First Tellurium Announces Upcoming Launch of 2026 Exploration at Deer Horn Property

First Tellurium Announces Upcoming Launch of 2026 Exploration at Deer Horn Property

(TheNewswire)

 

Vancouver, BC, Canada, July 13, 2026 TheNewswire Vancouver, BC First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) announces that, with its exploration permit approved for commencement of work July 15, the Company will begin mobilizing crews on its Deer Horn polymetallic property in west-central British Columbia.

"Continuing with the positive results at Deer Horn in recent years, we have multiple targets to explore on the property," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "We're anxious to follow up on the previous rounds of work and discoveries."

Deer Horn represents a unique mineral asset. Exploration to date has outlined a 17.5 square-kilometer mineral zone that includes a copper-gold porphyry with extensive bornite on surface and a 2.4 kilometer strike length of high-grade gold, silver and tellurium.

Click here for a news release that provides more detail on the mineral zone and copper-gold porphyry.

The disclosure of technical or scientific information related to the Deer Horn Project in the linked news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Lee Groat, Ph.D, P.Geo, Technical Advisor to First Tellurium, who is a qualified person within the context of NI 43-101.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through the development of tellurium-based technologies as well as mineral discovery, project development, and project generation.

First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com.

 

On behalf of the board of directors of

First Tellurium Corp.

 

"Tyrone Docherty"                       

Tyrone Docherty

President and CEO

 

For further information please contact:

Tyrone Docherty

604.789.5653

tyrone@firsttellurium.com

 

X/Twitter:

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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