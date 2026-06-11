FIS Takes Two WatersTechnology Asia Awards, Validating Cloud-Native Approach to Capital Markets

Key facts
- FIS has been named a winner in two categories at the 2026 WatersTechnology Asia Awards, its third consecutive year of recognition from the program.
- FIS Post Trade Processing Platform won Best Back-Office Platform, recognized for its cloud-native architecture and ability to support capital markets firms across multiple asset classes and markets.
- FIS Market Data Analyzer won Best Reference Data Service, recognized for its comprehensive approach to consolidating and managing market data across global asset classes.
Global financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) has been named a winner in two categories at the 2026 WatersTechnology Asia Awards. FIS took home Best Back-Office Platform for its FIS Post Trade Processing Platform and Best Reference Data Service for its FIS Market Data Analyzer . The WatersTechnology Asia Awards recognize excellence in the deployment and management of financial information and technology across Asia's capital markets community.
The Best Back-Office Platform win recognizes FIS Post Trade Processing Platform for helping capital markets firms move away from legacy, siloed systems toward a cloud-based platform that handles the full range of middle and back-office operations. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the platform supports multiple asset classes, currencies, and entities in a single system, and can process over 100 million transactions daily. Over the past year, FIS has expanded its client base across Asia Pacific, with growing adoption of the platform among institutions running high-frequency trading operations across the region and globally.
FIS Market Data Analyzer earned Best Reference Data Service for consolidating real-time and historical market data from multiple sources into a single platform covering equities, fixed income, energy, commodities, and foreign exchange. Over the past year, FIS has added data versioning to improve visibility into historical changes, enhanced transparency into underlying data sources for administrators, and expanded the use of AI and machine learning to support risk management and compliance. A Python-based framework also allows clients to extract and process data from a wide range of sources and file formats.
"Receiving recognition at the WatersTechnology Asia Awards for the third year running is a reflection of the work we do every day to help clients in the region manage their operations more effectively," said Andrés Choussy, President, Capital Markets at FIS. "FIS has deep expertise across the capital markets technology stack, and our goal is to put that expertise to work for clients, helping them run their businesses with greater efficiency, accuracy, and confidence as markets continue to evolve."
The WatersTechnology Asia Awards are among the most respected measures of technology performance in the region's financial markets. This recognition adds to FIS's broader momentum in capital markets, which includes continued investment in cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities across its solutions portfolio.
FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions and businesses. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500 ® and the Standard & Poor's 500 ® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com . Follow FIS on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260611313489/en/
Melanie Hesketh,
Global Head of PR
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
melanie.hesketh@fisglobal.com