First Tellurium Subsidiary PyroDelta Delivers Thermoelectric-enhanced Combustion Engine to U.S. Airboat Manufacturer

The initial sale opens a large and growing market for the modules.
Vancouver, BC, Canada, November 6, 2025 TheNewswire - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC: FSTTF ) reports that the Company's subsidiary PyroDelta Energy Inc has entered a large new market for its thermoelectric modules designed originally to extend the range of high payload drones powered by combustion engines.
" We have made an initial sale to a Florida-based airboat manufacturer," said PyroDelta Head Engineer Michael Abdelmaseh. "This sale includes the engine and the thermoelectric module, which the manufacturer will use to power the boat's onboard electronics. While selling the full engine and module combination is an exciting development for us, our business model going forward is to sell only the modules. We believe this will be the first of many sales to this industry and others like it."
Applications for airboats, intended originally for fishing and hunting in marshlands, have expanded over the years to include tourism, search and rescue operations, military patrols and environmental monitoring. The market is witnessing a surge in demand for eco-friendly, lightweight and high-performance craft.
"The industry is working hard to develop more efficient and environmentally friendly airboats, further pushing the market for growth," said Abdelmaseh. "Our modules offer an important technological advancement that will support that growth."
Business Research Insights values the global airboats market at US$240 million for 2025, forecasting a compound annual growth rate of 3.12% from 2025 to 2034. Eco-friendly and hybrid airboats are gaining traction, with a 12% increase in adoption among tourism operators looking to reduce carbon emissions and noise pollution.
"Our modules offer significant value for the industry's need to adapt to these demands," said Abdelmaseh. "There are countless industries like this where we can help manufacturers become more efficient."
First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty added: "This is an important step in our growth strategy to generate significant revenue going forward. PyroDelta continues to receive strong interest from a variety of industries, including those we hadn't yet thought of. There are so many applications where waste heat and temperature differentials can produce clean energy. This is yet another example that we believe will open new opportunities."
About First Tellurium Corp.
First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies.
First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com .
