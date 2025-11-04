First Tellurium Reports Exercise of all Warrants from October 2023 Financing

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC, Canada TheNewswire - November 4, 2025 First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC: FSTTF ) reports that all warrants from its October, 2023 Private Placement financing have been exercised. The 1,890,000 warrants, priced at $0.15 per share, generated CDN$283,500. The Company also reports that over 1.5 million options have been exercised since mid-September.
"We're pleased and excited to see this faith in the Company's future," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "There is great interest in the thermoelectric technology being developed by our subsidiary PyroDelta Energy, and I believe shareholders can see the potential for growth in the coming months and years."
Michael Abdelmaseh, PyroDelta's Head Engineer, noted: "We continue to field inquiries from, and engage with, a variety of industries that see the potential for saving energy and making operations more efficient. Our devices are being reviewed, tested and assessed, and I believe we are on the cusp of some major breakthroughs as these companies realize the value of PyroDelta's disruptive technology."
About First Tellurium Corp.
First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies.
First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com .
|
On behalf of the board of directors of
"Tyrone Docherty"
Tyrone Docherty
President and CEO
|
For further information please contact:
Tyrone Docherty
604.789.5653
tyrone@firsttellurium.com
|
X/Twitter :
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.