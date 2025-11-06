First Tellurium Subsidiary PyroDelta Delivers Thermoelectric-enhanced Combustion Engine to U.S. Airboat Manufacturer

First Tellurium Subsidiary PyroDelta Delivers Thermoelectric-enhanced Combustion Engine to U.S. Airboat Manufacturer

(TheNewswire)

The initial sale opens a large and growing market for the modules.

Vancouver, BC, Canada, November 6, 2025 TheNewswire - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC: FSTTF ) reports that the Company's subsidiary PyroDelta Energy Inc has entered a large new market for its thermoelectric modules designed originally to extend the range of high payload drones powered by combustion engines.

" We have made an initial sale to a Florida-based airboat manufacturer," said PyroDelta Head Engineer Michael Abdelmaseh. "This sale includes the engine and the thermoelectric module, which the manufacturer will use to power the boat's onboard electronics. While selling the full engine and module combination is an exciting development for us, our business model going forward is to sell only the modules.  We believe this will be the first of many sales to this industry and others like it."

Applications for airboats, intended originally for fishing and hunting in marshlands, have expanded over the years to include tourism, search and rescue operations, military patrols and environmental monitoring. The market is witnessing a surge in demand for eco-friendly, lightweight and high-performance craft.

"The industry is working hard to develop more efficient and environmentally friendly airboats, further pushing the market for growth," said Abdelmaseh. "Our modules offer an important technological advancement that will support that growth."

Business Research Insights values the global airboats market at US$240 million for 2025, forecasting a compound annual growth rate of 3.12% from 2025 to 2034. Eco-friendly and hybrid airboats are gaining traction, with a 12% increase in adoption among tourism operators looking to reduce carbon emissions and noise pollution.

"Our modules offer significant value for the industry's need to adapt to these demands," said Abdelmaseh. "There are countless industries like this where we can help manufacturers become more efficient."

First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty added: "This is an important step in our growth strategy to generate significant revenue going forward. PyroDelta continues to receive strong interest from a variety of industries, including those we hadn't yet thought of. There are so many applications where waste heat and temperature differentials can produce clean energy. This is yet another example that we believe will open new opportunities."

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies.

First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com .

On behalf of the board of directors of

First Tellurium Corp.

"Tyrone Docherty"

Tyrone Docherty

President and CEO

For further information please contact:

Tyrone Docherty

604.789.5653

tyrone@firsttellurium.com

X/Twitter :

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

First Tellurium CorpFTEL:CNXCNSX:FTELGold Investing
FTEL:CNX
The Conversation (0)
First Tellurium Corp

First Tellurium Corp

Keep Reading...
First Tellurium Reviews 2022 Exploration at Deer Horn

First Tellurium Reviews 2022 Exploration at Deer Horn

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), has provided a review of its 2022 exploration program at the Company's Deer Horn polymetallic project in west-central British Columbia. Work for the season included rock sampling, channel sampling and prospecting... Keep Reading...
First Tellurium Completes Soil Sampling Program at Klondike Project in Colorado

First Tellurium Completes Soil Sampling Program at Klondike Project in Colorado

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), is pleased to report that its US-based team of geologists has completed soil sampling at the Company's Klondike tellurium-gold project in south-central Colorado. Data and interpretations from this program will... Keep Reading...
First Tellurium Reports on Recent Channel Sampling at Deer Horn

First Tellurium Reports on Recent Channel Sampling at Deer Horn

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that channel and rock sampling conducted Oct 5-7 at the Company's Deer Horn Property in west-central British Columbia has confirmed the presence of porphyry mineralization while encountering new... Keep Reading...
First Tellurium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

First Tellurium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

THIS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to raise up to $1,400,000 through the sale of up... Keep Reading...
First Tellurium Launches Soil Sampling Program at Klondike Project in Colorado

First Tellurium Launches Soil Sampling Program at Klondike Project in Colorado

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports it has launched a soil sampling program at its Klondike tellurium-gold project in Saguache County, south-central Colorado. This work is designed to provide further guidance for a subsequent diamond... Keep Reading...
Brien Lundin, gold bars.

Brien Lundin: Gold, Silver Waiting for Next Leg, What's the Catalyst?

Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter and New Orleans Investment Conference host, shares his outlook for gold and silver as prices continue to consolidate. "At the end of this cycle, I've long predicted that we're going to get to a US$6,000 to US$8,000 (per ounce) price range, whenever that... Keep Reading...
Gold bars on a table in front of U.S. hundred dollar bills and stacked coins.

WGC: Investment Key Driver of Gold Demand in Q3 2025

Investor appetite for safe-haven assets resulted in a record quarter for gold demand in Q3 2025, according to the World Gold Council’s (WGC) latest report.The WGC published its Gold Demand Trends Q3 report on October 30, which clearly demonstrates that investor demand for gold is exploding as... Keep Reading...
Sarama Resources (ASX:SRR)

Sarama Resources

Keep Reading...
Gold bars, coins, and cash with financial chart and green arrows in the background.

Gold Miners Ride Record Prices to Strong Q3 Results

Global gold producers reported robust third-quarter earnings on the back of record bullion prices. The yellow metal surged to its all-time high of US$4,379.13 on October 17, 2025, coming off the back of rising geopolitical and economic tensions that reignited safe-haven demand.The metal broke... Keep Reading...
LAURION Starts defining Gold Mineralization North and Northeast of the Brenbar Shaft, Highlighting 2.68 g/t Au over 1.05 m from 117.6 m to 118.65 m

LAURION Starts defining Gold Mineralization North and Northeast of the Brenbar Shaft, Highlighting 2.68 g/t Au over 1.05 m from 117.6 m to 118.65 m

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario November 4, 2025 TheNewswire - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME | OTC: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce encouraging results from its 7,700-metre Summer 2025 drill exploration program at the 100%-owned Ishkõday Project,... Keep Reading...
Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation

Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation

Drilling Confirms Discovery Status at Horse Heaven’s Golden Gate Target with Three Consecutive Holes Ending in Mineralisation, Identifying the Large Intrusion-Related Gold System Only 16km from the Stibnite Gold Project (PPTA.NAS)

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX: RML; OTCQB: RLMLF) (“Resolution” or “Company”) is pleased to report that its maiden drill program at its 100% owned Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten- Silver Project (“Horse Heaven” or the “Project”), Idaho, USA (Figure 1) has delivered additional broad intervals... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Finlay Minerals completes the 2025 Exploration Programs on the PIL and ATTY Toodoggone Projects

Skyharbour's Partner Mustang Energy Corp. Announces Results of TDEM Survey Over the 914W Property

Sranan Gold Intersects 64 Metres Grading 3.0 g/t Including 33.5 g/t over 5 Metres at the Randy's Pit Target at Tapanahony Project, Suriname, as First Holes Intersect a Significant Gold System

Standard Uranium Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans and Highlights Successful 2025 Programs

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Finlay Minerals completes the 2025 Exploration Programs on the PIL and ATTY Toodoggone Projects

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner Mustang Energy Corp. Announces Results of TDEM Survey Over the 914W Property

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Intersects 64 Metres Grading 3.0 g/t Including 33.5 g/t over 5 Metres at the Randy's Pit Target at Tapanahony Project, Suriname, as First Holes Intersect a Significant Gold System

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans and Highlights Successful 2025 Programs

Precious Metals Investing

1911 GOLD ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE APPEAL

Tech Investing

Westport Reveals CNG Solution for Natural Gas HPDI Engines and North America's Clean Transportation Future

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Announces PEA for Ana Paula Underground with Strong Economics and Sustainable Cash Generation