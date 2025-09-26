First Tellurium Responds to OTC Markets Request on Recent Promotional Activity

Vancouver, BC, Canada TheNewswire - September 26, 2025 First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTCQB: FSTTF ) ("First Tellurium" or the "Company") reports that it has been requested by OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets") to issue this statement regarding recent promotional activity concerning the Company's common shares traded on the OTCQB market.

On September 22, 2025, OTC Markets informed the Company that it became aware of certain promotional activities concerning the Company and its shares, including the distribution of digital marketing materials by Small Cap Canada. While referencing the Company's mineral property interests, these marketing materials focused on the Company's tellurium-based technologies and thermoelectric modules and provided a general overview of the Company's target markets for its technologies. The marketing materials also contained publicly available information taken from recent press releases issued by the Company and provided links to videos created and previously posted by the Company.

The Company engaged Hillside Consulting and Media Inc. ("Hillside") to provide marketing and distribution services from September 22 - 26, 2025.  Hillside is a marketing firm and is an arm's-length party to the Company.  Details of this engagement were publicly announced on September 24, 2025.  The Company is paying Hillside $20,000 plus applicable taxes for its services.  Hillside is providing digital marketing services, including SEO (search engine optimization), e-mail and social media channels, as well as content creation including ad copy & content writing as well as video & ad creation, to increase corporate awareness.  The media disseminated is generated using publicly available information. Hillside in turn engaged Small Cap Canada to assist it with providing its services to the Company.  Small Cap Canada is not paid by the Company.

Management reviewed the marketing materials prior to their dissemination.  The Company does not believe any statements in the materials were materially false or misleading.  However, the Company acknowledges that all investments, including investing in the Company's securities, involve certain risks and uncertainties which investors should review prior to making any investment decision.  Investors are encouraged to conduct their own thorough due diligence before making any investment decisions.  The Company directs potential investors to rely solely on its filings and disclosures made with the Canadian Securities Administrators, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

The Company understands that certain promotional activities may have coincided with an increase in trading volume of its shares, however, it believes that its press releases of September 4, 2025 and September 18, 2025, garnered interest from investors and were the catalyst for the initial increase in trading volume commencing September 18, 2025.  The Company has no opinion on whether the promotional activity was thereafter a significant cause of further increases this week, as multiple factors influence trading volume, including broader market conditions, industry trends, and other corporate developments recently announced by the Company.

Following an internal inquiry of its officers, directors, any control person and any third-party service providers, the Company is not aware of any purchases or sales of its common shares in the past 90 days by such persons except that Tyrone Docherty, the President, CEO and a director of the Company, purchased 650,000 shares.  Investors are reminded that all insider transactions are publicly disclosed in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements and can be accessed via SEDI ( www.sedi.ca ).

In the last twelve months, the Company has engaged the following third-party service providers for corporate marketing, investor relations, and/or promotional services:  Reinvent Business (Sep – Nov, 2024), Lakefront Enterprises (Oct 2024), The Long Investor (Mar  – May, 2025) and Hillside Consulting and Media Inc. (Nov 25 – Dec 25, 2024; Jan 16 – Feb 16, 2025; Mar 25 – Apr 8, 2025; Apr 29 – May 10, 2025; Jul 8 – 10, 2025; and Sep 22 – 26, 2025).

Other than previously disclosed transactions in its public filings, the Company has not issued shares or convertible securities at a discount to market prices. All securities issuances comply with applicable regulations and are detailed in the Company's regulatory filings.

Other than pursuant to financings and acquisition transactions which the Company has publicly disclosed in news releases (available at: www.sedarplus.ca ), the Company has not issued common shares or convertible securities at a discount to market prices.  All securities issuances comply with applicable regulations and are detailed in the Company's regulatory filings.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies.

First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com .

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.

First Tellurium Corp, formerly Deer Horn Capital Inc is a Canadian-based exploration company. It is engaged in developing Canada's tellurium-silver-gold mine at the Deer Horn Property in British Columbia and other mineralized zones that contain tungsten, copper, bismuth, lead, zinc, and molybdenum. It provides minerals vital to the solar power industry and new, emerging technological applications related to the advancement of clean energy and the reduction of fossil fuel consumption.

