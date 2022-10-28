GamingInvesting News

Acer will host esports teams from over 50 locations, competing in PUBG, DOTA 2, League of Legends, and Rocket League tournaments to vie for regional supremacy

Acer today announced the launch of the World Predator League a combination of competitive esports tournaments to be held across various regions around the world. Following the annual event's success in the Asia Pacific region, the Predator League has now expanded its reach to EMEA, Pan America, and China in 2022, where several gaming tours are set to take place in the coming weeks.

Acer Incorporated Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acer Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Acer)

The global league will feature professional and amateur teams, hailing from more than 50 locations to compete in the grand finals of their respective regional championships. Each tournament will showcase some of the most in-demand PC games in PUBG, DOTA 2, League of Legends, and Rocket League, with a combined prize pool of more than half a million US dollars and gaming hardware to be awarded to the best teams in each region.

"Through the annual Predator League, Acer continues to advocate for greater engagement and support towards the growing esports community," said Tiffany Huang , Co-COO, Acer Inc. "With the expansion of the Predator League to the global stage, we hope to encourage more professional and amateur talent to continue honing their craft and equip them with top-of-the-line gaming equipment to further enhance their development."

Regional Tournaments and Schedules

The World Predator League 2022's grand finals will take place across different locations in the Asia Pacific , EMEA, Pan America, and China regions from October 25 to November 20, 2022 .

To kick off the festivities in the Pan America region, the North America Predator League 2022 will host two consecutive Rocket League tournaments during the Community Open on October 25 and the Charity Invitational scheduled for October 26 , featuring teams from the USA and Canada . Other areas in the region such as Peru and Colombia have also concluded local Predator Leagues, while Mexico will conduct a tournament from November 4-6 .

The EMEA Predator League 2022 will host Rocket League tournaments beginning with the National Qualifiers scheduled on October 22 , with participating teams ranging from 15 locations across the region. The emerging top two teams from each qualifier will face off during the National Playoffs on November 13 as they aim to secure their spots for the EMEA finals scheduled on November 20 , where the EMEA Predator League champion will be crowned.

Following its spring and summer qualifiers during the first half of the year, the China Predator League 2022 will hold the grand finals for its League of Legends competition on November 11 , where amateur and professional teams will battle it out for the chance to win cash prizes and Acer's Predator hardware.

Making its much-awaited return to in-person competition, the Asia-Pacific Predator League 2022 grand finals will take place in Japan from November 11-13 . The qualified teams across 15 locations will duke it out in intense series of Dota 2 and PUBG:BATTLEGROUNDS matches. The emerging champions will be awarded cash prizes and gaming products from Acer, as well as the coveted APAC Predator League Shield to cap off their teams' achievements.

Fans and esports enthusiasts can catch all the action of the World Predator League 2022 on live-streaming platforms for each region:

North America

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/BTSRocketLeague

EMEA

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/predatorgaming

China

Huya: https://www.huya.com/27812037

Bilibili: https://live.bilibili.com/23135703

Douyu: https://www.douyu.com/11194889

Asia Pacific

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/predatorgaming

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/PredatorGaming

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PredatorGaming

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

McCain Foods Enters the Metaverse with Regen Fries

McCain Foods joins forces with Bored & Hungry and Roblox to educate consumers on regenerative farming

McCain Foods ("McCain"), the world's largest manufacturer of prepared potato products, is entering the Metaverse and introducing new Regen Fries as part of the #SaveOurSoil initiative. Regen Fries are made with potatoes that are grown using regenerative farming methods which build soil health, improve biodiversity, and enhance on-farm resilience to climate change.

Stardock Launches Early Access for Sins of a Solar Empire II

Early access to be split into three phases to maximize player input with the first phase now available for those who pre-order.

Stardock and Ironclad Games began Early Access for Sins of a Solar Empire II with a playable Technical Preview today. Anyone who pre-orders Sins of a Solar Empire II will be admitted into the preview, which begins with access to single-player content using the TEC faction.

After Delivering $22 Million in Rewards to U.S. Gamers Influence Mobile Launches Rewarded Play Canada; First Step in Global Expansion

Canadians can now download Rewarded Play in the Google Play store, a free app that allows you to earn gift cards by playing games.

Rewarded engagement company Influence Mobile announced that they have entered the Canadian market with the expansion of their flagship app, Rewarded Play a leading play-to-earn platform. Previously only offered in the U.S., Canadians can now download the app to discover new games, earn points and redeem them for gift cards to top retail locations like Amazon, Starbucks and Walmart. They've also added popular local gift card options such as Indigo, Duke's Refresher and Bar, The Loose Moose and more.

Storms' Web3 Game Platform Ky? Collaborates with ImmutableX to Scale to Billion Users

Singapore - based hyper-casual mobile game company Storms today announced a partnership with ImmutableX as the Layer-2 solution for its upcoming Web3 gaming platform — Kyō.

Stomrms' Kyo Collaborates with Immutable X

KYO - Web3 Hypercasual Games

Named after the Japanese word for "joy, fun, and entertainment," Kyō is a social and hyper casual gaming platform determined to bring a significant portion of the global billions of gamers onto Web3. With a refreshing take on the decentralization and inclusivity benefits of a Web3 game, all Kyō avatars and in-game assets will be minted as fully-carbon neutral NFTs, which can be bought, sold, and traded gas-free on the Ethereum blockchain.

Synchronous with Storms' studio vision of connecting billions of gamers with access to quality gaming content, it is also on a mission to provide frictionless Web3 access to the 7 billion mobile users worldwide [1] .

Acknowledging the size of the opportunity at hand, ImmutableX will provide Kyō with the Web3 infrastructure needed to scale quickly and securely via its ZK-rollup technology, whereas Kyō is also making it easier for traditional game developers currently limited by Web 2.0 distribution economics to integrate and distribute their games via the Kyō platform.

The partnership comes at a time when mobile games are constantly on the rise. Last year, the sector was worth $131 billion and is projected to reach $173 billion [2] in 2026. Notably, Asia is the most rapidly growing region when it comes to mobile gaming, generating the most revenue in the segment.

Strong Gaming Track-record To Bring to Web3

Kyō marks Storms' first venture in Web3, and its past success as an international gaming leader is undeniable. Since its inception in 2020, Storms has assembled a library of 60+ instant and native games, obtained exclusive licenses to valuable IPs from Halfbrick Studios (Fruit Ninja, Jetpack Joyrides etc) and Voodoo Games (Helix Jump), and developed a strong distribution network of partners, aggregators, super-apps, telcos, and brands.

Their most popular game, AZ Run has amassed over 12M app downloads and over 250M views on user-generated YouTube content, while its Web-based instant games platform achieved a peak of 4M monthly active users recently.

Supported by Strategic Backers

Meanwhile, one of the major investors in Kyō's parent company Storms is iCandy, the largest independent game developer in Southeast Asia backed by Web3 gaming company Animoca Brands, and other notable shareholders including Singtel, AIS and SK Telecom Group.

Storms CEO and President of Web3 Gaming at iCandy, David Yin , brings decades of experience at top companies (including as Head of Business Development - Google Play Apps and Games) acquiring, driving, and building a pipeline of mobile games, while the surrounding leadership team has earned their stripes at top consulting firms, gaming giants, and Fortune 500 companies.

Quality Web3 Gaming Will Lead

"From traditional gaming to Web3 gaming, Storms remains committed to delivering quality and frictionless gaming experience for billions of players, and I am happy that ImmutableX shares the same vision. Thanks to ImmutableX's unparalleled scalability, zero gas fees and easy-to-use APIs, Kyō gaming platform is now one step closer towards empowering gamers with total control over their in-game assets." - David Yin , Chief Executive Officer of Storms.

The wealth of Storms leadership team's gaming knowledge has played an integral role in crafting Kyō's ambitious vision, with which Immutable is deeply aligned.

" When evaluating early-stage ventures, many investors bet on the founding team itself. The same applies to bringing new partners into the ImmutableX ecosystem. We are thrilled to be working with Kyō and Storms , whose existing library of games and experienced team make them a valuable partner as we bring the next billion players to Web3 gaming." - Robbie Ferguson , Co-Founder and President at ImmutableX.

Kyō platform's Alpha access will be available from early 2023 onwards. For some information, please visit www.kyo.games .

About Storms

Storms is a Singapore -headquartered gaming company owned by strategic shareholders that include   iCandy Interactive, AIS, and SK Telecom. It is building an inclusive ecosystem for Web 3 gaming, where players worldwide can be entertained and connected through quality hyper casual gaming content.

To learn more about Storms, visit: https://storms.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/storms/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/StormsWeb3

Media Contact: Daston Lam ( daston@icandy.io )

About ImmutableX

Immutable is advancing the next generation of web3 games through ImmutableX, an industry-leading NFT minting and trading platform and the world's first Layer 2 rapid scaling solution on Ethereum .

Today ImmutableX, leveraging ZK roll-up technology from Starkware , has grown to become the leading platform to mint, trade and scale web3 games and NFT projects on Ethereum ,  offering builders and innovators a carbon-free, no gas fee solution with unlimited speed, scalability, security, and liquidity. ImmutableX is the platform of choice for world-class web3 games such as Guild of Guardians, Illuvium, Embersword, Planet Quest and many more.

Join the Immutable community on Discord , Reddit , Twitter , Instagram , Telegram and Youtube

Media Contact: Luke Richardson ( media@Immutable.com )

[1] Inside Telecom. (2020). Smartphone penetration growth in emerging markets .

[2] Statistica. (2022). Mobile gaming content market value worldwide from 2011 to 2026

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/storms-web3-game-platform-ky-collaborates-with-immutablex-to-scale-to-billion-users-301661488.html

SOURCE Storms; Immutable X

ROKiT Games Launch Dragon Caffi Video Game on Google Play Store

ROKiT Games, part of the ROKiT Group of Companies co-founded by Jonathan Kendrick and John Paul DeJoria has launched its latest video game, Dragon Caffi, developed in partnership with Ddraig House and already available on Nintendo SWITCH and for PCMAC through STEAM, on Google Play.

Dragon Caffi is an open-world puzzle adventure game, lovingly hand-painted and traditionally animated, features Margo, a happy-go-lucky fox spirit adopted into a family of dragons in the final stage of her studies to become a world-class baker. Travelling around the wonderful world of Aethwy, you'll come across delightful characters just ready to share their favorite recipes with you to cook using ingredients you've foraged.

REALITY, the Metaverse for Smartphones Reaches 10 Million Downloads Worldwide

More than 30 million people have visited the 3D virtual space "World"

REALITY, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo ; President: Eiji Araki ), a wholly owned subsidiary of GREE, Inc., announced today that the number of global downloads of its smartphone metaverse "REALITY" has reached 10 million in October 2022 .

