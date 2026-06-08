FIS Builds Alliance with Fuse to Give Auto and Equipment Lenders a Faster Path to Modern Origination

Key facts

  • FIS has formed a strategic alliance with Fuse, a cloud-native loan origination platform, to deliver a modern, end-to-end origination solution purpose-built for indirect auto and equipment lenders across the U.S. and Canada.
  • The alliance addresses a critical gap in the market, aimed at supporting lenders whose origination infrastructure wasn't built for today's pace, addressing slow change cycles, integration failures and manual underwriting processes that cost them deals and dealer relationships.
  • FIS Asset Finance and FIS AutoSuite will integrate with Fuse to deliver a complete origination-to-servicing ecosystem.

Auto lenders are losing deals to faster competitors because their systems can't keep up and legacy loan origination platforms are largely to blame. To address this, global financial technology leader FIS ® and Fuse, a cloud-native lending solutions provider, have announced a strategic alliance to give auto and equipment lenders across the United States and Canada a next-generation loan and lease origination platform, built to modernize origination and help lenders win back deals they've been losing.

In today's market, indirect lenders, including captives, banks, and credit unions are under mounting pressure to modernize origination infrastructure that was built for a different era. Legacy loan origination systems create heavy IT dependencies, slow dealers' time-to-decision, and make it difficult to implement modern credit strategies or connect to the growing ecosystem of data that today's indirect lending market demands. Dealers move quickly, and lenders are now demanding faster deployment, more configurability, and automation across origination.

The alliance with Fuse directly aims to address these challenges. Built on a cloud-native architecture, the platform aims to allow lenders to update policies, pricing, and procedures without hard-coding or vendor intervention. An open API framework and self-serve API builder simplify integrations across dealer channels, third-party data providers, and downstream servicing and core systems, reducing the brittle point-to-point builds that drive outages and rework on legacy platforms.

Jo Wright, Head of Auto and Equipment Finance at FIS said: "Auto and equipment lenders have been working around their origination systems for years, patching integrations, managing manual exceptions, and watching deals slow down at exactly the moment dealers expect a fast answer. This alliance gives lenders a modern foundation built for how indirect lending actually works, without the disruption of a full system replacement."

The Fuse platform integrates with FIS Asset Finance and FIS AutoSuite to unlock a complete origination-to-servicing ecosystem and aims to improve the dealer experience through real-time status visibility, self-service document submission, while also aiming to provide instant counteroffers. Built-in automation helps to reduce manual underwriting touchpoints and aims to lower operating costs and improve decision consistency.

Andres Klaric, Co-founder and Co-CEO at Fuse said: "Indirect lenders have needed a credible modernization path for years. This alliance brings together FIS' scale and financial services expertise with Fuse's innovative origination technology to make that possible."

Fuse is an innovative provider of cloud-native lending solutions, offering a modern, configurable loan origination platform built for indirect auto and equipment lenders. Learn more about them at www.fusefinance.com .

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions and businesses. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com . Follow FIS on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .

For More Information
Melanie Hesketh
Global Head of PR
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
melanie.hesketh@fisglobal.com

Nicole Alley
Vice President, Communications
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
nicole.alley@fisglobal.com

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