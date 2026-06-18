FIS Sweeps All Three Chartis Enterprise Market Risk Quadrants in 2026

Key facts:
- FIS achieved the highest Data Type Coverage score among all vendors evaluated in the Chartis Enterprise Market Risk Solutions, 2026 Quadrant Update.
- The recognition spans FIS' Enterprise Risk Suite, Balance Sheet Manager, and Investment Risk Manager and reflects the breadth of its market risk capabilities across sell-side institutions, buy-side institutions, and enterprise risk data aggregation.
- FIS earned Best-in-Class Capabilities scores across every category evaluated in all three quadrants, a sweep no other vendor achieved.
Global financial technology leader FIS ® has been named a Category Leader across all three quadrants in the Chartis Enterprise Market Risk Solutions, 2026 Quadrant Update, positioning FIS as one of the few providers capable of serving the full breadth of enterprise market risk needs from a single integrated platform.
The Chartis report analyzes the global vendor landscape for enterprise market risk management technologies used by financial institutions. Vendors are evaluated on how they are addressing evolving regulatory requirements, architectural modernization, and enterprise-wide risk aggregation.
FIS was recognized across its Enterprise Risk Suite for sell-side institutions, Balance Sheet Manager for buy-side and banking clients, and Investment Risk Manager for multi-asset risk and performance analytics. The three-quadrant recognition positions FIS as one of the few vendors capable of serving sell-side, buy-side, and enterprise risk aggregation needs from a single, integrated technology platform, a meaningful differentiator as institutions consolidate vendors and demand greater interoperability across their risk infrastructure.
Andrés Choussy, President, Capital Markets at FIS said: "The institutions winning in this market aren't treating risk technology as a compliance exercise. They're treating it as competitive infrastructure. Institutions need systems that scale, adapt, and generate real business insight, and this recognition across all three quadrants reflects FIS' ability to support risk management across the full money lifecycle, whatever side of the market a client operates on."
"FIS's Category Leader position in our 2026 enterprise market risk quadrants reflects its global presence and consistent execution strategy, supported by a robust platform that enables end-to-end risk workflows," said Anish Shah, Research Director at Chartis. "Its solution also delivers advanced capabilities across complex risk calculations, stress testing and scenario analysis, alongside sophisticated analytics and reporting – strengths enhanced by an API-driven architecture and the integration of emerging technology use cases."
FIS was named a Category Leader across Sell-Side Enterprise Market Risk, Buy-Side Enterprise Market Risk and Risk Data Aggregation and earned Best-in-Class Capabilities scores across every evaluated category in all three quadrants. In the risk data aggregation segment, FIS achieved the highest Data Type Coverage score among all assessed vendors, reflecting the strength of its data infrastructure in supporting accurate, timely, and governed risk insight across the enterprise.
FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions and businesses. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com . Follow FIS on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260618588684/en/
For More Information
Melanie Hesketh
Global Head of PR
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
melanie.hesketh@fisglobal.com
Nicole Alley
Vice President, Communications
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
nicole.alley@fisglobal.com