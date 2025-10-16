First Tellurium and PyroDelta Establishing a U.S. Subsidiary to Facilitate Sales of Thermoelectric Products

(TheNewswire)
The Company has also hired a consultant to help access government innovation funding in Canada.
Vancouver, BC, Canada, October 16, 2025 TheNewswire First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC: FSTTF ) reports that its majority-owned subsidiary PyroDelta Energy is working with Canadian and U.S. legal counsel to establish a Florida-based subsidiary that will facilitate sales of thermoelectric devices to U.S. customers, including drone manufacturers and AI data center providers.
"Based on the recent successful testing and positive feedback with potential customers (as announced October 1 st , September 18 th and September 4th ), we've been advised that the subsidiary should be in place as soon as possible," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "We need to have everything set up to hit the ground running in anticipation of initial sales."
The Company also reports it has hired a consultant to help access the best sources of Canadian federal and provincial government funding for innovation, technology, clean energy and other related programs.
"Federal and provincial governments have been aggressive in their efforts to improve competitiveness in these sectors," said Docherty. "We believe PyroDelta's thermoelectric technology would qualify and be attractive for various grant, loan and capital investment programs, along with partnering and collaboration."
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has been clear in his desire to build Canada into a clean energy superpower, positioning it as a global hub for clean manufacturing and low-carbon resource development.
"We believe PyroDelta's thermoelectric technology could play an important role in this transition," said Docherty.
About First Tellurium Corp.
First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies.
First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com .
|
On behalf of the board of directors of
"Tyrone Docherty"
Tyrone Docherty
President and CEO
|
For further information please contact:
Tyrone Docherty
604.789.5653
tyrone@firsttellurium.com
|
X/Twitter :
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.