First Tellurium Announces Debt Settlement

First Tellurium Announces Debt Settlement

(TheNewswire)

 

Vancouver, BC, Canada, July 22, 2026 - TheNewswire Vancouver, BC First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) ("First Tellurium" or the "Company") announces it has negotiated a debt settlement with an arm's length creditor pursuant to which it will settle aggregate debt of $300,000 in consideration for which it will issue 1,500,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per share. All shares issued in connection with this debt settlement will have a hold period expiring 4 months and 1 day after their date of issuance, in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through the development of tellurium-based technologies as well as mineral discovery, project development, and project generation.

First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com.

 

On behalf of the board of directors of

First Tellurium Corp.

 

"Tyrone Docherty"                       

Tyrone Docherty

President and CEO

 

For further information please contact:

Tyrone Docherty

604.789.5653

tyrone@firsttellurium.com

 

X/Twitter:

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

first tellurium corpFTEL:CCcnsx:ftelgold investing
FTEL:CC
The Conversation (0)
First Tellurium Corp

First Tellurium Corp

Keep Reading...
BSPH Accommodation Strategy Progressing

BSPH Accommodation Strategy Progressing

Maritana Minerals (MRT:AU) has announced BSPH Accommodation Strategy ProgressingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Gold bars overlaid with Chinese flag.

Chinese Banks Halt Retail Paper Gold Trading: Risk Mitigation or Price Discovery?

In a development causing a stir in the gold sector, Chinese banks are pulling the plug on retail paper gold trading. Major Chinese banks, including the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China — the world’s largest by assets — have announced they will cease offering retail paper trading products... Keep Reading...
Magnifying glass highlighting Alaska on a detailed US map.

Novagold to Take Full Ownership of Donlin Gold in Buyout

Novagold Resources (NYSE:NG) announced it has entered into definitive agreements to buy out Paulson Advisers’ 40 percent stake in the Donlin gold project in Alaska, unifying ownership of what is projected to become the largest single gold mine in the US.Under the arrangement, Paulson will... Keep Reading...
Barrick Invests US$15 Million in Kingfisher for Golden Triangle Exploration

Barrick Invests US$15 Million in Kingfisher for Golden Triangle Exploration

Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) has agreed to purchase a 9.9 percent stake in Canadian explorer Kingfisher Metals (TSXV:KFR,OTCQB:KGFMF) for roughly US$15.25 million to fund copper-gold exploration in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.Kingfisher committed to directing at least 80 percent of the... Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2026

Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2026

Maritana Minerals (MRT:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2026Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

BSPH Accommodation Strategy Progressing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - UTWO

GoldInxs Mining Corp. Closes Initial Public Offering and Announces Listing on the TSX Venture Exchange

U92 Energy Announces Public Offering of up to $6 Million

Related News

copper investing

Joe Mazumdar: Copper Stock Sweet Spots I'm Watching Now

silver investing

Shawn Khunkhun: Silver, Gold in Pre-Mania Phase, Here's What Comes Next

energy investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - UTWO

precious metals investing

GoldInxs Mining Corp. Closes Initial Public Offering and Announces Listing on the TSX Venture Exchange

energy investing

U92 Energy Announces Public Offering of up to $6 Million

base metals investing

Ni-Co Énergie annonce des résultats d'échantillons choisis à Kremer-2 titrant jusqu'à 1,21 % Ni, 0,14 % Cu et 0,10 % Co; 11 des 33 échantillons de Kremer-2 ont retourné plus de 0,5 % Ni.

nickel investing

Ni-Co Energy Announces Kremer-2 Grab Sample Results Grading Up to 1.21% Ni, 0.14% Cu and 0.10% Co; 11 of 33 Kremer-2 Samples Returned More Than 0.5% Ni.