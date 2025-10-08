First Tellurium and PyroDelta Clarify Third-Party Testing on Thermoelectric Modules for Drone Combustion Engines

Tests were conducted by an established U.S. drone manufacturer.

Vancouver, BC, Canada, October 8, 2025 TheNewswire - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC: FSTTF ) has provided follow-up information to its September 18, 2025 news release regarding successful testing of thermoelectric modules that can extend the range of high payload drones powered by combustion engines. The modules, which attach to drone engine exhaust manifolds, use heat differentials to charge the batteries that power all the drone's onboard electronics.

"Following that news release," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty, "we received many inquiries about who conducted the testing. We wish to clarify that these were third party tests, conducted by a U.S. drone manufacturer. While PyroDelta provided input and guidance, the tests were performed and verified by the manufacturer. These were not done in-house."

The September 18 th news release reported that the modules were tested in vacuum chambers to simulate high altitudes. They were also blasted with heat and sand to simulate harsh desert environments.

"I'm confident the tests proved the resilience and effectiveness of the thermoelectric modules," said PyroDelta Head Engineer Michael Abdelmaseh. "This is a reputable and long-established drone manufacturer conducting the test. They were very pleased with the results, as were we."

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies.

First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com .

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.

