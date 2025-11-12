First Tellurium Subsidiary PyroDelta to Open Online Sales Platform for Thermoelectric Modules

(TheNewswire)
PyroDelta has set a target date of January 1, 2026 to launch sales.
Vancouver, BC, Canada, November 12, 2025 TheNewswire - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC: FSTTF ) reports that the Company's subsidiary PyroDelta Energy Inc is opening an online sales platform to accommodate purchase requests for the PyroDelta flat thermoelectric modules. The Company has set a target date of January 1, 2026 to launch sales.
" As awareness of our technology spreads, we are receiving an increasing number of B2B purchase inquiries from our website," said PyroDelta Head Engineer Michael Abdelmaseh. "The requests have come from a variety of industries, including thermoelectric device vendors, in both Canada and the U.S. We have invested a great deal of time perfecting the manufacturing process, testing the modules and working with potential buyers to finalize product capabilities. We are now focused on establishing a robust e-commerce interface and platform."
PyroDelta's flat thermoelectric modules, as reported in 2024 ( March 13 ; March 21 , Oct 16 ) and 2025 ( Jan 16 ), have demonstrated proven capacity to operate at temperatures of 900 degrees Celsius, well above the temperatures of devices currently on the market. The modules' durability opens many potential applications and markets where waste heat at high temperatures can be deployed to produce steady and dependable supplies of clean, renewable power. Applications include extending the range of industrial and military drones, enhancing solar power generation, providing supplemental energy for greenhouses, and recreational and emergency generators.
At this time, PyroDelta has no plans to sell its tubular thermoelectric generators online, which can provide clean, supplemental power for AI data centers, combustion engines, geothermal energy and other industries that use liquid for cooling or heating.
"We remain in discussions and negotiations with AI data center providers, drone manufacturers, defense contractors and others to sell the tubular generators directly," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "These are large-scale, worldwide markets, and we expect these will be our largest sources of revenue long-term."
Docherty added, "Revenue from sales of the flat modules will help us serve larger-scale contracts for the tubular generators. We are currently exploring options for manufacturing the tubular devices, including licensing, partnerships, and/or building our own plants. These decisions will likely vary amongst the different potential markets, which continue to expand."
About First Tellurium Corp.
First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies.
First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com .
