First Majestic Reports Positive Exploration Results at Los Gatos

First Majestic Reports Positive Exploration Results at Los Gatos

Expansionary Drilling at Los Gatos Intersects Significant Silver and Base Metal Mineralization

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce positive drilling results from its 20242025 exploration programs at the Los Gatos Silver Mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The drilling programs were designed to expand silver, zinc, lead, copper and gold mineralization in the South-East Deeps, Central Deeps and North-West Deeps zones. None of the reported drill results were included in the Company's year-end Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates.

"Following the acquisition of Gatos Silver, the exploration program has advanced smoothly alongside all other aspects of the operation," stated Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO of First Majestic. "A major driver for acquiring Los Gatos was the district's significant exploration upside, and the latest drilling results reinforce that potential. Ongoing drilling continues to expand mineralization across multiple zones, supporting our expectation for meaningful Mineral Resource growth at Los Gatos."

KEY DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS:

Ongoing exploration drilling intersected significant silver and base metals mineralization across all three zones tested: South-East Deeps, Central Deeps and North-West Deeps. A selection of significant drill hole intercepts from these zones (Figure 1) are highlighted in Tables 1 and 2 below:

South-East Deeps Drilling Highlights

Table 1: South-East Deeps Significant Intercepts

Drill Hole Significant Intercept
From
(m)		 To
(m)		 True Length
(m)		 Metal Grades
GA-SE-611 929.3 931.3 9.0 366 g/t AgEq - 196 g/t Ag, 5.43% Zn, 1.67% Pb, 0.23 g/t Au and 0.04% Cu
Include 1 697.0 698.5 1.2 589 g/t AgEq - 353 g/t Ag, 6.65% Zn, 3.03% Pb, 0.24 g/t Au and 0.08% Cu
Include 2 704.0 705.3 1.0 742 g/t AgEq - 365 g/t Ag, 9.89% Zn, 5.50% Pb, 0.32 g/t Au and 0.06% Cu
And 735.0 738.0 2.6 444 g/t AgEq - 97 g/t Ag, 11.58% Zn, 2.90% Pb, 0.59 g/t Au and 0.09% Cu
And 784.0 787.0 2.6 206 g/t AgEq - 105 g/t Ag, 1.48% Zn, 0.81% Pb, 0.44 g/t Au and 0.33% Cu
GA-SE-DV-612 893.0 903.0 8.0 711 g/t AgEq - 130 g/t Ag, 18.16% Zn, 6.31% Pb, 0.14 g/t Au and 0.22% Cu
Include 1 899.0 901.0 1.6 1080 g/t AgEq - 224 g/t Ag, 23.20% Zn, 12.35% Pb, 0.09 g/t Au and 0.20%
GA-SE-615 926.0 929.5 2.7 330 g/t AgEq - 173 g/t Ag, 4.32% Zn, 1.95% Pb, 0.38 g/t Au and 0.04% Cu

 

Central Deeps Drilling Highlights

Table 2: Central Deeps Significant Intercepts

Drill Hole Significant Intercept
From
(m) 		To
(m) 		True Length
(m) 		Metal Grades
GA-CZ-617 706.0 710.0 3.7 534 AgEq g/t - 106 g/t Ag, 10.83% Zn, 2.75% Pb, 0.07 g/t Au and 1.01% Cu
Include 1 708.0 710.0 1.3 713 AgEq g/t - 154 g/t Ag, 10.65%Zn, 4.58% Pb, 0.06 g/t Au and 1.77% Cu
GA-CZ-620 630.0 633.0 2.9 538 AgEq g/t - 126 g/t Ag, 13.43% Zn, 1.73% Pb, 0.16 g/t Au and 0.60% Cu
Include 1 630.0 631.5 1.4 694 AgEq g/t - 216 g/t Ag, 14.05% Zn, 2.34% Pb, 0.10 g/t Au and 0.92% Cu
GA-CZ-620 561.5 568.5 6.9 713 AgEq g/t - 167 g/t Ag, 17.11% Zn, 4.99% Pb, 0.33 g/t Au and 0.42% Cu
Include 1 561.5 563.0 1.4 657 AgEq g/t - 165 g/t Ag, 12.45% Zn, 4.82% Pb, 0.03 g/t Au and 0.77% Cu
Include 2 563.0 565.0 1.9 545 AgEq g/t - 237 g/t Ag, 6.86% Zn, 4.97% Pb, 0.08 g/t Au and 0.48% Cu
Include 3 565.0 567.0 1.9 1013 AgEq g/t - 154 g/t Ag, 30.09% Zn, 6.66% Pb, 0.62 g/t Au and 0.27% Cu
Include 4 567.0 568.6 1.4 593 AgEq g/t - 92 g/t Ag, 18.15% Zn, 2.97% Pb, 0.57 g/t Au and 0.21% Cu

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/265027_5f9ffe58340b9a17_002.jpg

Figure 1: Los Gatos Long Section with Drill Hole Intersections Looking to the Northeast (See Table 3 for all Assay Results used in the AgEq Calculation)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/265027_5f9ffe58340b9a17_002full.jpg

EXPLORATION RESULTS

Exploration drilling designed to expand near-mine mineralization intersected significant silver and base metal mineralization while targeting the extension of the South-East Deeps orebody, along with exploration of the recently identified Central and North-West Deeps mineralization zones. Results from the program are summarized below (Figure 2).

South-East Deeps Zone

Exploration drilling of the South-East Deeps zone extended silver and base metals mineralization along plunge in the southeast portion of the vein system (Figure 3). The drilling continues to target an Inferred drill spacing, as the extensions of the system are tested. Results of the drilling program confirm the continuity of the South-East Deeps, as the known limits to the mineralization are extended. Future drilling will target the down-plunge potential at a wider spacing to test the geological limits of the system. Infill and Resource conversion drilling will be executed from the underground mine, once ramp and level access is established. Select significant drill hole intervals are shown below in Figure 4.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/265027_5f9ffe58340b9a17_003.jpg

Figure 2: Los Gatos Near Mine Exploration Targets and Drill Hole Traces

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/265027_5f9ffe58340b9a17_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/265027_5f9ffe58340b9a17_004.jpg

Figure 3: South-East Deeps Long Section and Drill Hole Intersections Looking Northeast (See Table 3 for all Assay Results used in the AgEq Calculation)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/265027_5f9ffe58340b9a17_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/265027_first%20majestic%20figure%204_550.jpg

Figure 4: South-East Deeps Cross Sections for Drill Holes GA-SE-611 / 613, and GA-SE-DV-612, Section Thickness +/- 25m Looking Northwest (See Table 3 for all Assay Results used in the AgEq Calculation)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/265027_first%20majestic%20figure%204.jpg

Central and North-West Deeps Zones

Drilling at the exploration targets in the Central and North-West Deeps zones confirmed the presence of silver and base metals mineralization at depth and identified a faulted offset from the main Los Gatos deposit (See Figure 5). Ongoing drilling is testing the lithological-structural model in these zones, to determine accurate mineralization controls. Drilling was conducted at a widely spaced exploration stage, targeting areas of interest, and will tighten to Inferred drill hole spacing throughout the remainder of 2025. All drilling has intersected the geological target as projected, with grade variability controlled by geological criteria.

The significant intervals returned from this drill program continue to grow and refine the areas of interest, with recent results indicating that the system remains open along strike to the northwest. Select significant drill hole intervals are shown in cross sections below in Figure 5.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/265027_first%20majestic%20fig%205_550.jpg

Figure 5: Central Deeps Cross Sections for Drill Holes GA-CZ-616, and GA-CZ-620 / 621, Section Thickness +/- 25m looking Northwest (See Table 3 for all Assay Results used in the AgEq Calculation)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/265027_first%20majestic%20fig%205.jpg

Table 3: Summary of Significant Gold and Silver Drill Hole Intercepts at Los Gatos

Drill Hole Target Target Type Actual
From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Length
(m)		 True
Length
(m)		 Ag
(g/t)		 Zn
(%) 		Pb
(%) 		Au
(g/t)		 Cu
(%)		 AgEq
(g/t)
GA-SE-610 South-East Deeps Resource Addition 929.3 931.3 2.0 1.5 45 2.92 2.18 0.06 0.24 180
GA-SE-611 South-East Deeps Resource Addition 695.2 705.3 10.1 9.0 196 5.43 1.67 0.23 0.04 366
Include 1 697.0 698.5 1.5 1.2 353 6.65 3.03 0.24 0.08 589
Include 2 704.0 705.3 1.3 1.0 365 9.89 5.50 0.32 0.06 742
Include 3 735.0 738.0 3.0 2.6 97 11.58 2.90 0.59 0.09 444
Include 4 784.0 787.0 3.0 2.6 105 1.48 0.81 0.44 0.33 206
GA-SE-DV-612 South-East Deeps Resource Addition 893.0 903.0 10.0 8.0 130 18.16 6.31 0.14 0.22 711
Include 1 899.0 901.0 2.0 1.6 224 23.20 12.35 0.09 0.20 1080
GA-SE-613 South-East Deeps Resource Addition 713.0 714.5 1.5 1.3 151 15.90 4.51 0.26 0.12 632
And 720.5 723.0 2.5 2.2 26 3.92 1.06 0.26 0.03 147
And 772.5 776.0 3.5 3.3 23 4.48 1.20 0.10 0.36 193
GA-SE-615 Central Deeps Resource Addition 926.0 929.5 3.5 2.7 173 4.32 1.95 0.38 0.04 330
GA-CZ-616 Central Deeps Resource Addition 622.5 624.0 1.5 1.3 173 5.41 0.58 0.02 0.36 348
And 628.5 631.5 3.0 2.8 104 0.74 0.23 0.03 0.32 163
GA-CZ-617 Central Deeps Resource Addition 706.0 710.0 4.0 3.7 106 10.83 2.75 0.07 1.01 534
Include 1 708.0 710.0 1.5 1.3 154 10.65 4.58 0.06 1.77 713
GA-CZ-620 Central Deeps Resource Addition 630.0 633.0 3.0 2.9 126 13.43 1.73 0.16 0.60 538
Include 1 630.0 631.5 1.5 1.4 216 14.05 2.34 0.10 0.92 694
GA-CZ-621 Central Deeps Resource Addition 561.5 568.5 7.0 6.9 167 17.11 4.99 0.33 0.42 713
Include 1 561.5 563.0 1.5 1.4 165 12.45 4.82 0.03 0.77 657
Include 2 563.0 565.0 2.0 1.9 237 6.86 4.97 0.08 0.48 545
Include 3 565.0 567.0 2.0 1.9 154 30.09 6.66 0.62 0.27 1013
Include 4 567.0 568.6 1.5 1.4 92 18.15 2.97 0.57 0.21 593
GA-CZ-D-05
Exploration 791.1 793.0 1.9 1.4 26 9.87 3.46 0.03 0.05 340
GA-NW-623
Resource Addition 791.0 795.0 4.0 4.0 33 3.06 0.39 0.06 0.35 152
GA-NW-D-02
Exploration 802.9 804.5 1.6 1.1 36 3.90 0.63 0.05 0.48 193

 

Notes:

  1. All holes are Diamond Drill Core; AgEq grade = Ag grade (g/t) + [Au grade (g/t) * 20.5] + [Zn grade (%) * 21.9] + [Pb grade (%) * 27.3 to 28.0] +

First Majestic SilverAG:CATSX:AGSilver Investing
AG:CA
The Conversation (0)
Silver bars in front of newspaper showing high price performance.

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Like its sister metal gold, silver has been attracting renewed attention as a safe-haven asset.

Although it continues to exhibit its hallmark volatility, many silver investors believe that a bull market is starting up for the precious metal. Experts are optimistic about the future, and as a result, some market watchers are looking for price forecasts and asking, “What was the highest price for silver?”

The answer reveals how much potential there is for the silver price to rise. Read on for a look at silver's historical moves, and what they could mean for both the price of silver today and the white metal’s price in the future.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver bars and US$100 bills with a rising chart overlay.

Silver Price Surges Above US$40 for First Time Since 2011

The silver price surged on Tuesday (September 2), breaking US$40 per ounce to rise as high as US$40.93.

Silver was last above US$40 in 2011, peaking that year at US$47.94 in April.

Many of the same factors that drove the silver price to that level in 2011 are present in today’s market, including significant uncertainty around the economy, a global debt crisis and a dovish US Federal Reserve policy.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver bars on shiny metallic surface.

Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2025

During 2025, silver has continued to build on gains made in the previous year, soaring above US$40 per ounce in early September.

The gains have been driven by several factors, most notably the tightening of supply and demand fundamentals, resulting from higher demand from industrial sectors and its use in photovoltaics.

Keep reading...Show less
Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE)

Cobre Limited: Unlocking Copper and Critical Minerals for a Low-carbon Future

Keep reading...Show less
Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE)

Cobre Limited

Keep reading...Show less
Silver bars on blue grid background with fluctuating line graph.

Pan American Silver Gets Green Light for US$2.1 Billion MAG Silver Deal

Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS,NYSE:PAAS) is set to close its US$2.1 billion acquisition of MAG Silver (TSX:MAG,NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) after receiving final clearance from Mexico’s Federal Economic Competition Commission, cementing one of the year’s largest transactions in the sector.

The approval clears the way for the all-cash-and-stock deal to be completed on or about September 4 of this year, the companies announced on Monday (August 25).

Under the terms of the arrangement, MAG shareholders will receive either US$20.54 in cash per share or the default consideration of US$0.0001 in cash plus 0.755 of a Pan American share for each MAG share held.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Gold Mountain Project, Nevada

New mineralised pegmatites identified at Lithium Ridge as exploration drilling commences with SQM

Option to acquire 888km2 Au/Cu project in WA

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces the Commencement of Drilling by Coeur Silvertip Holdings on its Silverknife Property, British Columbia

Related News

Gold Investing

Ken Hoffman: Gold's Path is Clear, Price to Hit US$10,000 Long Term

Copper Investing

Low-impact, High-reward ISR Copper Extraction Gains Investment Momentum

Gold Investing

Asra Minerals’ Recent Assays Confirm “Economic and Mineable” Mineralisation, Exec Says

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Gold Mountain Project, Nevada

Lithium Investing

New mineralised pegmatites identified at Lithium Ridge as exploration drilling commences with SQM

Gold Investing

Option to acquire 888km2 Au/Cu project in WA

Gold Investing

Three Nations Control Nearly Half of Global Mining Footprint, ICMM Data Shows

×