isn't Priced In

John Hathaway, managing partner at Sprott (TSX:SII,NYSE:SII) and senior portfolio manager at Sprott Asset Management USA, shares his outlook for gold, including how high it could go.

"In my opinion, the gold price could more than double," he said.

Stack of shiny gold coins featuring a buffalo design on a wooden surface.

Navigating Uncertainty: How Trump's Tariffs Are Affecting the Gold Market

The gold price has been on the rise in 2025 as a slew of factors work in its favor.

Central bank buying has long been a key point of support, as has escalating conflict in the Middle East and elsewhere. A newer addition is tariff tensions as the Trump administration fleshes out trade policies.

The gold price has benefited from safe-haven demand amid the turmoil, but concerns that the yellow metal itself might face tariffs have also impacted the sector as industry insiders react to uncertainty.

Vertex Minerals Executive Chairman Roger Jackson

Vertex Minerals Exec Touts High-grade Gold at Reward Mine

Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX) is banking on its high-grade gold resource at the Reward mine to take the company to profitability, generate cashflow and fund drill programs as it begins production at the underground mine.

Executive Chairman Roger Jackson spoke with the Investing News Network about the company’s strategic position as it starts gold production. Vertex has begun developing the first two stope blocks at its Reward mine, which Jackson described as the highest-grade gold mine in Australia.

“I'd be surprised if we're not the highest-grade gold mine in Australia, given we're at around 17 grams,” Jackson said.

Burlap sack with Australian money spilling onto a wooden surface.

Auric Mining to Expand Portfolio with Strategic Mill Acquisition

Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ) is accelerating its push to become a fully integrated gold producer.

On Monday (August 25), the company locked in a AU$4.4 million purchase of the Burbanks mill, located 15 kilometres south of Coolgardie and near its Munda gold project. Idle since 2019, the facility comes equipped with crushing, grinding and carbon-in-leach infrastructure, giving Auric a clear path toward in-house processing.

“A major missing piece for us has always been a mill … We are delighted to now be on a clear path to purchasing this facility, which we expect to be an important piece of our longer-term future,” said Managing Director Mark English.

Goliath Resources

Goliath Intersects 10.62 g/t Gold Over 22.82 Meters, Drilling Maintains 100% Hit Rate, 95% Of Holes Contain Visible Gold, Remains Wide Open, Surebet Discovery, Golddigger Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Triumph Gold

Triumph Gold

Latest News

