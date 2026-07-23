First Tellurium's PyroDelta Energy Featured on US-based Drone Podcast

First Tellurium's PyroDelta Energy Featured on US-based Drone Podcast

(TheNewswire)

 

Vancouver, BC, Canada, July 23, 2026 Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) ("First Tellurium" or the "Company") announces that its subsidiary PyroDelta Energy and PyroDelta's Head of Engineering Michael Abdelmaseh were featured recently on The Drone Radio Show, a US–based, drone-focused podcast hosted by Randy Goers and launched in 2015. The Drone Radio Show is one of the longest-running drone-focused podcasts, and it has featured hundreds of interviews with founders, CEOs, researchers, regulators, and public safety officials with well over one million downloads.

The July 21 podcast, titled "How PyroDelta is Turning Waste Heat into Drone Power," offers insight into why, and how, PyroDelta designed and built the drone intended for the DARPA Lift Challenge. Although the podcast was conducted prior to DARPA's final competitor selection, the insight Abdelmaseh provides remains relevant for PyroDelta's plans to demonstrate the drone's capabilities ahead of the Lift Challenge.

Abdelmaseh explains how the tellurium-based thermoelectric technology provides weight and power advantages that can improve drone payload capacity and range, and why PyroDelta has focused on drones over other applications for the technology.

"We saw in drones the opportunity to showcase our technology," Abdelmaseh says in the podcast. "We believe this is the low-hanging fruit for our technology to shine. With the wide interest now in drones, we believe that if we integrate our modules in a drone, that will bring much more attention to thermoelectric technology."

Abdelmaseh adds, "In my opinion, drones represent the highlight of this (thermoelectric) technology, because it's a solid-state solution, and it's very light."

At the time of the podcast, PyroDelta had recently changed its drone design for the DARPA Lift Challenge, opting for a higher horsepower engine that resulted in a lower combined engine-and-fuel weight.

"When you design a UAV, you try to look for the lowest amount of weight and the highest strength possible," said Abdelmaseh. "This is one of those improvements that can make a very big difference in the design and the end product."

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through the development of tellurium-based technologies as well as mineral discovery, project development, and project generation.

First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com.

 

On behalf of the board of directors of

First Tellurium Corp.

 

"Tyrone Docherty"                       

Tyrone Docherty

President and CEO

 

For further information please contact:

Tyrone Docherty

604.789.5653

tyrone@firsttellurium.com

 

X/Twitter:

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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