FIS Named World's Best Treasury Management Software by Global Finance

Key facts

  • Global Finance has named FIS the World's Best Treasury Management Software in its 2026 World's Best Treasury & Cash Management Systems and Services Awards.
  • FIS Treasury and Risk Manager serves corporate treasury departments of every industry and size around the world.
  • FIS Neural Treasury pioneers innovation in the treasury industry by bringing AI, machine learning, and robotic process automation into treasury operations

As corporations expand internationally and scale global supply chains faster than their treasury teams can keep up, demand is rising for software that can handle currency exposure, multi-entity governance, and real-time liquidity across borders. Meeting those demands is what earned global financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) recognition as the World's Best Treasury Management Software by Global Finance in the publication's 2026 World's Best Treasury & Cash Management Systems and Services Awards.

Phil Beck, Portfolio Leader, Treasury at FIS said: "Corporate treasurers are being asked to manage more currencies, more entities, and more strategic decisions than ever before, often with the same team size they had five years ago. Being named Global Finance's Best Treasury Management Software validates our strategy of embedding AI and LLM's directly into the workflows where our clients spend their time meeting the needs of treasurers at every level of scale and complexity. This is where treasury technology has to go if it's going to keep pace with rapidly changing business needs."

Global Finance selected honorees through a multi-tiered assessment combining provider submissions with input from industry analysts, corporate executives, and technology experts. Evaluation criteria included profitability, market share and reach, customer service, competitive pricing, product innovation, and the extent to which providers have differentiated themselves around core services.

These awards highlight FIS' commitment to unlocking leading-edge solutions for businesses navigating today's increasingly complex money lifecycle. FIS Treasury and Risk Manager delivers real-time visibility and control across cash, liquidity and risk, through a scalable, secure platform. FIS empowers treasury departments with the latest in cloud-native technology to manage simple and complex treasury management requirements.

FIS Neural Treasury, an AI suite that includes TreasuryGPT, enhances FIS solutions with AI-powered cash forecasting, AI-driven fraud detection, and robotic process automation for a range of operational activities. Treasurers can improve decision-making, forecast liquidity with greater accuracy, and surface anomalous payment activity earlier with these new and innovative capabilities.

The Global Finance recognition follows FIS's ranking as the highest-rated provider for customer satisfaction in treasury management in IDC's SaaS CSAT Awards , and adds to a run of external recognition for FIS across the office of the CFO, including recent awards for its enterprise treasury and risk platforms.

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions and businesses. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com . Follow FIS on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .

For More Information
Melanie Hesketh
Global Head of PR
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
melanie.hesketh@fisglobal.com

Nicole Alley
Vice President, Communications
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
nicole.alley@fisglobal.com

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