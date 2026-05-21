First Tellurium and PyroDelta Attracting Global Media Attention

First Tellurium and PyroDelta Attracting Global Media Attention

(TheNewswire)

 

In-depth article in Australian mining publication lands ahead of Commodities Global Expo in Fort Lauderdale.

Vancouver, BC, Canada, May 21, 2026 TheNewswire - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) (the "Company") reports that its 83%-owned subsidiary, PyroDelta Energy, continues to gain global media coverage about the company's breakthrough thermoelectric power‑generation technology. A recent, in-depth article in Australia's Discovery Alert magazine highlights the DARPA Lift Challenge and PyroDelta's "Four Pillar" strategy for the competition. Discovery Alert, based in Perth, Australia, covers drill results, exploration discoveries, resource estimates, and energy sector developments in the global mining industry.

PyroDelta is "…applying a solid-state thermoelectric power generation platform to a problem that has stumped far larger organisations," states the article. "PyroDelta's modules are manufactured through a patent-pending Capillary Casting process…designed to produce thermoelectric modules with weight and form-factor characteristics that conventional TEG fabrication methods cannot match."

"This is a thorough and extensive examination of PyroDelta's technology," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "We're very happy to see this broader, worldwide coverage, especially as we prepare to attend the Commodities Global Expo in Fort Lauderdale and present the technology to investors there."

As noted in a May 8 news release, First Tellurium and PyroDelta are attending and presenting at the Commodities Global Expo Florida 2026, today through the 22nd, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Fort Lauderdale. Mr. Docherty will also be a member of the conference's Critical Metals Panel.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through the development of tellurium-based technologies as well as mineral discovery, project development, and project generation.

First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com.

 

On behalf of the board of directors of

First Tellurium Corp.

 

"Tyrone Docherty"                       

Tyrone Docherty

President and CEO

 

For further information please contact:

Tyrone Docherty

604.789.5653

tyrone@firsttellurium.com

 

X/Twitter:

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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