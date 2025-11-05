First Tellurium Engages Marketing Firm

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC, Canada, November 5, 2025 TheNewswire - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC: FSTTF ) reports that it has engaged Hillside Consulting and Media Inc. ("Hillside"), of 474 Main St, Penticton, BC ("Hillside"), to provide marketing and distribution services for an initial period commencing November 5, 2025 for a period of two weeks. Hillside is a marketing firm and is an arm's-length party to the Company. Hillside will provide digital marketing services, including SEO (search engine optimization), e-mail and social media channels, as well as content creation including ad copy & content writing as well as video & ad creation, to increase corporate awareness. The media disseminated will be generated using publicly available information. The Company will pay Hillside a cash fee of $45,000 plus applicable taxes. Hillside does not currently own any shares of the Company.
About First Tellurium Corp.
First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies.
First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com .
