First Tellurium and PyroDelta Target Robotics Industry for Sales of Thermoelectric Cooling Devices

The new initiative is aimed at supplying modules for precise, solid-state cooling of sensitive electronics.
Vancouver, BC, Canada, November 13, 2025 TheNewswire - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC: FSTTF ) reports that the Company's subsidiary PyroDelta Energy Inc is launching research and development to supply thermoelectric cooling devices to the robotics industry. The modules would provide precise, solid-state cooling for sensitive electronics mounted on robots operating in harsh environments, including high-temperature areas like welding cells.
"Robotics represents a huge potential market for us," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "The global robotics market is projected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven mainly by advancements in automation and the integration of artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency and productivity."
Robotics market size and growth forecasts vary widely, but the overall trend is toward rapid expansion. Grandview Research estimates the global robotics market hit US$33.9 billion in 2024, projecting it to reach US$60.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2025 to 2030. Global Market Insights puts the 2024 market value at US$47.8 billion, reaching US$211.1 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 16.6% from 2025 to 2034.
"No matter whose forecasts you want to believe," said Docherty, "robotics is going to change the world in a big way. We plan to share in that growth."
Docherty noted that PyroDelta's proprietary manufacturing process for its thermoelectric modules, known as Capillary Casting, can produce modules at lower costs than those currently on the market.
"PyroDelta believes it can produce these more economically than the less efficient and less robust devices currently produced in China and elsewhere," said Docherty. "I believe this advantage would put us in a very favorable position going forward."
Docherty added, "We continue to identify new and rapidly-expanding markets for PyroDelta's thermoelectric devices. Virtually any industry or mechanism that generates heat offers potential for us. A key part of our job right now is to target those with the greatest potential and ease of entry, including high-payload drones, AI data centers and combustion engines in addition to robotics."
About First Tellurium Corp.
First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through development of tellurium-based technologies as well as mineral discovery, project development and project generation.
First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com .
