First Tellurium Engages Marketing Firm

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC, Canada, November 5, 2025 TheNewswire - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC: FSTTF ) reports that it has engaged Hillside Consulting and Media Inc. ("Hillside"), of 474 Main St, Penticton, BC ("Hillside"), to provide marketing and distribution services for an initial period commencing November 5, 2025 for a period of two weeks.  Hillside is a marketing firm and is an arm's-length party to the Company. Hillside will provide digital marketing services, including SEO (search engine optimization), e-mail and social media channels, as well as content creation including ad copy & content writing as well as video & ad creation, to increase corporate awareness.  The media disseminated will be generated using publicly available information. The Company will pay Hillside a cash fee of $45,000 plus applicable taxes. Hillside does not currently own any shares of the Company.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies.

First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com .

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.

