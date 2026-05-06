First Tellurium's PyroDelta Energy Featured in Prestigious IEEE Spectrum Magazine

(TheNewswire)
Article spotlights PyroDelta's pioneering capillary casting process, an innovation poised to reshape thermoelectric crystal manufacturing.
Vancouver, BC, Canada, May 6, 2026 - TheNewswire First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) (the "Company") reports that it's 83%-owned subsidiary PyroDelta Energy was recently featured in IEEE Spectrum, the flagship publication of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and one of the most respected voices in global engineering journalism. The article spotlights PyroDelta's pioneering capillary casting process, an innovation poised to reshape the future of thermoelectric materials and energy harvesting. The article can be viewed here.
"IEEE Spectrum is widely regarded as the premier publication for emerging engineering innovations," said PyroDelta Head Engineer Michael Abdelmaseh. "This article underscores the significance of our work. I'm very pleased that we're able to share our ideas with the global engineering community."
Don Freschi, Technical Advisor to First Tellurium and CEO of Fenix Advanced Materials, stated: "I am a long time reader of IEEE Spectrum, and I see this as clear validation of PyroDelta's technology and processes. It's a serious publication that has always adhered to rigorous editorial standards for a global readership of engineers, researchers, and technology leaders."
Freschi added, "PyroDelta's thermoelectric technology is so unique that it will change the way waste energy is harvested from various industries. I've seen this patented technology in action and was extremely impressed. These devices can handle large temperature gradients, while remaining intact and fully functional, unlike traditional thermoelectrics."
The article notes how capillary casting reduces materials waste in thermoelectric crystal manufacturing by 60–80% and produces crystals with up to ten times greater durability compared to conventionally machined components. The ability to form curved or tubular geometries also opens the door to new thermoelectric generator designs, including pipe‑integrated systems for data‑center cooling loops, automotive radiators, and aerospace applications.
"This feature really highlights the versatility of PyroDelta's technology," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "Although we're currently focused on boosting the range and payload of heavy-lift drones, there are many industries—and particularly AI data centers— where we can capture waste heat and turn it into renewable energy."
Added Docherty, "This story follows on the heels of the recent Globe & Mail article about Michael and the capillary casting process. We're very pleased to see this increasing awareness about the technology. I think a number of sectors are beginning to see how important this advancement is."
PyroDelta's technology arrives at a critical moment. As AI‑driven data centers face unprecedented thermal loads, the industry is urgently seeking solutions that not only manage heat but reclaim it. PyroDelta's thermoelectric generators offer a pathway to convert a portion of that waste heat into usable electrical power—enough to support data center sensors, monitoring systems, and other distributed electronics within high‑density computing environments.
PyroDelta Energy is honored by this recognition and remains committed to advancing thermoelectric technology for a more efficient, sustainable energy future.
About First Tellurium Corp.
First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies.
First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com.
|
On behalf of the board of directors of
"Tyrone Docherty"
Tyrone Docherty
President and CEO
|
For further information please contact:
Tyrone Docherty
604.789.5653
tyrone@firsttellurium.com
|
X/Twitter:
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.