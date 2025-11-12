First Tellurium Subsidiary PyroDelta to Open Online Sales Platform for Thermoelectric Modules

First Tellurium Subsidiary PyroDelta to Open Online Sales Platform for Thermoelectric Modules

(TheNewswire)

PyroDelta has set a target date of January 1, 2026 to launch sales.

Vancouver, BC, Canada, November 12, 2025 TheNewswire - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC: FSTTF ) reports that the Company's subsidiary PyroDelta Energy Inc is opening an online sales platform to accommodate purchase requests for the PyroDelta flat thermoelectric modules. The Company has set a target date of January 1, 2026 to launch sales.

" As awareness of our technology spreads, we are receiving an increasing number of B2B purchase inquiries from our website," said PyroDelta Head Engineer Michael Abdelmaseh. "The requests have come from a variety of industries, including thermoelectric device vendors, in both Canada and the U.S. We have invested a great deal of time perfecting the manufacturing process, testing the modules and working with potential buyers to finalize product capabilities. We are now focused on establishing a robust e-commerce interface and platform."

PyroDelta's flat thermoelectric modules, as reported in 2024 ( March 13 ; March 21 , Oct 16 ) and 2025 ( Jan 16 ), have demonstrated proven capacity to operate at temperatures of 900 degrees Celsius, well above the temperatures of devices currently on the market. The modules' durability opens many potential applications and markets where waste heat at high temperatures can be deployed to produce steady and dependable supplies of clean, renewable power. Applications include extending the range of industrial and military drones, enhancing solar power generation, providing supplemental energy for greenhouses, and recreational and emergency generators.

At this time, PyroDelta has no plans to sell its tubular thermoelectric generators online, which can provide clean, supplemental power for AI data centers, combustion engines, geothermal energy and other industries that use liquid for cooling or heating.

"We remain in discussions and negotiations with AI data center providers, drone manufacturers, defense contractors and others to sell the tubular generators directly," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "These are large-scale, worldwide markets, and we expect these will be our largest sources of revenue long-term."

Docherty added, "Revenue from sales of the flat modules will help us serve larger-scale contracts for the tubular generators.  We are currently exploring options for manufacturing the tubular devices, including licensing, partnerships, and/or building our own plants. These decisions will likely vary amongst the different potential markets, which continue to expand."

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies.

First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com .

On behalf of the board of directors of

First Tellurium Corp.

"Tyrone Docherty"

Tyrone Docherty

President and CEO

For further information please contact:

Tyrone Docherty

604.789.5653

tyrone@firsttellurium.com

X/Twitter :

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

First Tellurium CorpFTEL:CNXCNSX:FTELGold Investing
FTEL:CNX
The Conversation (0)
First Tellurium Corp

First Tellurium Corp

Keep Reading...
First Tellurium Reviews 2022 Exploration at Deer Horn

First Tellurium Reviews 2022 Exploration at Deer Horn

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), has provided a review of its 2022 exploration program at the Company's Deer Horn polymetallic project in west-central British Columbia. Work for the season included rock sampling, channel sampling and prospecting... Keep Reading...
First Tellurium Completes Soil Sampling Program at Klondike Project in Colorado

First Tellurium Completes Soil Sampling Program at Klondike Project in Colorado

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), is pleased to report that its US-based team of geologists has completed soil sampling at the Company's Klondike tellurium-gold project in south-central Colorado. Data and interpretations from this program will... Keep Reading...
First Tellurium Reports on Recent Channel Sampling at Deer Horn

First Tellurium Reports on Recent Channel Sampling at Deer Horn

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that channel and rock sampling conducted Oct 5-7 at the Company's Deer Horn Property in west-central British Columbia has confirmed the presence of porphyry mineralization while encountering new... Keep Reading...
First Tellurium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

First Tellurium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

THIS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to raise up to $1,400,000 through the sale of up... Keep Reading...
First Tellurium Launches Soil Sampling Program at Klondike Project in Colorado

First Tellurium Launches Soil Sampling Program at Klondike Project in Colorado

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports it has launched a soil sampling program at its Klondike tellurium-gold project in Saguache County, south-central Colorado. This work is designed to provide further guidance for a subsequent diamond... Keep Reading...
Wooden blocks spelling "Fed," arrows, coins and dollars on a US flag background.

Trump’s Fed Feud: Fears Over Fed Independence Benefit Gold

Uncertainty over the autonomy of the Federal Reserve under US President Trump echoes historical executive overreach, and is boosting gold’s safe-haven appeal. In its annual Precious Metals Investment Focus report, published on October 25, Metals Focus highlighted a number of factors amplifying... Keep Reading...
Jordan Roy-Byrne, gold bars.

Jordan Roy-Byrne: Gold, Silver Going Much Higher, "Powerful Signal" to Watch

Jordan Roy-Byrne, CMT, MFTA, editor and publisher of the Daily Gold, discusses how long the gold and silver correction could last, and how high prices could go once it's over."We're in a new secular bull market, we're going much higher. We're really overbought right now, so we're going to... Keep Reading...
Omar ayales, gold bars.

Omar Ayales: Is Gold's Run Over? Signals I'm Watching, Plus What I'm Buying

Is gold's price pullback a buying opportunity, or the end of its run? Omar Ayales of Gold Charts R Us weighs in, saying either scenario is possible. He's watching factors like the US dollar's performance in order to determine what comes next. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
Loyalist Exploration Samples 7.36 g/t Au and 31 g/t Ag in Preliminary Bedrock Sampling at Gold Rush Property, Timmins, Ontario

Loyalist Exploration Samples 7.36 g/t Au and 31 g/t Ag in Preliminary Bedrock Sampling at Gold Rush Property, Timmins, Ontario

Loyalist Exploration Limited (CSE:PNGC) (“Loyalist” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that is has completed an initial bedrock sampling reconnaissance program at its Gold Rush Property (“the Property”), within the prolific Timmins mining district (Figure 1). The sampling program was... Keep Reading...
mark skousen, gold bars

Mark Skousen: Gold, Silver in Major Bull Market, "Permanent Inflation" is Here

Mark Skousen of Forecasts & Strategies shares his outlook for gold, silver and the US economy. "We've entered an era of what I call permanent inflation," he explained."After World War II, inflation became permanent — higher and higher prices every year. The inflation rate may ebb and accelerate,... Keep Reading...
larry lepard, gold, silver, bitcoin

Larry Lepard: Gold Stocks, Silver, Bitcoin — Prices to Double in 2026?

Sound money advocate and author Larry Lepard shares his thoughts on what's driving gold, silver and Bitcoin prices, as well as how high they could rise in the near term."I sincerely believe that in 2026, Bitcoin could double and go to US$200,000. Silver could almost double and go to US$100 or... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Silver Dollar Discovers New Mineralized Zone at the Nora Silver-Gold Project and Receives Drill Permit

Terra Clean Closes the Acquisition of the Past Producing Uranium Claims in San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

CHARBONE Confirms Construction Schedule on Track at Sorel-Tracy and Announces the Imminent Start of Equipment Installation Phase

CHARBONE confirme le respect de l'echeancier de construction a Sorel-Tracy et annonce le debut imminent de la phase d'installation des equipements

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Dollar Discovers New Mineralized Zone at the Nora Silver-Gold Project and Receives Drill Permit

Energy Investing

Terra Clean Closes the Acquisition of the Past Producing Uranium Claims in San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Confirms Construction Schedule on Track at Sorel-Tracy and Announces the Imminent Start of Equipment Installation Phase

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE confirme le respect de l'echeancier de construction a Sorel-Tracy et annonce le debut imminent de la phase d'installation des equipements

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Announces C$20 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Intersects 330.6 Metres Averaging 0.46% Cu in Southern Extension at Gaspé

Precious Metals Investing

FORTUNE BAY ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT AT GOLDFIELDS FOLLOWING STRONG PEA AND FINANCING