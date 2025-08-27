First IMSA Podium for Justin Di Benedetto at VIR

Justin Di Benedetto the Canadian native from Vaughan, Ontario, secured his first IMSA podium finish this past weekend in the highly competitive IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge at the Michelin GT Challenge at Virigina International Raceway piloting his Syntheia AI backed Porsche 718 GT4 RS Clubsport.

This was the first time the young Canadian competed at the legendary VIR track. The Michelin GT Challenge weekend consisted of three races in which Justin took two fifth place finishes and a podium spot on the third race securing a third place finish, his first podium for the 2025 season in the GSX class.

“It was a great weekend for the team securing our first IMSA podium,” said Justin Di Benedetto. “IMSA is a entirely new level of competition. The field is very fast and is comprised of very talented drivers from around the world. The move to IMSA for the 2025 season has brought our entire team up to another level of competition and I am extremely proud of the strides we are making competing at this global stage and learning a lot along the way. I’d like to thank all our partners who came on board with us this year, we feel very privileged to have their support. It is incredibly exciting to be working with everyone and we’ll be working hard to ensure that we are in a strong position to challenge for more great results throughout the season and the future. I would also like to thank the crew at Bestline for giving me a great car and Porsche Motorsports North America for their continued support."

Justin is currently ranked fourth in the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Drivers' Championship, competing among a field of twenty international drivers. He is the sole Canadian in the lineup.

The next event will take place at the Motul Petit Le Mans round on October 8-11 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

The NBC Peacock IMSA VIR broadcasts can be viewed at;

VIR - Race 1

VIR - Race 2

VIR - Race 3

About Di Benedetto Racing

Di Benedetto Racing (DBR) is a Canadian motorsports racing team based in Vaughan, Ontario Canada. Justin Di Benedetto pilots the teams Porsche 718 GT4 RS Clubsport entry. DBR competes in the IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge for the 2025 season.

DBR partners for the 2025 season include;

Syntheia AI, Launch Capital, Turnium Technology Group Inc., Full Circle Lithium Corp., Miner One, Velocity Engagement, Buzbuzian Capital, Canacord Genuity - The Polonoski Team, Irwin Lowy LLP,Capital Event Marketing, WhiteCap, Rentex Realty, Garfinkle Bidderman LLP, Sunset on the Pacific Capital, Ultraray Medical, D&B Chartered Accountants, OkRx (Levan Pharma Solutions), MIT Consulting, Bestline Auto Tech, Adwave, Antara Marketing International.

