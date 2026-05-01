First Tellurium Appoints New CFO and Hires Social Media Advisors

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC, Canada, May 1, 2026 TheNewswire First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) announces the appointment of Mr. Dan Martino, CPA, CA, as the Company's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Corporate Secretary.
"We are very pleased to welcome Dan to First Tellurium's management team, effective immediately," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "His experience in both the clean technology and mineral sectors will serve us well, especially as we work to monetize our subsidiary PyroDelta's innovative, tellurium-based thermoelectric technology."
Concurrent with Mr. Martino's appointment, Mr. Docherty has stepped down as the Interim CFO & Interim Corporate Secretary.
Mr. Martino is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with over 15 years of experience, currently providing CFO and Financial Reporting Consulting services through DBM CPA Inc. to companies listed on Canadian stock exchanges within the clean technology and mineral resource sectors. Mr. Martino previously worked in assurance services for public companies at Davidson & Company LLP.
First Tellurium also reports that it has engaged Atlas Digital AI Ltd. ("Atlas Digital") of Hong Kong to provide marketing, communication and distribution services for an initial 6-month period commencing April 17, 2026. Atlas Digital is a business that provides digital media and brand awareness, social media management, content creation and distribution services. It is an arm's-length party to the Company. Atlas Digital will provide digital marketing services, including targeting content distribution across various social media platforms and channels, as well as content creation including ad copy & content writing as well as video & ad creation, to increase corporate awareness. The Company will pay Atlas Digital a cash fee of US$50,000 total for the six-month period. Atlas Digital does not currently own any shares of the Company.
About First Tellurium Corp.
First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies.
First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com.
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On behalf of the board of directors of
"Tyrone Docherty"
Tyrone Docherty
President and CEO
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For further information please contact:
Tyrone Docherty
604.789.5653
tyrone@firsttellurium.com
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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.
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