First Tellurium Subsidiary PyroDelta Energy Competing in US Department of Defense Drone Innovation Contest

US$6.5 million competition seeks novel drone designs that can carry payloads heavier than their weight.

Vancouver, BC, Canada, January 15, 2026 TheNewswire - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) reports that its majority-owned subsidiary PyroDelta Energy Inc. has entered the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) DARPA Lift Challenge, a US$6.5 million competition seeking novel drone designs that can that can solve one of vertical heavy lift aviation's toughest problems: the payload-to-weight ratio. DARPA, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, brings together scientists, engineers, and tinkerers across the innovation ecosystem to push the bounds of technological possibility.

Through the Lift Challenge, DARPA hopes to revolutionize the way drones are used in defense, agriculture, construction, logistics and beyond. The contest can also provide competitors with unmatched national exposure and a legacy as a pioneer in drone technology.

"I'm confident we can meet the contest's challenging requirements," said PyroDelta Head Engineer Michael Abdelmaseh. "By combining our thermoelectric technology with a revolutionary design developed through ongoing R&D, we believe we can achieve an unparalleled payload-to-weight ratio for the drone industry and be highly competitive."

Abdelmaseh, a Certified Remote Pilot with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), will fly PyroDelta's drone in the competition, scheduled for summer of 2026. The date and location of the competition will be announced later this year.

"We have been amazed by PyroDelta's recent advancements in drone design," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "The DARPA Lift Challenge has provided a timely platform for testing and showcasing these advancements. Based on what I've seen to date, I share Michael's confidence in our ability to be very competitive in this contest."

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies.

First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com.

 

On behalf of the board of directors of

First Tellurium Corp.

 

"Tyrone Docherty"                       

Tyrone Docherty

President and CEO

 

For further information please contact:

Tyrone Docherty

604.789.5653

tyrone@firsttellurium.com

 

X/Twitter:

 
 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

