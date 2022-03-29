TSXV: HELI OTCQB: FHELF FRA: 2MC First Helium Inc. today announced a significant positive change to the Company's balance sheet based on ongoing payments from light oil production and cash proceeds from the exercise of previously issued warrants. Strong revenues continue through the receipt of payments of $1.25 million for light oil volumes delivered during February from the "1-30" well which is located ...

HELI:CA