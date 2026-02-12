FIS Receives Triple Recognition from IDC MarketScape, Chartis, and TMI as FIS Treasury and Risk Management Solutions Continue to Shine

FIS:
Global financial technology leader FIS ® is celebrating multiple award wins that recognize the strength and breadth of its solutions that support the world's money lifecycle, particularly when money is in motion or at work.
TMI has awarded FIS the Best Risk Management Solution and Best Cash & Treasury Management Solution at the 2026 TMI Awards for Innovation & Excellence. This marks the eighth time and seventh year in a row that FIS received the Best Cash & Treasury Management Solution recognition from TMI. FIS has also been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Enterprise Treasury and Risk Management Applications 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment (US53006225, December 2025), and as a Category Leader in all six quadrants of the Chartis Asset and Liability Management (ALM) Solutions, 2025 Quadrant Report.
J.P. James, Head of Treasury and Risk at FIS, said: "We believe these awards and recognitions illustrate FIS' ongoing commitment to investing and innovating in solutions that help ensure organizations have the liquidity to move money and manage risks effectively. In the face of rising payment fraud costs, increasing risk and market volatility, organizations rely heavily on treasurers' expertise to safeguard liquidity, maintain compliance and protect essential assets. We will continue to unlock financial technology that enables financial institutions and businesses of all sizes to manage money as it moves through the global economy when it's at rest, when it's in motion, and when it's at work."
Treasury and Risk Management Recognition
The IDC MarketScape noted that among FIS' strengths is its breadth across treasury, risk, and accounting, managed bank connectivity and messaging, and payments hub for corporate payment factories.
Furthermore, the IDC MarketScape noted that FIS offers a structured path to AI-assisted operations: ML forecasting in TRM and the Neural Treasury initiative provide a governed route to predictive insights and logged automation rather than ad hoc experiments.
Balance Sheet Management Leadership
The Chartis report , evaluated capabilities across asset and liability Management (ALM), liquidity risk management (LRM), funds transfer pricing (FTP), capital and balance sheet optimization, hedging and risk management and financial planning and analysis (FP&A). This recognition underscores FIS' commitment to providing modern, cloud-based technology that empowers financial institutions to manage risks effectively and unlock growth.
FIS Balance Sheet Manager is part of a broader FIS solutions ecosystem, including FIS Climate Risk Financial Modeler, FIS Enterprise Risk Suite, and FIS treasury solutions (Quantum and Integrity edition).
