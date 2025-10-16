First Tellurium and PyroDelta Establishing a U.S. Subsidiary to Facilitate Sales of Thermoelectric Products

First Tellurium and PyroDelta Establishing a U.S. Subsidiary to Facilitate Sales of Thermoelectric Products

(TheNewswire)

The Company has also hired a consultant to help access government innovation funding in Canada.

Vancouver, BC, Canada, October 16, 2025 TheNewswire First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC: FSTTF ) reports that its majority-owned subsidiary PyroDelta Energy is working with Canadian and U.S. legal counsel to establish a Florida-based subsidiary that will facilitate sales of thermoelectric devices to U.S. customers, including drone manufacturers and AI data center providers.

"Based on the recent successful testing and positive feedback with potential customers (as announced October 1 st , September 18 th and September 4th ), we've been advised that the subsidiary should be in place as soon as possible," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "We need to have everything set up to hit the ground running in anticipation of initial sales."

The Company also reports it has hired a consultant to help access the best sources of Canadian federal and provincial government funding for innovation, technology, clean energy and other related programs.

"Federal and provincial governments have been aggressive in their efforts to improve competitiveness in these sectors," said Docherty. "We believe PyroDelta's thermoelectric technology would qualify and be attractive for various grant, loan and capital investment programs, along with partnering and collaboration."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has been clear in his desire to build Canada into a clean energy superpower, positioning it as a global hub for clean manufacturing and low-carbon resource development.

"We believe PyroDelta's thermoelectric technology could play an important role in this transition," said Docherty.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies.

First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com .

On behalf of the board of directors of

First Tellurium Corp.

"Tyrone Docherty"

Tyrone Docherty

President and CEO

For further information please contact:

Tyrone Docherty

604.789.5653

tyrone@firsttellurium.com

X/Twitter :

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

First Tellurium CorpFTEL:CNXCNSX:FTELGold Investing
FTEL:CNX
The Conversation (0)
First Tellurium Corp

First Tellurium Corp

First Tellurium Reviews 2022 Exploration at Deer Horn

First Tellurium Reviews 2022 Exploration at Deer Horn

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), has provided a review of its 2022 exploration program at the Company's Deer Horn polymetallic project in west-central British Columbia. Work for the season included rock sampling, channel sampling and prospecting... Keep Reading...
First Tellurium Completes Soil Sampling Program at Klondike Project in Colorado

First Tellurium Completes Soil Sampling Program at Klondike Project in Colorado

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), is pleased to report that its US-based team of geologists has completed soil sampling at the Company's Klondike tellurium-gold project in south-central Colorado. Data and interpretations from this program will... Keep Reading...
First Tellurium Reports on Recent Channel Sampling at Deer Horn

First Tellurium Reports on Recent Channel Sampling at Deer Horn

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that channel and rock sampling conducted Oct 5-7 at the Company's Deer Horn Property in west-central British Columbia has confirmed the presence of porphyry mineralization while encountering new... Keep Reading...
First Tellurium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

First Tellurium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

THIS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to raise up to $1,400,000 through the sale of up... Keep Reading...
First Tellurium Launches Soil Sampling Program at Klondike Project in Colorado

First Tellurium Launches Soil Sampling Program at Klondike Project in Colorado

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports it has launched a soil sampling program at its Klondike tellurium-gold project in Saguache County, south-central Colorado. This work is designed to provide further guidance for a subsequent diamond... Keep Reading...
JZR Gold (TSXV:JZR)

JZR Gold: Near-term Cash Flow with Significant Upside for Gold Exploration in Brazil

Keep Reading...
Gold mine worker.

Mapping the Junior Mining Journey from Exploration to Production

Junior explorers play a vital role in the global gold pipeline, often discovering and advancing deposits that are later acquired or developed into producing mines. Yet the path from exploration to production is complex, capital intensive and full of risk. For investors, understanding this... Keep Reading...
JZR Gold (TSXV:JZR)

JZR Gold

Keep Reading...
Lynette Zang, gold and silver bars.

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Surge — "This is the End Game for Fiat"

Lynette Zang, CEO of Zang Enterprises, shares her thoughts on what the gold and silver price surge says about the world today, emphasizing that people are increasingly losing confidence in the monetary system at a global scale. Zang also shares how she's now considering not just a Plan B, but... Keep Reading...
Haytham Hodaly, gold bar.

Gold, Silver in Focus, Investors Flocking to Safe Havens — Wheaton's Haytham Hodaly

Haytham Hodaly of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) discusses what's driving gold and silver's record-setting price moves. He also weighs in on the company's bull market strategy, and the types of conversations Wheaton is having with investors, saying there's a growing appreciation of... Keep Reading...
Pile of gold bars over black background.

5 Best-performing Gold Stocks on the TSX in 2025

The gold price rose to repeated record highs during the third quarter of the year, breaking through significant milestones of US$3,700 and US$3,800 per ounce.The price rises were fueled by several factors, including safe haven demand led by economic uncertainty as US tariffs continued to impact... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Spartan Metals Commences Exploration Program at the Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project, Nevada

NevGold Discovers High-Grade Oxide Antimony "Bullet Zone" From Surface with 2025 Step-Out Drilling: 14.90 g/t AuEq Over 4.6 Meters Within 2.42 g/t AuEq Over 53.3 Meters at Limo Butte, Nevada

Stallion Uranium Commencing Ground Electromagnetic Survey on the Coyote Corridor

Blue Sky Completes Geophysical Survey at Amarillo Grande Uranium Project & Identifies Anomaly at Ivana Gap Target for Drill Testing

Related News

Manganese Investing

Spartan Metals Commences Exploration Program at the Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project, Nevada

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Discovers High-Grade Oxide Antimony "Bullet Zone" From Surface with 2025 Step-Out Drilling: 14.90 g/t AuEq Over 4.6 Meters Within 2.42 g/t AuEq Over 53.3 Meters at Limo Butte, Nevada

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Commencing Ground Electromagnetic Survey on the Coyote Corridor

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Completes Geophysical Survey at Amarillo Grande Uranium Project & Identifies Anomaly at Ivana Gap Target for Drill Testing

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp and Riverside Update Substantial Drilling Progress at the LA Union Gold and Silver Project with Seven Holes Completed at Four Targets

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Reports High Grade Gold along with Silver, Copper and Zinc Mineralization at Ripsey Mine