First Tellurium Reports on Recent Activity in the Company's Share Price

Vancouver, BC, Canada, February 11, 2026 TheNewswire - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) reports that, regarding recent calls and emails from concerned shareholders, there is no negative news affecting the current pressure on the Company's share price.

"There are no fundamental changes within the company that warrant a drop in the price of our stock," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "On the contrary, we are making good progress on developments announced over the past several months regarding the thermoelectric technology with our subsidiary PyroDelta Energy Corp."

Docherty noted that PyroDelta is currently focused on drone technology that will be showcased at the U.S. Department of Defense's DARPA Heavy Lift Challenge later this year, as well as revenue streams based on PyroDelta's proprietary Capillary Casting manufacturing process.  

"We are entering the DARPA contest with a drone design built around the tellurium-based thermoelectric technology that captures waste heat from the drone engine and uses it to provide supplemental power," said Docherty. "We believe this design will be highly competitive and introduce the advantages of our technology to large and influential parties within the drone industry and U.S government. We have also identified manufacturing opportunities to serve the thermoelectric sector, and we expect to have news on this in the near future."

As awareness of the thermoelectric technology grows, Docherty also noted that First Tellurium continues to field inquiries from industry, media and government representatives.

"We are responding to these inquiries as best we can," said Docherty. "However, with limited resources, we have to focus on the applications that we believe will deliver the greatest value for our shareholders in the shortest amount of time. I should also note that we were recently approached, and I was interviewed by, the Wall Street Journal," said Docherty. "Last year USA Today ran a story about PyroDelta's technology, as well. I don't know of any other junior company garnering that kind of exposure and interest."

As for government inquiries, Docherty added that First Tellurium has reached out to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Evan Solomon, and to Minister of Parliament (MP) for Delta, BC and Associate Minister of National Defence Jill McKnight about our thermoelectric technology's ability to provide clean energy for a variety of applications in both industry and defense.

"I was very pleased with the prompt response," said Docherty. "I am meeting with MP Jill McNight  later this week to discuss possible avenues for government support in moving our technology forward for Canada."

