FIS Sweeps All Five Chartis Credit Lending Operations Segments

Helping Financial Institutions Modernize Lending from Origination to Servicing

Key facts

  • FIS has been positioned as a Category Leader in all five quadrants of the Chartis RiskTech Quadrant ® for Credit Lending Operations, 2026.
  • Report covers loan origination, loan management, limits management, collateral management, and alternate finance solutions, with recognition validating the breadth and depth of FIS' Commercial Lending Suite.
  • Recognition validates the ability of FIS' Commercial Lending Suite to help financial institutions simplify complex lending operations, reduce platform fragmentation and support growth across the lending lifecycle.

Global financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) today announced it has been named a Category Leader across all five quadrants in the Chartis RiskTech Quadrant ® for Credit Lending Operations, 2026. The recognition underscores the strength of FIS' Commercial Lending Suite in helping financial institutions modernize lending operations, connect fragmented workflows and deliver more consistent experiences across the credit lifecycle.

Financial institutions are under growing pressure to make lending faster, more transparent and more resilient while managing risk, regulatory complexity and rising customer expectations. Many are moving away from siloed, product-specific platforms toward integrated lending ecosystems that can support origination, servicing, limits, collateral and finance capabilities through a more connected operating model.

FIS' Category Leader positioning across loan origination, loan management, limits management, collateral management, and alternate finance, reflects FIS' continued investment in its Commercial Lending Suite, designed to help clients improve operational efficiency, scale with confidence and adapt as market needs evolve. FIS received best-in-class scores of 4.5 in platform capabilities across multiple segments, and strong scores in adoption of emerging technologies and analytical capabilities, underscoring its ability to deliver both proven infrastructure and forward-looking innovation.

Steve Sabin, Head of Capital Markets Lending at FIS said: "Credit lending is one of the most complex and consequential parts of what a financial institution does, and clients need technology that helps them simplify that complexity without compromising scale, control or innovation. Being recognized as a Category Leader across every segment of this report reinforces the value of a unified lending platform that can support institutions today and help them grow as their needs evolve."

The Chartis RiskTech Quadrant ® for Credit Lending Operations, 2026 assesses vendors on completeness of offering and market potential. FIS earned Category Leader status in every segment,a distinction Chartis awards to vendors that demonstrate broad capabilities, clear strategic execution and strong market position within a given category. Earning this distinction in five separate segments reflects a consistency of capability that few vendors in the market can claim.

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions and businesses. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com . Follow FIS on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .

For More Information

Melanie Hesketh
Global Head of PR
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
melanie.hesketh@fisglobal.com

Nicole Alley
Vice President, Communications
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
nicole.alley@fisglobal.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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