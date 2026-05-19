First Tellurium Announces Trust Company Change

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC, Canada TheNewswire - May 19, 2026 First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) (the "Company") announces that Olympia Trust Company has replaced Odyssey Trust Company as the Company's transfer agent effective May 19, 2026. Shareholders do not need to take any action in respect to the change in transfer agent.
All inquiries and correspondence relating to shareholders' records, transfer of shares, lost certificates, changes of addresses or other inquiries related to shares should now be directed to Olympia Trust Company as follows:
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Olympia Trust Company
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Address:
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4000, 520 – 3rd Avenue
Calgary, Alberta T2P 0R3
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Direct Dial:
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1-587-774-2340
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Canada & US (toll-free):
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1-587-774-2340
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Email:
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Contact Olympia Trust through their website at:
About First Tellurium Corp.
First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through the development of tellurium-based technologies as well as mineral discovery, project development, and project generation.
First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com.
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On behalf of the board of directors of
"Tyrone Docherty"
Tyrone Docherty
President and CEO
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For further information please contact:
Tyrone Docherty
604.789.5653
tyrone@firsttellurium.com
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X/Twitter:
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.
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