FIS Brings Secondary Loan Trading into the Modern Era with Trade & Distribution Manager

Key facts
- FIS Trade & Distribution Manager is the first dedicated secondary loan trading platform that automates the full trade lifecycle.
- The platform is part of the FIS Commercial Lending Suite™, which now spans six integrated solutions covering every stage of the commercial loan lifecycle: origination, credit assessment, servicing, syndication, amendment, and trading.
The secondary loan market processes trillions of dollars in annual volume, yet most institutions still manage trade workflows through manual processes and systems designed for other asset classes, creating settlement risk, audit exposure, and compounding operational drag. To address this, global financial technology leader FIS ® has today announced the launch of FIS Trade & Distribution Manager, a purpose-built secondary loan trading platform that automates the full trade lifecycle. The solution forms part of the FIS Commercial Lending Suite™ , and connects every stage of the commercial loan lifecycle in a single ecosystem.
"Commercial loan trading has operated on workarounds for too long," said Steve Sabin, Head of Lending at FIS. "Banks that want to scale in the secondary market shouldn't have to bridge their trading desks and servicing teams through manual processes. This platform removes that friction and for the first time, gives institutions the infrastructure to enter or grow in the secondary market without rebuilding their operations to accommodate it."
FIS Trade & Distribution Manager automates the full secondary loan trade lifecycle including trade capture, settlement, participant allocation and position reconciliation. It provides real-time trade status visibility, integrates with FIS Commercial Loan Servicing, eliminating the data handoff that has historically created operational drag between front-office and back-office teams. Structured, auditable workflows replace informal processes, and real-time pricing and electronic trade execution are available through integrations with FIS SyndTrak™, FIS LendAmend™, and multiple external partners, with the platform bringing trading desks and servicing operations together in a way the market has never had before.
The solution forms part of the FIS Commercial Lending Suite™, an end-to-end platform that now spans six integrated solutions: FIS Commercial Loan Origination, FIS Credit Assessment, FIS Commercial Loan Servicing, FIS SyndTrak™, FIS LendAmend™, and FIS Trade & Distribution Manager. Institutions managing commercial lending on the suite gain a single platform across the full loan lifecycle, without the reconciliation overhead that multi-vendor approaches typically carry.
FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions and businesses. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com . Follow FIS on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .
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For More Information
Melanie Hesketh
Global Head of PR
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
melanie.hesketh@fisglobal.com
Nicole Alley
Vice President, Communications
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
nicole.alley@fisglobal.com