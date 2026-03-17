First Tellurium Announces Increase in Private Placement Financing and 1st Tranche Closing

First Tellurium Announces Increase in Private Placement Financing and 1st Tranche Closing

(TheNewswire)

First Tellurium Corp.
 

Vancouver, BC, Canada, March 17, 2026 TheNewswire First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) (the "Company") announces that it has now completed a first tranche (the "First Tranche") closing of its non-brokered private placement previously announced on February 23, 2026.  Under the First Tranche, the Company has issued 4,992,545 Units for gross proceeds of $848,732.65.  The Company paid finder's fees of $1,700 in connection with the First Tranche.  All securities issued under the First Tranche are subject to a hold period expiring July 18, 2026, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

As the Company has received interest above the previously announced $1,700,000 maximum, the Company is increasing the Offering such that it now proposes to sell up to 14,000,000 Units (including the Units issued in the First Tranche) at a price of $0.17 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,380,000 (the "Offering").  Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.  Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.24 for a period of two years from its date of issue.  

The Units are being offered to qualified purchasers in reliance upon exemptions from prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities legislation.  The proceeds received from the sale of the Units will be used for general working capital.  The Company may pay a finder's fee consisting of cash, shares and/or warrants to eligible finders as permitted under applicable securities laws and CSE policies.  All securities issued and sold under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from their date of issuance in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws.  

It is anticipated that some insiders of the Company will participate in the Offering.  The participation of any insiders may be considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101").  Such insider participation is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on any of the exchanges or markets outlined in subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101, and the fair market value of the securities to be distributed to the insiders is not expected to exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

   

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies.

First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com.

 

On behalf of the board of directors of

First Tellurium Corp.

 

"Tyrone Docherty"                       

Tyrone Docherty

President and CEO

 

For further information please contact:

Tyrone Docherty

604.789.5653

tyrone@firsttellurium.com

 

X/Twitter:

 
 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.

  

Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

first tellurium corpFTEL:CCcnsx:ftelgold investing
FTEL:CC
The Conversation (0)
First Tellurium Corp

First Tellurium Corp

Keep Reading...
Adam Rozencwajg, gold bars.

Adam Rozencwajg: Gold, Silver vs. Energy — Where I'm Focusing Now

Adam Rozencwajg, managing partner at Goehring & Rozencwajg, weighs in on how ongoing tensions in the Middle East are impacting the oil market, noting that on a barrels-per-day basis the Iran war is the largest shock the sector has ever dealt with. However, in his view, there's still time for... Keep Reading...
RUA GOLD Reports Extensions Along Strike and at Depth at the Auld Creek Gold-Antimony Project, Reefton Goldfield

RUA GOLD Reports Extensions Along Strike and at Depth at the Auld Creek Gold-Antimony Project, Reefton Goldfield

Rua Gold Inc. (TSX: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (NZX: RGI) (OTCQX: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update on its Auld Creek gold-antimony Project located in the Reefton Goldfield on the South Island of New Zealand. Highlights: Recent drilling provides... Keep Reading...
Don Hansen, gold bars.

Don Hansen: New Gold Price Tailwind, Plus Trade and Tariffs Explained

Private investor Don Hansen returns to share his latest thoughts on gold, this time shedding light on how international trade and tariffs work, and why past systems backed by the yellow metal could better serve the world today. He also shares another tailwind that could be building for the gold... Keep Reading...
Gold bars stacked on top of each other with one in focus in the middle.

Why Do Central Banks Buy Gold?

Central banks are a key component of gold demand, and in recent years their gold purchases have become a major driver of the gold price's gains. Global central banks held more than 36,535.4 metric tons (MT) of gold in their reserves as of year-end 2025. Most of that supply has been amassed since... Keep Reading...
Panther Metals Plc (LSE:PALM)

Winston Tailings Project: Sample Collection Complete

Panther Metals Plc (LSE: PALM), the exploration company focused on mineral projects in Canada, is pleased to report the vibracore sample collection work phase at the Winston Tailings Project has successfully completed.The completed ice-barge mounted vibracore sampling is the first of a series of... Keep Reading...
North Peak Announces Initial $4.38 Million Closing for Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

North Peak Announces Initial $4.38 Million Closing for Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

North Peak Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NPR,OTC:NPRLF) (OTCQB: NPRLF) (the "Company" or "North Peak") is pleased to announce the initial closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of C$4,380,000 (the "Private Placement"). In connection with this... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Drilling Commences at Lammerlaw Gold-Antimony Project NZ

Investor Presentation

Excellent Drilling Results Continue at Sandstone

CZN Expands Au footprint with IGO Agreement

Related News

battery metals investing

Drilling Commences at Lammerlaw Gold-Antimony Project NZ

precious metals investing

Investor Presentation

precious metals investing

Excellent Drilling Results Continue at Sandstone

base metals investing

CZN Expands Au footprint with IGO Agreement

energy investing

Alvopetro Announces Year End 2025 Financial Results, Q1 2026 Dividend of US$0.12/share, and Filing of our AIF

copper investing

Corazon Mining Gears Up for Maiden Diamond Drilling at Two Pools Project

copper investing

LME Trading Halt Hits Metals Markets During Peak Pricing Window