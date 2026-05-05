First Tellurium Enters DARPA Lift Challenge with Breakthrough Heavy-Lift Drone Technology

(TheNewswire)
PyroDelta's thermoelectric design targets multi-billion-dollar drone market, aiming to redefine payload capacity and unlock commercial and defense opportunity.
Vancouver, BC, Canada, May 5, 2026 - TheNewswire First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) (the "Company") has provided an update on its majority-owned subsidiary PyroDelta Energy Corp's entry into the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) DARPA Lift Challenge for drone innovation. The Lift Challenge, scheduled for Aug. 2-9, 2026 at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, seeks novel drone designs that can carry payloads more than two times their weight. The goal is to revolutionize the way drones are deployed across all sectors.
DARPA is the DOD's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, responsible for developing cutting-edge technologies for national security.
PyroDelta's design, which is now complete and filed with DARPA, incorporates revolutionary thermoelectric technology to increase the drone's carrying capacity and range. The drone includes additional innovations in rotor design, weight reduction and transmission.
"The PyroDelta team has worked intensely over the past six months to develop an original and innovative design," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "I'm pleased to report that in mid-May, PyroDelta will present a video demonstration of the drone in use to DARPA, fulfilling the final requirement before the challenge."
"The specifications and standards for the competition, not to mention the high bar of lifting more than twice the drone's weight, are extremely demanding," said PyroDelta's Head Engineer Michael Abdelmaseh. "We have achieved these standards, and we have submitted our Final Concept Paper, drawings and photos, along with our UAS (Unmanned Aerial System) certification, which is also filed with the Federal Aviation Administration. In short, we are ready to compete."
Demand for heavy-lift drones is growing rapidly, with market projections rising from roughly $1–2 billion today to as much as $5–7 billion over the next decade, representing double-digit annual growth. Key applications include logistics, military resupply, disaster relief, construction, and energy infrastructure, particularly in remote or high-risk environments where drones offer cost and safety advantages over traditional transport. Looking ahead, the most significant opportunities lies in humanitarian response, remote industrial operations, autonomous logistics networks, and growth in military applications.
"These expanding sectors have made the drone industry hungry for innovation to increase payload and range," said Docherty. "While PyroDelta's thermoelectric technology offers opportunities in a wide range of industries, including AI data centers and solar power, we believe the drone sector offers the lowest-hanging fruit at this time. We continue to engage with sectors outside of drones, but our current focus is proving our technology and showcasing it on the DARPA stage. We're confident this will open many new doors to monetization and commercial sales."
As announced in December, 2025, First Tellurium acquired an additional 8% interest in PyroDelta, bringing the Company's total ownership of PyroDelta to 83%.
Further to First Tellurium's news release of May 1 regarding the engagement of Atlas Digital AI Ltd. ("Atlas Digital") for marketing, communication and distribution services, the Company notes that Atlas Digital's address is Unit 2406B, 24/F, Low Block, Grand Millennium Plaza, 181 Queens Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. Atlas Digital can be reached at contact@atlasdigital-ai.com or +639 17 557-6543, and the contact name is Quenne Lucasan. Their website is www.atlasdigital-ai.com
About First Tellurium Corp.
First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies.
First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com.
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On behalf of the board of directors of
"Tyrone Docherty"
Tyrone Docherty
President and CEO
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For further information please contact:
Tyrone Docherty
604.789.5653
tyrone@firsttellurium.com
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Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.
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